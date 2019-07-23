Pakistan

Daito Trust to invest $74m in Singapore JustCo, new Tokyo co-work centres

CORRECT: Sojitz gains foothold in Myanmar's growing telecom infrastructure

Corrects the company name from Axiata to edotco Group in 7th paragraph in Nov. 20 story BANGKOK, NNA...

Sojitz gains foothold in Myanmar's growing telecom infrastructure

Saudi Arabia to restore full crude oil production by end of Sept.

Kansai Electric-backed hydropower plant begins operation in Laos

BANGKOK, NNA - A major hydropower plant built in Laos under a project led by Japanese utility Kansai...

Japanese manufacturers in Thailand to raise wages by 4.3% in 2019: survey

U.S. slaps new tariffs on Chinese goods in escalation of trade war

U.S. to delay imposing tariffs on laptops, cellphones from China

Australia central bank chief: no rate hike till low inflation returns to 2-3% target mid-point

SYDNEY, NNA – The Reserve Bank of Australia is unlikely to consider raising interest rates until it ...

Japanese credit card issuer JCB launches debit cards through 8 Indian banks

Japan population declines at fastest pace yet to 124.8 mil.: gov't

Motorcycle chain maker Daido Kogyo in Pakistan shifting to all local production

TOKYO, NNA - Daido Kogyo Co. will start making motorcycle chains in Pakistan in two years, taking it...

ANALYSIS: India PM Modi tasked with reforms and stimulus after landslide election win

Asia prime office rents down q/q on global uncertainties; up y/y: Knight Frank

SINGAPORE, NNA - Overall prime office rents in the Asia-Pacific region posted a small drop in the fi...

Sri Lanka declares emergency after terror attacks, death toll reaches 310

NNA Asia headlines for Wednesday, April 10

――Cool Japan Fund injects S$13.5 million ($10 million) into Singapore's social media marketer Clozet...

NNA Asia headlines for Tuesday, April 9

――Japanese robotics maker Fanuc invests 1.5 billion yuan ($224 million) to build its largest oversea...

NNA Asia headlines for Monday, April 8

――Japanese rice snacks maker Kameda to start producing in India after testing market ――Sojitz and fo...

NNA Asia headlines for Friday, April 5

――Hyundai to introduce Philippines's first electric passenger vehicle Kona SUV at 2.4 million pesos ...

NNA Asia headlines for Thursday, April 4

――Panasonic Vietnam sales top $1 billion in 2018 on strong domestic demand for washers and refrigera...

NNA Asia headlines for Wednesday, April 3

――Sharp’s laptop unit Dynabook setting up Taiwan subsidiary to use Foxconn supply network ――Taiwan M...

NNA Asia headlines for Tuesday, April 2

――World Bank pares Philippines GDP outlook slightly for next 3 years on delayed budget, looming drou...

NNA Asia top headlines for Monday, April 1

――China March manufacturing PMI above key 50 level for first time in four months bur export/import i...

NNA Asia top stories Friday, March 29

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Friday, March 29. Kyushu Electric o...

NNA Asia top stories Thursday, Mar. 28

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Thursday, Mar 28. China tightens ru...

NNA Asia top stories Wednesday, Mar. 27

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Mar 27. Honda Indonesia ...

NNA Asia top stories Tuesday, Mar. 26

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Tuesday, Mar 26. China's natural ga...

