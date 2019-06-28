MiddleEast

Chemical maker Nippon Shokubai gets halal certificate for all products in Indonesia

Indonesia Materials

JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese chemical maker Nippon Shokubai Co. has obtained halal certification for the ...

6 DAYS AGO

Mitsubishi unveils anticipated Xpander Cross in Indonesia

Indonesia Auto

18 DAYS AGO

Mitsubishi eyeing export of Philippine-made light vehicles to SE Asia and beyond

Philippines Auto

MANILA, NNA – Having made its mark in the Philippines, Mitsubishi Motors Corp. is now studying the p...

19 DAYS AGO

Fuji Electric eyeing India as production hub for Middle East, Africa

India Electronics

20 DAYS AGO

Japan's Digital Wallet taps growing remittance demand from Filipinos

Japan Financials

MANILA, NNA - Japanese fintech venture Digital Wallet Corp. has taken over the Philippines and Austr...

1 MONTH AGO

Innovation, new mindset key in Singapore's struggle for water

Singapore Infrastructure

2 MONTHS AGO

Hitachi opens Laos unit with goal of 5-fold market share increase

Laos Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

Panasonic to build factory in Vietnam for ceiling, ventilation fans

Vietnam HomeAppliance

2 MONTHS AGO

Hitachi, Johnson Controls JV opens air conditioner lab in India

India HomeAppliance

2 MONTHS AGO

Indonesian government outlines three economic growth scenarios

Indonesia Economy

JAKARTA,VNA - The Indonesian government has prepared three scenarios for its national economic growt...

2 MONTHS AGO

Saudi Arabia to restore full crude oil production by end of Sept.

Asia Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

J-Power allies with Malaysia's Malakoff to promote power projects in Southeast Asia, Mideast

Features Malaysia Energy

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japan’s Electric Power Development Co. (J-Power) has joined forces with Malaysia...

3 MONTHS AGO

Japan's Kaga Electronics to open 2nd Thai plant to expand contract manufacturing

Thailand Electronics

BANGKOK, NNA - Japan’s Kaga Electronics Co. will launch a second production plant in Thailand to exp...

3 MONTHS AGO

Japan, U.S. seek to sign “very big” trade deal in September

Japan Politics

3 MONTHS AGO

G-7 vows to tackle global economic downside risks amid trade war

Asia Politics

3 MONTHS AGO

India’s Lupin to sell injectable products business in Japan to UAE’s Neopharma

Japan Health

3 MONTHS AGO

Recruit teams with Visa to invest in Indian digital payment startup

India Services

NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan's Recruit Co., together with global financial services provider Visa Inc., ha...

4 MONTHS AGO

Panasonic to raise water pump output by 18% in Indonesia in FY 2021 over FY2018

Indonesia HomeAppliance

4 MONTHS AGO

Japan’s Sakai Heavy Industries doubling soil compactor output in Indonesia

Indonesia Equipment

4 MONTHS AGO

Mitsubishi expands exports of Indonesia-made Xpander minivans

Indonesia Auto

5 MONTHS AGO

UPDATE: Sharp shifting washing machine production to Indonesia from Thailand

Indonesia Electronics

5 MONTHS AGO

Sharp shifting washing machine production to Indonesia from Thailand

Indonesia Electronics

5 MONTHS AGO

G-20 agrees to aim for fair trade without anti-protectionism pledge

Japan Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

Trade in spotlight as G-20 discusses economy in Osaka summit

Japan Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

World leaders in flurry of diplomacy ahead of G-20 summit in Osaka

Japan Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

ANALYSIS: China inflation, layoffs will have gradual effect on growth

Features China Economy

――Middle East tension a slight risk to energy prices, crude oil supply

6 MONTHS AGO

Seven-Eleven struggling in face of Japan's inconvenient truths

Japan Society

6 MONTHS AGO

