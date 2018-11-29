Pharma
Nippon Express obtains medical GDP certification at India’s Hyderabad airport
India Transport
4 DAYS AGO
Chemical maker Nippon Shokubai gets halal certificate for all products in Indonesia
Indonesia Materials
JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese chemical maker Nippon Shokubai Co. has obtained halal certification for the ...
6 DAYS AGO
Japan’s Matsumotokiyoshi to form joint venture with Vietnam’s Lotus in Feb.
Vietnam Retail
HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Drug store operator Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings Co. plans to form a joint vent...
17 DAYS AGO
Fujifilm gives up on Xerox acquisition, to dissolve 57-year-old JV
Japan Companies
26 DAYS AGO
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma scraps plan to take over Australian stem cell firm Cynata
Australia Health
SYDNEY, NNA - Japanese pharmaceutical firm Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. said Thursday it had withdr...
1 MONTH AGO
Taiyo Nippon Sanso to triple nitrogen output capacity in Singapore
Singapore Materials
SINGAPORE, NNA - Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp. will triple its nitrogen gas production capacity in Singap...
2 MONTHS AGO
Thailand to spend 6.6 bln USD on R&D investments this year
Thailand Economy
BANGKOK, VNA - Thailand’s research and development (R&D) investments are expected to amount to 200 b...
2 MONTHS AGO
Matsumotokiyoshi spreading drugstore network in Taiwan with target of 100 stores
Taiwan Retail
2 MONTHS AGO
Takeda Pharmaceutical partners with 7 Thai medical bodies for rare disease research
Thailand Health
3 MONTHS AGO
Ajinomoto to take over Indian biopharmaceutical joint venture
India Manufacturing
NEW DELHI, NNA - Major Japanese seasoning and food maker Ajinomoto Co. will take over an Indian biop...
3 MONTHS AGO
Mitsubishi injects 1 bil. rupeesin Indian healthcare venture SastaSundar Healthbuddy
India Health
NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp. will invest 1 billion rupees ($13.97 millio...
3 MONTHS AGO
India’s Lupin to sell injectable products business in Japan to UAE’s Neopharma
Japan Health
3 MONTHS AGO
Japan's Asahi Printing to buy two Malaysian pharma packaging firms
Malaysia Manufacturing
KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Asahi Printing Co., a Japanese company specializing in printed packaging materia...
4 MONTHS AGO
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma offers A$202 mil. for Australian stem cell company
Australia Health
SYDNEY, NNA - Japanese pharmaceutical firm Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. has offered A$202 million (...
4 MONTHS AGO
Online retailer Rakuten's biotech offices in Taiwan, Amsterdam to speed up anti-cancer drug development
Taiwan Health
TOKYO, NNA - Rakuten Medical Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology unit of Japanese online retail gia...
6 MONTHS AGO
Taiwan’s Sinphar to distribute Japanese drug for regulating blood lipids
Taiwan Health
TAIPEI, NNA – Sinphar Group will be the exclusive agent in Taiwan for a generic drug produced by its...
7 MONTHS AGO
Meiji Seika Pharma’s Indonesian unit aims to double sales by 2026
Indonesia Health
7 MONTHS AGO
Oncolys BioPharma licenses cancer drug to Chugai Pharmaceutical
Japan Health
TAIPEI, NNA – Japanese cancer drugmaker Oncolys BioPharma Inc. has granted exclusive rights to Chuga...
8 MONTHS AGO
JETRO survey: Japanese firms procuring more locally in Vietnam than in Malaysia
Vietnam Companies
9 MONTHS AGO
Itochu invests in Singapore’s Docquity to expand health business in SE Asia
Asia Health
TOKYO, NNA – Japanese trading house Itochu Corp. is investing $6 million in Singapore’s operator of ...
9 MONTHS AGO
Japanese pharma Nippon Chemiphar opens 1st overseas plant in Vietnam
Vietnam Health
HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA – Japanese pharmaceutical firm Nippon Chemiphar Co. has opened its first overs...
12 MONTHS AGO
Mitsui acquires stake in India’s preventive healthcare startup
India Health
NEW DELHI, NNA – Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co. has acquired a stake in India’s preventive heal...
29, Nov. 2018
