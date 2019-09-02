NewZealand
Daito Trust to invest $74m in Singapore JustCo, new Tokyo co-work centres
Asia Services
3 DAYS AGO
China may seek mega free trade pact without India if RCEP stalls
Asia Trade
26 DAYS AGO
India threatens to leave RCEP trade deal as year-end goal abandoned
India Trade
27 DAYS AGO
Fuji Xerox to buy Australia’s CSG for access to 10,000 new prospective clients
Australia Tech
SYDNEY, NNA – Japanese photo copier maker Fuji Xerox Co. is set to buy a 100 percent stake in Austra...
1 MONTH AGO
Nippon Paper to buy Orora’s paperboard packaging unit in Australia, N.Z.
Australia Materials
SYDNEY, NNA - Nippon Paper Industries Co. will acquire the local paperboard fiber-based packaging un...
2 MONTHS AGO
Taiwan loses 2nd ally in week as Kiribati cuts diplomatic ties
Taiwan Politics
2 MONTHS AGO
Saudi Arabia to restore full crude oil production by end of Sept.
Asia Energy
2 MONTHS AGO
Kansai Electric-backed hydropower plant begins operation in Laos
Laos Energy
BANGKOK, NNA - A major hydropower plant built in Laos under a project led by Japanese utility Kansai...
3 MONTHS AGO
Nestle Vietnam doubles production in Hung Yen
Vietnam Food
HUNG YEN, VNA - Nestle Vietnam launched the second stage of its Nestle Bong Sen plant at Thang Long ...
3 MONTHS AGO
Japanese manufacturers in Thailand to raise wages by 4.3% in 2019: survey
Thailand Companies
3 MONTHS AGO
U.S. slaps new tariffs on Chinese goods in escalation of trade war
China Economy
3 MONTHS AGO
U.S. to delay imposing tariffs on laptops, cellphones from China
China Politics
4 MONTHS AGO
Australia central bank chief: no rate hike till low inflation returns to 2-3% target mid-point
Australia Policy
SYDNEY, NNA – The Reserve Bank of Australia is unlikely to consider raising interest rates until it ...
4 MONTHS AGO
Sun Cable’s $14 billion plan for world’s largest solar farm in Australia gets major project status
Singapore Energy
4 MONTHS AGO
Asahi to buy Australia's Carlton and United Breweries for $11 billion
Japan Economy
TOKYO, NNA - Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., the holding company for Japan's largest brewer, will acquire...
4 MONTHS AGO
Japan population declines at fastest pace yet to 124.8 mil.: gov't
Japan Society
5 MONTHS AGO
Fuji Xerox closing Thai recycling plant due to import ban on e-waste
Exclusives Thailand Environment
5 MONTHS AGO
Gay civil servant wins spousal benefits case in top H.K. court
HongKong Society
6 MONTHS AGO
Japan to tackle plastic marine waste, uphold free trade with ASEAN: Abe
Asia Environment
6 MONTHS AGO
ANALYSIS: India PM Modi tasked with reforms and stimulus after landslide election win
Features India Election
6 MONTHS AGO
Sony pulls out of India's smartphone market
India Electronics
By Atul Ranjan NEW DELHI, NNA - Intense competition has caused Sony Corp. to quit the smartphone bus...
6 MONTHS AGO
Asia prime office rents down q/q on global uncertainties; up y/y: Knight Frank
Asia Statistics
SINGAPORE, NNA - Overall prime office rents in the Asia-Pacific region posted a small drop in the fi...
6 MONTHS AGO
Japanese financial firm J Trust delays takeover of Cambodian bank
Cambodia Financials
6 MONTHS AGO
U.S. urges Japan to cut tariffs for farm goods
Japan Agriculture
7 MONTHS AGO
Japan's Daiwa expanding fixed income and pension management in Sydney
Australia Financials
SYDNEY, NNA - Japanese broker Daiwa Securities Co. will open an office in Sydney in June, increasing...
7 MONTHS AGO
Sri Lanka declares emergency after terror attacks, death toll reaches 310
SriLanka Society
7 MONTHS AGO