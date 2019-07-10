NorthKorea
Daito Trust to invest $74m in Singapore JustCo, new Tokyo co-work centres
Asia Services
3 DAYS AGO
Abe becomes longest-serving Japan prime minister, legacy in focus
Japan Politics
12 DAYS AGO
Japan's Abe vows to “double” investment to ASEAN to spur development
Asia Economy
27 DAYS AGO
North Korea's nuclear negotiator warns of “terrible events”
Asia Politics
BEIJING, Kyodo - North Korea's top negotiator in just resumed nuclear talks with the United States w...
2 MONTHS AGO
Japan “downgrades” South Korea in annual defense report
SouthKorea Politics
2 MONTHS AGO
Saudi Arabia to restore full crude oil production by end of Sept.
Asia Energy
2 MONTHS AGO
Kansai Electric-backed hydropower plant begins operation in Laos
Laos Energy
BANGKOK, NNA - A major hydropower plant built in Laos under a project led by Japanese utility Kansai...
3 MONTHS AGO
Japanese manufacturers in Thailand to raise wages by 4.3% in 2019: survey
Thailand Companies
3 MONTHS AGO
U.S. slaps new tariffs on Chinese goods in escalation of trade war
China Economy
3 MONTHS AGO
South Korea calls on Japan to agree to talks to repair ties
SouthKorea Politics
3 MONTHS AGO
Japan revokes South Korea's trusted trade status, further escalating row
SouthKorea Politics
3 MONTHS AGO
Japan, U.S. seek to sign “very big” trade deal in September
Japan Politics
3 MONTHS AGO
U.S. shows concern over S. Korea scrapping intel pact with Japan
Asia Politics
3 MONTHS AGO
S. Korea decides to terminate intel-sharing pact with Japan
SouthKorea Politics
3 MONTHS AGO
China urges Japan, S. Korea to resolve dispute through dialogue
Asia Politics
3 MONTHS AGO
Japan urges China to calm situation in Hong Kong
HongKong Politics
3 MONTHS AGO
S. Korea's Moon offers to “join hands” if Japan seeks dialogue
SouthKorea Politics
4 MONTHS AGO
U.S. to delay imposing tariffs on laptops, cellphones from China
China Politics
4 MONTHS AGO
North Korea fires 2 short-range projectiles into Sea of Japan
SouthKorea Incidents
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, Kyodo - North Korea fired two unidentified short-range projectiles into the sea of...
4 MONTHS AGO
Australia central bank chief: no rate hike till low inflation returns to 2-3% target mid-point
Australia Policy
SYDNEY, NNA – The Reserve Bank of Australia is unlikely to consider raising interest rates until it ...
4 MONTHS AGO
N. Korea fired new guided weapon as warning against South: state media
SouthKorea Incidents
4 MONTHS AGO
N. Korea launches 2 short-range ballistic missiles: Japan source
SouthKorea Incidents
SEOUL, Kyodo - North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan off its...
4 MONTHS AGO
Japan population declines at fastest pace yet to 124.8 mil.: gov't
Japan Society
5 MONTHS AGO
Japan rejects S. Korean calls for scrapping of tech export curbs
SouthKorea Economy
5 MONTHS AGO
Sudden Trump-Kim meeting highlights Japan's isolation over N. Korea
Asia Politics
5 MONTHS AGO
ASEAN leaders push for greater role of bloc in Rohingya repatriation
Asia Politics
5 MONTHS AGO
Kim voices dissatisfaction with U.S. during meeting with Xi
China Politics
5 MONTHS AGO