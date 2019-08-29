Motorcycle
A.P. Honda launches pilot electric bike sharing at Bangkok university
Thailand Motorcycle
12 DAYS AGO
Japan’s IT service firm SCSK to open Indonesian unit
Indonesia Tech
18 DAYS AGO
Sumitomo to invest in Taiwan's top electric bus maker
Taiwan Transport
18 DAYS AGO
Idemitsu Kosan boosts lubricant output in Indonesia by 80%
Indonesia Energy
23 DAYS AGO
Japan-based Stanley Electric buys vehicular lighting firm Hella Philippines
Philippines Auto
MANILA, NNA – Japanese automotive lamp maker Stanley Electric Co. has bought a majority share in the...
1 MONTH AGO
Mitsui, Sony unit set up AI credit scoring venture for Indonesia
Indonesia Services
TOKYO, NNA - Mitsui & Co. and a unit of Sony Corp. have jointly established a venture to conduct cre...
2 MONTHS AGO
Trading house Sumitomo invests 14 bil. Yen in Thang Long Industrial Park II expansion near Hanoi
Vietnam Infrastructure
2 MONTHS AGO
Nippon Express to buy stake in Indian firm to expand local network
India Transport
NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan's largest logistics firm Nippon Express Co. will acquire a 22 percent stake i...
2 MONTHS AGO
EV makers eye electric light commercial vehicles for last-mile delivery
Features India Auto
2 MONTHS AGO
Honda may delay expansion plan in India amid auto sales slowdown
India Motorcycle
3 MONTHS AGO
India’s new vehicle, motorcycle sales suffer worst fall ever in Aug.
India Auto
3 MONTHS AGO
India’s Drivezy, Oyo team up to serve travelers with rooms, mobility
India Tech
3 MONTHS AGO
India’s Elconconnectors Cables to produce wiring harnesses with Japan, Indonesian partners
India Auto
NEW DELHI, NNA - India’s leading automotive component maker Elconconnectors Cables Pvt. Ltd. will se...
3 MONTHS AGO
Japan, Indonesia collaborate in testing e-bike, battery base operation
Indonesia Motorcycle
3 MONTHS AGO
Aichi Steel to buy 11% stake in India's Vardhman Special Steels, give technical aid
India Materials
3 MONTHS AGO
Taiwan EV bike maker Gogoro forays into S. Korea
SouthKorea Motorcycle
3 MONTHS AGO
Kawasaki Heavy Industries opens Vietnam unit to boost large motorcycle sales
Vietnam Motorcycle
HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Japan’s Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. has established a wholly owned subsid...
3 MONTHS AGO
Recycle firm Renet Japan's profits in Cambodia surging, buoyed by used-car sales
Cambodia Services
3 MONTHS AGO
Japan’s Premium Group creating used-car warranty market in Indonesia
Indonesia Auto
3 MONTHS AGO
Japanese lender Jaccs issues medium-term notes to expand business in Indonesia
Indonesia Financials
4 MONTHS AGO
Honda to launch collaborative scooter model with messaging app provider Line
Thailand Motorcycle
4 MONTHS AGO
Steel-pipe maker Maruichi to supply motorcycle parts in Philippines
Philippines Motorcycle
5 MONTHS AGO
Yamaha Motor partners with Taiwan firm to roll out electric scooter
Taiwan Motorcycle
5 MONTHS AGO
Japanese refiner Idemitsu opens lubricant sales unit in Philippines
Philippines Materials
MANILA, NNA - Major Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co. has opened a sales unit in the Philippin...
5 MONTHS AGO
Motorcycle chain maker Daido Kogyo in Pakistan shifting to all local production
Pakistan Motorcycle
TOKYO, NNA - Daido Kogyo Co. will start making motorcycle chains in Pakistan in two years, taking it...
5 MONTHS AGO
Honda may let Indian businesses test ride e-motorcycles
India Motorcycle
6 MONTHS AGO
CORRECT: Mitsubishi to raise stake in Indian auto parts dealer
India Auto
――Corrects 7th paragraph to say TVS Automobile Solutions is a unit of TVS Group which also includes ...
6 MONTHS AGO