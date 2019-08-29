Motorcycle

Thumb 20191120 0005
A.P. Honda launches pilot electric bike sharing at Bangkok university

Thailand Motorcycle

12 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191113 0011
Japan’s IT service firm SCSK to open Indonesian unit

Indonesia Tech

18 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191113 0009
Sumitomo to invest in Taiwan's top electric bus maker

Taiwan Transport

18 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191108 0005
Idemitsu Kosan boosts lubricant output in Indonesia by 80%

Indonesia Energy

23 DAYS AGO

Japan-based Stanley Electric buys vehicular lighting firm Hella Philippines

Philippines Auto

MANILA, NNA – Japanese automotive lamp maker Stanley Electric Co. has bought a majority share in the...

1 MONTH AGO

Mitsui, Sony unit set up AI credit scoring venture for Indonesia

Indonesia Services

TOKYO, NNA - Mitsui & Co. and a unit of Sony Corp. have jointly established a venture to conduct cre...

2 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190930 0008
Trading house Sumitomo invests 14 bil. Yen in Thang Long Industrial Park II expansion near Hanoi

Vietnam Infrastructure

2 MONTHS AGO

Nippon Express to buy stake in Indian firm to expand local network

India Transport

NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan's largest logistics firm Nippon Express Co. will acquire a 22 percent stake i...

2 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190919 0006 1
EV makers eye electric light commercial vehicles for last-mile delivery

Features India Auto

2 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190912 0006
Honda may delay expansion plan in India amid auto sales slowdown

India Motorcycle

3 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190911 0007
India’s new vehicle, motorcycle sales suffer worst fall ever in Aug.

India Auto

3 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190909 0001
India’s Drivezy, Oyo team up to serve travelers with rooms, mobility

India Tech

3 MONTHS AGO

India’s Elconconnectors Cables to produce wiring harnesses with Japan, Indonesian partners

India Auto

NEW DELHI, NNA - India’s leading automotive component maker Elconconnectors Cables Pvt. Ltd. will se...

3 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190829 0008
Japan, Indonesia collaborate in testing e-bike, battery base operation

Indonesia Motorcycle

3 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190829 0004
Aichi Steel to buy 11% stake in India's Vardhman Special Steels, give technical aid

India Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190829 0003
Taiwan EV bike maker Gogoro forays into S. Korea

SouthKorea Motorcycle

3 MONTHS AGO

Kawasaki Heavy Industries opens Vietnam unit to boost large motorcycle sales

Vietnam Motorcycle

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Japan’s Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. has established a wholly owned subsid...

3 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190822 0008
Recycle firm Renet Japan's profits in Cambodia surging, buoyed by used-car sales

Cambodia Services

3 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190820 0007
Japan’s Premium Group creating used-car warranty market in Indonesia

Indonesia Auto

3 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190813 0006
Japanese lender Jaccs issues medium-term notes to expand business in Indonesia

Indonesia Financials

4 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190724 0001
Honda to launch collaborative scooter model with messaging app provider Line

Thailand Motorcycle

4 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190709 0003
Steel-pipe maker Maruichi to supply motorcycle parts in Philippines

Philippines Motorcycle

5 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190628 0005
Yamaha Motor partners with Taiwan firm to roll out electric scooter

Taiwan Motorcycle

5 MONTHS AGO

Japanese refiner Idemitsu opens lubricant sales unit in Philippines

Philippines Materials

MANILA, NNA - Major Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co. has opened a sales unit in the Philippin...

5 MONTHS AGO

Motorcycle chain maker Daido Kogyo in Pakistan shifting to all local production

Pakistan Motorcycle

TOKYO, NNA - Daido Kogyo Co. will start making motorcycle chains in Pakistan in two years, taking it...

5 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190614 0009
Honda may let Indian businesses test ride e-motorcycles

India Motorcycle

6 MONTHS AGO

CORRECT: Mitsubishi to raise stake in Indian auto parts dealer

India Auto

――Corrects 7th paragraph to say TVS Automobile Solutions is a unit of TVS Group which also includes ...

6 MONTHS AGO

next