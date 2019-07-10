Nepal
Daito Trust to invest $74m in Singapore JustCo, new Tokyo co-work centres
Asia Services
3 DAYS AGO
Saudi Arabia to restore full crude oil production by end of Sept.
Asia Energy
2 MONTHS AGO
Kansai Electric-backed hydropower plant begins operation in Laos
Laos Energy
BANGKOK, NNA - A major hydropower plant built in Laos under a project led by Japanese utility Kansai...
3 MONTHS AGO
Japanese manufacturers in Thailand to raise wages by 4.3% in 2019: survey
Thailand Companies
3 MONTHS AGO
U.S. slaps new tariffs on Chinese goods in escalation of trade war
China Economy
3 MONTHS AGO
Record 832 foreigners in Japan lose residency status in 2018
Japan Society
3 MONTHS AGO
U.S. to delay imposing tariffs on laptops, cellphones from China
China Politics
4 MONTHS AGO
Australia central bank chief: no rate hike till low inflation returns to 2-3% target mid-point
Australia Policy
SYDNEY, NNA – The Reserve Bank of Australia is unlikely to consider raising interest rates until it ...
4 MONTHS AGO
Japan population declines at fastest pace yet to 124.8 mil.: gov't
Japan Society
5 MONTHS AGO
Japanese gas supplier Saisan begins LP gas sales in Laos
Laos Energy
5 MONTHS AGO
ANALYSIS: India PM Modi tasked with reforms and stimulus after landslide election win
Features India Election
6 MONTHS AGO
Asia prime office rents down q/q on global uncertainties; up y/y: Knight Frank
Asia Statistics
SINGAPORE, NNA - Overall prime office rents in the Asia-Pacific region posted a small drop in the fi...
6 MONTHS AGO
347 pass Japan's foreign worker exam for food service industry
Japan Society
6 MONTHS AGO
Malaysia in talks with Japan to join scheme for blue-collar workers
Malaysia Policy
7 MONTHS AGO
Asian leaders congratulate Japan's new emperor on enthronement
Japan Politics
7 MONTHS AGO
Sri Lanka declares emergency after terror attacks, death toll reaches 310
SriLanka Society
7 MONTHS AGO
NNA Asia headlines for Wednesday, April 10
Asia Economy
――Cool Japan Fund injects S$13.5 million ($10 million) into Singapore's social media marketer Clozet...
8 MONTHS AGO
NNA Asia headlines for Tuesday, April 9
Asia Economy
――Japanese robotics maker Fanuc invests 1.5 billion yuan ($224 million) to build its largest oversea...
8 MONTHS AGO
NNA Asia headlines for Monday, April 8
Asia Economy
――Japanese rice snacks maker Kameda to start producing in India after testing market ――Sojitz and fo...
8 MONTHS AGO
NNA Asia headlines for Friday, April 5
Asia Economy
――Hyundai to introduce Philippines's first electric passenger vehicle Kona SUV at 2.4 million pesos ...
8 MONTHS AGO
NNA Asia headlines for Thursday, April 4
Asia Economy
――Panasonic Vietnam sales top $1 billion in 2018 on strong domestic demand for washers and refrigera...
8 MONTHS AGO
NNA Asia headlines for Wednesday, April 3
Asia Economy
――Sharp’s laptop unit Dynabook setting up Taiwan subsidiary to use Foxconn supply network ――Taiwan M...
8 MONTHS AGO
NNA Asia headlines for Tuesday, April 2
Asia Economy
――World Bank pares Philippines GDP outlook slightly for next 3 years on delayed budget, looming drou...
8 MONTHS AGO
NNA Asia top headlines for Monday, April 1
Asia Economy
――China March manufacturing PMI above key 50 level for first time in four months bur export/import i...
8 MONTHS AGO
NNA Asia top stories Friday, March 29
Asia Economy
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Friday, March 29. Kyushu Electric o...
8 MONTHS AGO
NNA Asia top stories Thursday, Mar. 28
Asia Economy
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Thursday, Mar 28. China tightens ru...
8 MONTHS AGO
NNA Asia top stories Wednesday, Mar. 27
Asia Economy
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Mar 27. Honda Indonesia ...
8 MONTHS AGO