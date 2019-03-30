Philippines

Daito Trust to invest $74m in Singapore JustCo, new Tokyo co-work centres

Asia Services

3 DAYS AGO

SoftBank, Lippo Karawaci team up to develop smart city in Indonesia

Indonesia Tech

3 DAYS AGO

Chailease Holding of Taiwan eablishes JV to expand in Indonesian finance market

Indonesia Financials

3 DAYS AGO

Philippine building boom will boost Mitsubishi Electric elevator, aircon sales

Philippines Equipment

MANILA, NNA - The Philippine affiliate of Mitsubishi Electric Corp. is optimistic that sales of its ...

9 DAYS AGO

Nexco Central sets up its first overseas unit in Philippines as roadwork booms

Philippines Infrastructure

MANILA, NNA – Japanese toll road builder and operator Central Nippon Expressway Co. has set up its f...

10 DAYS AGO

M'bishi Estate Residence to launch 1st Philippine housing project

Philippines Property

MANILA, NNA - Mitsubishi Estate Residence Co. is embarking on its first housing project in the Phili...

11 DAYS AGO

GMO Internet launches internet infrastructure services with AMZ Group in Laos

Laos Tech

BANGKOK, NNA – Japan’s internet and financial service firm GMO Internet Inc. has teamed up with a di...

11 DAYS AGO

Philippine antitrust body fines Grab’s local unit, orders passenger refund

Philippines Tech

12 DAYS AGO

Japanese probiotics drink maker Yakult opens Myanmar plant

Myanmar Food

12 DAYS AGO

Toyota rolls out light truck to help Philippine public transport upgrade effort

Philippines Auto

17 DAYS AGO

Mitsubishi eyeing export of Philippine-made light vehicles to SE Asia and beyond

Philippines Auto

MANILA, NNA – Having made its mark in the Philippines, Mitsubishi Motors Corp. is now studying the p...

19 DAYS AGO

Japan's Konoike, Philippines' MacroAsia tie up for airport operation

Philippines Transport

25 DAYS AGO

China may seek mega free trade pact without India if RCEP stalls

Asia Trade

26 DAYS AGO

India threatens to leave RCEP trade deal as year-end goal abandoned

India Trade

27 DAYS AGO

Toshiba partners with Chinese startup in fuel cell system development

China Energy

TOKYO, NNA – Energy equipment and system provider Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp. has teame...

1 MONTH AGO

Kyowa Exeo of Japan buys Singaporean engineering firm in bid to expand in Southeast Asia

Singapore Equipment

SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese engineering firm Kyowa Exeo Corp. has bought Singaporean peer Winner Engin...

1 MONTH AGO

Suburban Manila airport to open next month, a move to ease congestion at main terminal complex

Philippines Transport

1 MONTH AGO

Japan-based Stanley Electric buys vehicular lighting firm Hella Philippines

Philippines Auto

MANILA, NNA – Japanese automotive lamp maker Stanley Electric Co. has bought a majority share in the...

1 MONTH AGO

Japan-based Willer begins driverless bus operations in Singapore

Singapore Transport

1 MONTH AGO

Japanese banks’ outstanding loans up 10% in SE Asia, down 9% in China

Asia Financials

BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese bank financing is growing in Southeast Asia as business activity flourishes ...

1 MONTH AGO

Japan's Digital Wallet taps growing remittance demand from Filipinos

Japan Financials

MANILA, NNA - Japanese fintech venture Digital Wallet Corp. has taken over the Philippines and Austr...

1 MONTH AGO

Toyota fall behind in initial year output target to win Philippine fiscal incentive

Philippines Auto

2 MONTHS AGO

No. of South Korean visitors to Japan plunges nearly 60% in Sept.

Japan Tourism

2 MONTHS AGO

Kirin starts pouring premium draft beer in Philippines as alcohol consumption grows

Features Philippines Food

2 MONTHS AGO

Innovation, new mindset key in Singapore's struggle for water

Singapore Infrastructure

2 MONTHS AGO

Hitachi opens Laos unit with goal of 5-fold market share increase

Laos Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

Yoma Strategic, Ayala Corp form JV to develop energy, power in Myanmar

Myanmar Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

