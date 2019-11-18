Politics
Hong Kong police fire tear gas at protesters for 2nd day
HongKong Incidents
2 HOURS AGO
Taiwan New Kinpo Group to ease reliance on China by doubling capacity in Thailand
Thailand Electronics
TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwanese electronics manufacturer New Kinpo Group plans to double production capacity...
4 DAYS AGO
Trump signs Hong Kong human rights bill despite China's warning
HongKong Politics
4 DAYS AGO
Hyundai Motor to build car assembly plant in Indonesia in 2021
Indonesia Auto
4 DAYS AGO
Singapore opposition member ordered to comply with fake news law
Singapore Politics
SINGAPORE, Kyodo – A supporter of a newly formed opposition party on Monday became the first person ...
5 DAYS AGO
Sony, Sharp supply parts to U.S.-blacklisted China security video firm
China Trade
6 DAYS AGO
Hong Kong councilors-elect rally for release of campus protesters
HongKong Society
6 DAYS AGO
Pro-democracy parties win big majority in Hong Kong local elections
HongKong Election
7 DAYS AGO
Record turnout in H.K. district elections amid political crisis
HongKong Election
7 DAYS AGO
Huawei's parts from Japan firms to be worth $10 billion in 2019
China Tech
10 DAYS AGO
Hong Kong protests: University standoff lingers for 5th day
HongKong Society
10 DAYS AGO
U.S. House passes Hong Kong human rights bill, sends it to Trump
HongKong Politics
10 DAYS AGO
U.S. Senate passes Hong Kong rights bill amid intensifying protests
HongKong Politics
11 DAYS AGO
Clock running out on GSOMIA
SouthKorea Politics
The future of S. Korea-U.S.-Japan relations ahead of the expiration of GSOMIA. The clock is running ...
12 DAYS AGO
Abe becomes longest-serving Japan prime minister, legacy in focus
Japan Politics
12 DAYS AGO
Hong Kong leader calls on 100 protesters inside university to surrender
HongKong Society
12 DAYS AGO
Panel maker Innolux to invest $2.28 bil in equipment, technology in Taiwan
Taiwan Electronics
TAIPEI, NNA- Taiwan’s major liquid crystal panel supplier Innolux Corp. plans to invest more than 70...
13 DAYS AGO
Police besiege Hong Kong university campus in pursuit of protesters
HongKong Incidents
13 DAYS AGO
Police fire tear gas at protesters outside Hong Kong university
HongKong Incidents
14 DAYS AGO
Taiwan bans Huawei smartphones for labeling isle as Chinese province
Taiwan Politics
16 DAYS AGO
Cambodian exiled opposition leader barred from flying to Indonesia
Cambodia Politics
18 DAYS AGO
Mazda launches flagship CX-8 SUV in growing Thai market
Thailand Auto
18 DAYS AGO
Cambodian opposition leader released from yearlong house arrest
Cambodia Politics
21 DAYS AGO
Japan lawmakers eye security cooperation with U.S., Taiwan
Taiwan Politics
21 DAYS AGO
Hong Kong student who fell from building during protests dies
HongKong Incidents
23 DAYS AGO
China may seek mega free trade pact without India if RCEP stalls
Asia Trade
26 DAYS AGO
Thailand offers incentives for investors in electric vehicle charging stations,electronics
Thailand Economy
26 DAYS AGO