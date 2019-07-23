Pakistan
Corrects the company name from Axiata to edotco Group in 7th paragraph in Nov. 20 story BANGKOK, NNA...
BANGKOK, NNA - A major hydropower plant built in Laos under a project led by Japanese utility Kansai...
SYDNEY, NNA – The Reserve Bank of Australia is unlikely to consider raising interest rates until it ...
TOKYO, NNA - Daido Kogyo Co. will start making motorcycle chains in Pakistan in two years, taking it...
SINGAPORE, NNA - Overall prime office rents in the Asia-Pacific region posted a small drop in the fi...
――Cool Japan Fund injects S$13.5 million ($10 million) into Singapore's social media marketer Clozet...
――Japanese robotics maker Fanuc invests 1.5 billion yuan ($224 million) to build its largest oversea...
――Japanese rice snacks maker Kameda to start producing in India after testing market ――Sojitz and fo...
――Hyundai to introduce Philippines's first electric passenger vehicle Kona SUV at 2.4 million pesos ...
――Panasonic Vietnam sales top $1 billion in 2018 on strong domestic demand for washers and refrigera...
――Sharp’s laptop unit Dynabook setting up Taiwan subsidiary to use Foxconn supply network ――Taiwan M...
――World Bank pares Philippines GDP outlook slightly for next 3 years on delayed budget, looming drou...
――China March manufacturing PMI above key 50 level for first time in four months bur export/import i...
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Friday, March 29. Kyushu Electric o...
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Thursday, Mar 28. China tightens ru...
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Mar 27. Honda Indonesia ...
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Tuesday, Mar 26. China's natural ga...
