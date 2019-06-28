MiddleEast
Chemical maker Nippon Shokubai gets halal certificate for all products in Indonesia
Indonesia Materials
JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese chemical maker Nippon Shokubai Co. has obtained halal certification for the ...
6 DAYS AGO
Mitsubishi unveils anticipated Xpander Cross in Indonesia
Indonesia Auto
18 DAYS AGO
Mitsubishi eyeing export of Philippine-made light vehicles to SE Asia and beyond
Philippines Auto
MANILA, NNA – Having made its mark in the Philippines, Mitsubishi Motors Corp. is now studying the p...
19 DAYS AGO
Fuji Electric eyeing India as production hub for Middle East, Africa
India Electronics
20 DAYS AGO
Japan's Digital Wallet taps growing remittance demand from Filipinos
Japan Financials
MANILA, NNA - Japanese fintech venture Digital Wallet Corp. has taken over the Philippines and Austr...
1 MONTH AGO
Innovation, new mindset key in Singapore's struggle for water
Singapore Infrastructure
2 MONTHS AGO
Hitachi opens Laos unit with goal of 5-fold market share increase
Laos Manufacturing
2 MONTHS AGO
Panasonic to build factory in Vietnam for ceiling, ventilation fans
Vietnam HomeAppliance
2 MONTHS AGO
Hitachi, Johnson Controls JV opens air conditioner lab in India
India HomeAppliance
2 MONTHS AGO
Indonesian government outlines three economic growth scenarios
Indonesia Economy
JAKARTA,VNA - The Indonesian government has prepared three scenarios for its national economic growt...
2 MONTHS AGO
Saudi Arabia to restore full crude oil production by end of Sept.
Asia Energy
2 MONTHS AGO
J-Power allies with Malaysia's Malakoff to promote power projects in Southeast Asia, Mideast
Features Malaysia Energy
KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japan’s Electric Power Development Co. (J-Power) has joined forces with Malaysia...
3 MONTHS AGO
Japan's Kaga Electronics to open 2nd Thai plant to expand contract manufacturing
Thailand Electronics
BANGKOK, NNA - Japan’s Kaga Electronics Co. will launch a second production plant in Thailand to exp...
3 MONTHS AGO
Japan, U.S. seek to sign “very big” trade deal in September
Japan Politics
3 MONTHS AGO
G-7 vows to tackle global economic downside risks amid trade war
Asia Politics
3 MONTHS AGO
India’s Lupin to sell injectable products business in Japan to UAE’s Neopharma
Japan Health
3 MONTHS AGO
Recruit teams with Visa to invest in Indian digital payment startup
India Services
NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan's Recruit Co., together with global financial services provider Visa Inc., ha...
4 MONTHS AGO
Panasonic to raise water pump output by 18% in Indonesia in FY 2021 over FY2018
Indonesia HomeAppliance
4 MONTHS AGO
Japan’s Sakai Heavy Industries doubling soil compactor output in Indonesia
Indonesia Equipment
4 MONTHS AGO
Mitsubishi expands exports of Indonesia-made Xpander minivans
Indonesia Auto
5 MONTHS AGO
UPDATE: Sharp shifting washing machine production to Indonesia from Thailand
Indonesia Electronics
5 MONTHS AGO
5 MONTHS AGO
G-20 agrees to aim for fair trade without anti-protectionism pledge
Japan Politics
5 MONTHS AGO
Trade in spotlight as G-20 discusses economy in Osaka summit
Japan Politics
5 MONTHS AGO
World leaders in flurry of diplomacy ahead of G-20 summit in Osaka
Japan Politics
5 MONTHS AGO
ANALYSIS: China inflation, layoffs will have gradual effect on growth
Features China Economy
――Middle East tension a slight risk to energy prices, crude oil supply
6 MONTHS AGO
Seven-Eleven struggling in face of Japan's inconvenient truths
Japan Society
6 MONTHS AGO