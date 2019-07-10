NorthKorea

Daito Trust to invest $74m in Singapore JustCo, new Tokyo co-work centres

Asia Services

3 DAYS AGO

Abe becomes longest-serving Japan prime minister, legacy in focus

Japan Politics

12 DAYS AGO

Japan's Abe vows to “double” investment to ASEAN to spur development

Asia Economy

27 DAYS AGO

North Korea's nuclear negotiator warns of “terrible events”

Asia Politics

BEIJING, Kyodo - North Korea's top negotiator in just resumed nuclear talks with the United States w...

2 MONTHS AGO

Japan “downgrades” South Korea in annual defense report

SouthKorea Politics

2 MONTHS AGO

Saudi Arabia to restore full crude oil production by end of Sept.

Asia Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

Kansai Electric-backed hydropower plant begins operation in Laos

Laos Energy

BANGKOK, NNA - A major hydropower plant built in Laos under a project led by Japanese utility Kansai...

3 MONTHS AGO

Japanese manufacturers in Thailand to raise wages by 4.3% in 2019: survey

Thailand Companies

3 MONTHS AGO

U.S. slaps new tariffs on Chinese goods in escalation of trade war

China Economy

3 MONTHS AGO

South Korea calls on Japan to agree to talks to repair ties

SouthKorea Politics

3 MONTHS AGO

Japan revokes South Korea's trusted trade status, further escalating row

SouthKorea Politics

3 MONTHS AGO

Japan, U.S. seek to sign “very big” trade deal in September

Japan Politics

3 MONTHS AGO

U.S. shows concern over S. Korea scrapping intel pact with Japan

Asia Politics

3 MONTHS AGO

S. Korea decides to terminate intel-sharing pact with Japan

SouthKorea Politics

3 MONTHS AGO

China urges Japan, S. Korea to resolve dispute through dialogue

Asia Politics

3 MONTHS AGO

Japan urges China to calm situation in Hong Kong

HongKong Politics

3 MONTHS AGO

S. Korea's Moon offers to “join hands” if Japan seeks dialogue

SouthKorea Politics

4 MONTHS AGO

U.S. to delay imposing tariffs on laptops, cellphones from China

China Politics

4 MONTHS AGO

North Korea fires 2 short-range projectiles into Sea of Japan

SouthKorea Incidents

SEOUL/WASHINGTON, Kyodo - North Korea fired two unidentified short-range projectiles into the sea of...

4 MONTHS AGO

Australia central bank chief: no rate hike till low inflation returns to 2-3% target mid-point

Australia Policy

SYDNEY, NNA – The Reserve Bank of Australia is unlikely to consider raising interest rates until it ...

4 MONTHS AGO

N. Korea fired new guided weapon as warning against South: state media

SouthKorea Incidents

4 MONTHS AGO

N. Korea launches 2 short-range ballistic missiles: Japan source

SouthKorea Incidents

SEOUL, Kyodo - North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan off its...

4 MONTHS AGO

Japan population declines at fastest pace yet to 124.8 mil.: gov't

Japan Society

5 MONTHS AGO

Japan rejects S. Korean calls for scrapping of tech export curbs

SouthKorea Economy

5 MONTHS AGO

Sudden Trump-Kim meeting highlights Japan's isolation over N. Korea

Asia Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

ASEAN leaders push for greater role of bloc in Rohingya repatriation

Asia Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

Kim voices dissatisfaction with U.S. during meeting with Xi

China Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

