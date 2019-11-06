Property

Daito Trust to invest $74m in Singapore JustCo, new Tokyo co-work centres

Asia Services

3 DAYS AGO

SoftBank, Lippo Karawaci team up to develop smart city in Indonesia

Indonesia Tech

3 DAYS AGO

Daikin Industries buys Singaporean building maintenance firm

Singapore Services

SINGAPORE, Kyodo - Japanese air conditioner maker Daikin Industries Ltd. has acquired Singaporean bu...

3 DAYS AGO

Mitsubishi Estate to run Bangkok’s luxury outlet mall in stake partnership with Central Pattana

Thailand Retail

4 DAYS AGO

Philippine building boom will boost Mitsubishi Electric elevator, aircon sales

Philippines Equipment

MANILA, NNA - The Philippine affiliate of Mitsubishi Electric Corp. is optimistic that sales of its ...

9 DAYS AGO

Itochu Enex to offer car washing in Vietnam in 2020 as it expands overseas

Vietnam Services

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA – Japanese energy service firm Itochu Enex Co. will launch car washing facilit...

11 DAYS AGO

M'bishi Estate Residence to launch 1st Philippine housing project

Philippines Property

MANILA, NNA - Mitsubishi Estate Residence Co. is embarking on its first housing project in the Phili...

11 DAYS AGO

Indonesia’s Vasanta Innopark to open Japanese shopping attraction in 2021

Indonesia Retail

13 DAYS AGO

Thailand's AWC achieves Q3 turnaround, to invest 1.82 billion in more hotels, malls

Thailand Property

16 DAYS AGO

Mitsui, M'bishi to build logistics facilities for lease in Malaysia

Malaysia Transport

17 DAYS AGO

Thailand’s Central Group to invest 20 bil baht in hotels, malls development abroad

Thailand Property

25 DAYS AGO

Hankyu Hanshin to launch townhouse project in Indonesia

Indonesia Property

1 MONTH AGO

Tokyu starts realty management business in Vietnam

Vietnam Property

1 MONTH AGO

Japanese retail giant Aeon Mall to open 5th store in Vietnam in late Nov.

Vietnam Retail

1 MONTH AGO

Hitachi Capital to set up property leasing joint venture in Indonesia

Indonesia Property

JAKARTA, NNA - Hitachi Capital Corp., a financial arm of Japanese electronics giant Hitachi Ltd., wi...

1 MONTH AGO

Fujita Kanko to open Japan-themed serviced apartment near Jakarta

Indonesia Tourism

JAKARTA, NNA - Major Japanese hotel chain operator Fujita Kanko Inc. will open its first overseas se...

1 MONTH AGO

Sumitomo Corp. to open consumer goods warehouse near Jakarta

Indonesia Transport

1 MONTH AGO

Thailand’s Central Pattana invests 22 bil baht to open, renovate mega malls

Thailand Retail

1 MONTH AGO

Singapore Press to set up S$50 mil. fund in nursing, healthcare with Japan’s Bridge C Capital

Japan Financials

SINGAPORE, NNA - Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. (SPH) will inject up to 50 million Singapore dollars ...

1 MONTH AGO

SBI financial group taking over Cambodia’s Ly Hour Microfinance

Cambodia Financials

BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese financial group SBI Holdings Inc. will acquire a 70 percent stake in a Cambo...

2 MONTHS AGO

Hitachi, Singapore's Frasers to work on smart realty in Asia-Pacific

Singapore Property

2 MONTHS AGO

Japan, Thai developers selling prime condos in central Bangkok

Thailand Property

2 MONTHS AGO

CORRECT: Hitachi sets sights on 25% market share in fast-growing Cambodian elevator market

Cambodia Equipment

Corrects timing to 2016 from 2017 for the establishment of the local unit in 3rd paragraph in Oct. 1...

2 MONTHS AGO

Toilet maker Toto's Beijing arm halts production due to estate development

China Manufacturing

TOKYO, NNA - Japan’s leading toilet maker, Toto Ltd., discontinued production at its sanitary ware p...

2 MONTHS AGO

Hitachi sets sights on 25% market share in fast-growing Cambodian elevator market

Cambodia Equipment

2 MONTHS AGO

Trading house Sumitomo to develop $4.2 bil. smart city in Hanoi with local BRG Group

Vietnam Infrastructure

2 MONTHS AGO

Building maintenance firm Taisei to buy 75% stake in Singapore’s C+H Associates

Singapore Services

SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese building maintenance provider Taisei Co. will buy a 75 percent stake in Si...

2 MONTHS AGO

