NewZealand

Thumb image 1575010276002
Daito Trust to invest $74m in Singapore JustCo, new Tokyo co-work centres

Asia Services

3 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191106 0002
China may seek mega free trade pact without India if RCEP stalls

Asia Trade

26 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191105 0002
India threatens to leave RCEP trade deal as year-end goal abandoned

India Trade

27 DAYS AGO

Fuji Xerox to buy Australia’s CSG for access to 10,000 new prospective clients

Australia Tech

SYDNEY, NNA – Japanese photo copier maker Fuji Xerox Co. is set to buy a 100 percent stake in Austra...

1 MONTH AGO

Nippon Paper to buy Orora’s paperboard packaging unit in Australia, N.Z.

Australia Materials

SYDNEY, NNA - Nippon Paper Industries Co. will acquire the local paperboard fiber-based packaging un...

2 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190924 0001
Taiwan loses 2nd ally in week as Kiribati cuts diplomatic ties

Taiwan Politics

2 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190919 0001
Saudi Arabia to restore full crude oil production by end of Sept.

Asia Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

Kansai Electric-backed hydropower plant begins operation in Laos

Laos Energy

BANGKOK, NNA - A major hydropower plant built in Laos under a project led by Japanese utility Kansai...

3 MONTHS AGO

Nestle Vietnam doubles production in Hung Yen

Vietnam Food

HUNG YEN, VNA - Nestle Vietnam launched the second stage of its Nestle Bong Sen plant at Thang Long ...

3 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190902 0006
Japanese manufacturers in Thailand to raise wages by 4.3% in 2019: survey

Thailand Companies

3 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190902 0001
U.S. slaps new tariffs on Chinese goods in escalation of trade war

China Economy

3 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190816 0005
Kameda Seika’s Cambodia plant fully operating to produce rice crackers for export to Australia, New Zealand

Japan Food

4 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190814 0001
U.S. to delay imposing tariffs on laptops, cellphones from China

China Politics

4 MONTHS AGO

Australia central bank chief: no rate hike till low inflation returns to 2-3% target mid-point

Australia Policy

SYDNEY, NNA – The Reserve Bank of Australia is unlikely to consider raising interest rates until it ...

4 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190723 0009
Sun Cable’s $14 billion plan for world’s largest solar farm in Australia gets major project status

Singapore Energy

4 MONTHS AGO

Asahi to buy Australia's Carlton and United Breweries for $11 billion

Japan Economy

TOKYO, NNA - Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., the holding company for Japan's largest brewer, will acquire...

4 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190710 0010
Japan population declines at fastest pace yet to 124.8 mil.: gov't

Japan Society

5 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190627 0006
Fuji Xerox closing Thai recycling plant due to import ban on e-waste

Exclusives Thailand Environment

5 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190607 0001
Gay civil servant wins spousal benefits case in top H.K. court

HongKong Society

6 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190531 0003
Japan to tackle plastic marine waste, uphold free trade with ASEAN: Abe

Asia Environment

6 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190529 0005
ANALYSIS: India PM Modi tasked with reforms and stimulus after landslide election win

Features India Election

6 MONTHS AGO

Sony pulls out of India's smartphone market

India Electronics

By Atul Ranjan NEW DELHI, NNA - Intense competition has caused Sony Corp. to quit the smartphone bus...

6 MONTHS AGO

Asia prime office rents down q/q on global uncertainties; up y/y: Knight Frank

Asia Statistics

SINGAPORE, NNA - Overall prime office rents in the Asia-Pacific region posted a small drop in the fi...

6 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190521 0004
Japanese financial firm J Trust delays takeover of Cambodian bank

Cambodia Financials

6 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190513 0002
U.S. urges Japan to cut tariffs for farm goods

Japan Agriculture

7 MONTHS AGO

Japan's Daiwa expanding fixed income and pension management in Sydney

Australia Financials

SYDNEY, NNA - Japanese broker Daiwa Securities Co. will open an office in Sydney in June, increasing...

7 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190423 0007
Sri Lanka declares emergency after terror attacks, death toll reaches 310

SriLanka Society

7 MONTHS AGO

next