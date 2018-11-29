Pharma

Nippon Express obtains medical GDP certification at India’s Hyderabad airport

India Transport

4 DAYS AGO

Chemical maker Nippon Shokubai gets halal certificate for all products in Indonesia

Indonesia Materials

JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese chemical maker Nippon Shokubai Co. has obtained halal certification for the ...

6 DAYS AGO

Japan’s Matsumotokiyoshi to form joint venture with Vietnam’s Lotus in Feb.

Vietnam Retail

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Drug store operator Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings Co. plans to form a joint vent...

17 DAYS AGO

Fujifilm gives up on Xerox acquisition, to dissolve 57-year-old JV

Japan Companies

26 DAYS AGO

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma scraps plan to take over Australian stem cell firm Cynata

Australia Health

SYDNEY, NNA - Japanese pharmaceutical firm Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. said Thursday it had withdr...

1 MONTH AGO

Taiyo Nippon Sanso to triple nitrogen output capacity in Singapore

Singapore Materials

SINGAPORE, NNA - Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp. will triple its nitrogen gas production capacity in Singap...

2 MONTHS AGO

Thailand to spend 6.6 bln USD on R&D investments this year

Thailand Economy

BANGKOK, VNA - Thailand’s research and development (R&D) investments are expected to amount to 200 b...

2 MONTHS AGO

Matsumotokiyoshi spreading drugstore network in Taiwan with target of 100 stores

Taiwan Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

Takeda Pharmaceutical partners with 7 Thai medical bodies for rare disease research

Thailand Health

3 MONTHS AGO

Ajinomoto to take over Indian biopharmaceutical joint venture

India Manufacturing

NEW DELHI, NNA - Major Japanese seasoning and food maker Ajinomoto Co. will take over an Indian biop...

3 MONTHS AGO

Mitsubishi injects 1 bil. rupeesin Indian healthcare venture SastaSundar Healthbuddy

India Health

NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp. will invest 1 billion rupees ($13.97 millio...

3 MONTHS AGO

India’s Lupin to sell injectable products business in Japan to UAE’s Neopharma

Japan Health

3 MONTHS AGO

Japan's Asahi Printing to buy two Malaysian pharma packaging firms

Malaysia Manufacturing

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Asahi Printing Co., a Japanese company specializing in printed packaging materia...

4 MONTHS AGO

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma offers A$202 mil. for Australian stem cell company

Australia Health

SYDNEY, NNA - Japanese pharmaceutical firm Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. has offered A$202 million (...

4 MONTHS AGO

Online retailer Rakuten's biotech offices in Taiwan, Amsterdam to speed up anti-cancer drug development

Taiwan Health

TOKYO, NNA - Rakuten Medical Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology unit of Japanese online retail gia...

6 MONTHS AGO

Taiwan’s Sinphar to distribute Japanese drug for regulating blood lipids

Taiwan Health

TAIPEI, NNA – Sinphar Group will be the exclusive agent in Taiwan for a generic drug produced by its...

7 MONTHS AGO

Meiji Seika Pharma’s Indonesian unit aims to double sales by 2026

Indonesia Health

7 MONTHS AGO

Oncolys BioPharma licenses cancer drug to Chugai Pharmaceutical

Japan Health

TAIPEI, NNA – Japanese cancer drugmaker Oncolys BioPharma Inc. has granted exclusive rights to Chuga...

8 MONTHS AGO

JETRO survey: Japanese firms procuring more locally in Vietnam than in Malaysia

Vietnam Companies

9 MONTHS AGO

Itochu invests in Singapore’s Docquity to expand health business in SE Asia

Asia Health

TOKYO, NNA – Japanese trading house Itochu Corp. is investing $6 million in Singapore’s operator of ...

9 MONTHS AGO

NNA Asia top stories Wednesday, Jan. 30

Asia Economy

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Jan. 30. China plans to ...

10 MONTHS AGO

NNA Asia top stories Wednesday, Jan. 9

Asia Economy

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Jan. 9. Toyota China pos...

11 MONTHS AGO

Japanese pharma Nippon Chemiphar opens 1st overseas plant in Vietnam

Vietnam Health

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA – Japanese pharmaceutical firm Nippon Chemiphar Co. has opened its first overs...

12 MONTHS AGO

Mitsui acquires stake in India’s preventive healthcare startup

India Health

NEW DELHI, NNA – Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co. has acquired a stake in India’s preventive heal...

29, Nov. 2018

NNA Asia top stories Tuesday, Nov. 20

Asia Economy

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Tuesday, Nov. 20. Japan's Denso use...

20, Nov. 2018

NNA Asia top stories Monday, Nov. 19

Asia Economy

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Monday, Nov. 19. Japan Oct exports ...

19, Nov. 2018

NNA Asia top stories Friday, Nov. 16

Asia Economy

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Friday, Nov. 16. S. Korea’s CJ Chei...

16, Nov. 2018

