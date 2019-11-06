Property
Daito Trust to invest $74m in Singapore JustCo, new Tokyo co-work centres
Asia Services
3 DAYS AGO
SoftBank, Lippo Karawaci team up to develop smart city in Indonesia
Indonesia Tech
3 DAYS AGO
Daikin Industries buys Singaporean building maintenance firm
Singapore Services
SINGAPORE, Kyodo - Japanese air conditioner maker Daikin Industries Ltd. has acquired Singaporean bu...
3 DAYS AGO
Mitsubishi Estate to run Bangkok’s luxury outlet mall in stake partnership with Central Pattana
Thailand Retail
4 DAYS AGO
Philippine building boom will boost Mitsubishi Electric elevator, aircon sales
Philippines Equipment
MANILA, NNA - The Philippine affiliate of Mitsubishi Electric Corp. is optimistic that sales of its ...
9 DAYS AGO
Itochu Enex to offer car washing in Vietnam in 2020 as it expands overseas
Vietnam Services
HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA – Japanese energy service firm Itochu Enex Co. will launch car washing facilit...
11 DAYS AGO
M'bishi Estate Residence to launch 1st Philippine housing project
Philippines Property
MANILA, NNA - Mitsubishi Estate Residence Co. is embarking on its first housing project in the Phili...
11 DAYS AGO
Indonesia’s Vasanta Innopark to open Japanese shopping attraction in 2021
Indonesia Retail
13 DAYS AGO
Thailand's AWC achieves Q3 turnaround, to invest 1.82 billion in more hotels, malls
Thailand Property
16 DAYS AGO
Mitsui, M'bishi to build logistics facilities for lease in Malaysia
Malaysia Transport
17 DAYS AGO
Thailand’s Central Group to invest 20 bil baht in hotels, malls development abroad
Thailand Property
25 DAYS AGO
Hankyu Hanshin to launch townhouse project in Indonesia
Indonesia Property
1 MONTH AGO
Tokyu starts realty management business in Vietnam
Vietnam Property
1 MONTH AGO
Japanese retail giant Aeon Mall to open 5th store in Vietnam in late Nov.
Vietnam Retail
1 MONTH AGO
Hitachi Capital to set up property leasing joint venture in Indonesia
Indonesia Property
JAKARTA, NNA - Hitachi Capital Corp., a financial arm of Japanese electronics giant Hitachi Ltd., wi...
1 MONTH AGO
Fujita Kanko to open Japan-themed serviced apartment near Jakarta
Indonesia Tourism
JAKARTA, NNA - Major Japanese hotel chain operator Fujita Kanko Inc. will open its first overseas se...
1 MONTH AGO
Sumitomo Corp. to open consumer goods warehouse near Jakarta
Indonesia Transport
1 MONTH AGO
Thailand’s Central Pattana invests 22 bil baht to open, renovate mega malls
Thailand Retail
1 MONTH AGO
Singapore Press to set up S$50 mil. fund in nursing, healthcare with Japan’s Bridge C Capital
Japan Financials
SINGAPORE, NNA - Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. (SPH) will inject up to 50 million Singapore dollars ...
1 MONTH AGO
SBI financial group taking over Cambodia’s Ly Hour Microfinance
Cambodia Financials
BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese financial group SBI Holdings Inc. will acquire a 70 percent stake in a Cambo...
2 MONTHS AGO
Hitachi, Singapore's Frasers to work on smart realty in Asia-Pacific
Singapore Property
2 MONTHS AGO
Japan, Thai developers selling prime condos in central Bangkok
Thailand Property
2 MONTHS AGO
CORRECT: Hitachi sets sights on 25% market share in fast-growing Cambodian elevator market
Cambodia Equipment
Corrects timing to 2016 from 2017 for the establishment of the local unit in 3rd paragraph in Oct. 1...
2 MONTHS AGO
Toilet maker Toto's Beijing arm halts production due to estate development
China Manufacturing
TOKYO, NNA - Japan’s leading toilet maker, Toto Ltd., discontinued production at its sanitary ware p...
2 MONTHS AGO
Hitachi sets sights on 25% market share in fast-growing Cambodian elevator market
Cambodia Equipment
2 MONTHS AGO
Trading house Sumitomo to develop $4.2 bil. smart city in Hanoi with local BRG Group
Vietnam Infrastructure
2 MONTHS AGO
Building maintenance firm Taisei to buy 75% stake in Singapore’s C+H Associates
Singapore Services
SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese building maintenance provider Taisei Co. will buy a 75 percent stake in Si...
2 MONTHS AGO