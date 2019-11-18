Politics

Hong Kong police fire tear gas at protesters for 2nd day

HongKong Incidents

2 HOURS AGO

Taiwan New Kinpo Group to ease reliance on China by doubling capacity in Thailand

Thailand Electronics

TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwanese electronics manufacturer New Kinpo Group plans to double production capacity...

4 DAYS AGO

Trump signs Hong Kong human rights bill despite China's warning

HongKong Politics

4 DAYS AGO

Hyundai Motor to build car assembly plant in Indonesia in 2021

Indonesia Auto

4 DAYS AGO

Singapore opposition member ordered to comply with fake news law

Singapore Politics

SINGAPORE, Kyodo – A supporter of a newly formed opposition party on Monday became the first person ...

5 DAYS AGO

Sony, Sharp supply parts to U.S.-blacklisted China security video firm

China Trade

6 DAYS AGO

Hong Kong councilors-elect rally for release of campus protesters

HongKong Society

6 DAYS AGO

Pro-democracy parties win big majority in Hong Kong local elections

HongKong Election

7 DAYS AGO

Record turnout in H.K. district elections amid political crisis

HongKong Election

7 DAYS AGO

Huawei's parts from Japan firms to be worth $10 billion in 2019

China Tech

10 DAYS AGO

Hong Kong protests: University standoff lingers for 5th day

HongKong Society

10 DAYS AGO

U.S. House passes Hong Kong human rights bill, sends it to Trump

HongKong Politics

10 DAYS AGO

U.S. Senate passes Hong Kong rights bill amid intensifying protests

HongKong Politics

11 DAYS AGO

Clock running out on GSOMIA

SouthKorea Politics

The future of S. Korea-U.S.-Japan relations ahead of the expiration of GSOMIA. The clock is running ...

12 DAYS AGO

Abe becomes longest-serving Japan prime minister, legacy in focus

Japan Politics

12 DAYS AGO

Hong Kong leader calls on 100 protesters inside university to surrender

HongKong Society

12 DAYS AGO

Panel maker Innolux to invest $2.28 bil in equipment, technology in Taiwan

Taiwan Electronics

TAIPEI, NNA- Taiwan’s major liquid crystal panel supplier Innolux Corp. plans to invest more than 70...

13 DAYS AGO

Police besiege Hong Kong university campus in pursuit of protesters

HongKong Incidents

13 DAYS AGO

Police fire tear gas at protesters outside Hong Kong university

HongKong Incidents

14 DAYS AGO

Taiwan bans Huawei smartphones for labeling isle as Chinese province

Taiwan Politics

16 DAYS AGO

Cambodian exiled opposition leader barred from flying to Indonesia

Cambodia Politics

18 DAYS AGO

Mazda launches flagship CX-8 SUV in growing Thai market

Thailand Auto

18 DAYS AGO

Cambodian opposition leader released from yearlong house arrest

Cambodia Politics

21 DAYS AGO

Japan lawmakers eye security cooperation with U.S., Taiwan

Taiwan Politics

21 DAYS AGO

Hong Kong student who fell from building during protests dies

HongKong Incidents

23 DAYS AGO

China may seek mega free trade pact without India if RCEP stalls

Asia Trade

26 DAYS AGO

Thailand offers incentives for investors in electric vehicle charging stations,electronics

Thailand Economy

26 DAYS AGO

