Metals

Japan-backed entity to explore for gold, copper with Australia firm

Australia Materials

SYDNEY, NNA - Government-backed Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp. will invest as much as AU$6...

4 DAYS AGO

Indonesia to stop nickel ore exports immediately

Indonesia Materials

JAKARTA, NNA - Indonesian Investment Coordinating Board and nickel miners have agreed to ban nickel ...

1 MONTH AGO

Dowa to boost recycling, waste management business in Thailand

Thailand Services

BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese nonferrous metal maker Dowa Holdings Co. will beef up its environmental mana...

1 MONTH AGO

Thumb 20190930 0008
Trading house Sumitomo invests 14 bil. Yen in Thang Long Industrial Park II expansion near Hanoi

Vietnam Infrastructure

2 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190919 0007
Philippines set to become world’s top nickel ore producer again, surpassing Indonesia

Features Philippines Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems to refurbish waste heat recovery boiler for copper smelter PASAR in Philippines

Philippines Manufacturing

MANILA, NNA - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd. (MHPS) has landed an order from the only copper ...

3 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190902 0008
Toyota plugs into hybrid-vehicle battery recycling in Thailand

Thailand Auto

3 MONTHS AGO

Chinese firm to invest in 2 billion USD factory in Thanh Hoa

Vietnam Materials

HANOI, VNS/VNA - Chinese steel firm Mintal Group Co. Ltd has expressed a desire to build a 2 billion...

3 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190809 0001
Japan allows chemical's 1st export to S. Korea under new controls

SouthKorea Trade

4 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190808 0006
Philippine exports still outperform imports, further shrinking trade deficit

Philippines Trade

4 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190808 0004
Taiwan July exports dip on decline in shipments to major markets

Taiwan Trade

4 MONTHS AGO

Nissin Electric to boost industrial parts output by 30% in Vietnam next year

Vietnam Electronics

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Japanese electrical equipment manufacturer Nissin Electric Co. will expand i...

5 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190614 0007
Major oil refiner Idemitsu to double lubricant output in China

China Manufacturing

6 MONTHS AGO

Nissin Electric shifting production to Myanmar from Thailand, Vietnam

Myanmar Manufacturing

BANGKOK, NNA - Metal parts and equipment maker Nissin Electric Co. of Japan will build a plant in My...

6 MONTHS AGO

Showa Denko boosts aluminum can output by 72% in Vietnam

Vietnam Materials

TOKYO, NNA - Japanese industrial material maker Showa Denko K.K. is aggressively boosting aluminum c...

7 MONTHS AGO

Japanese maker to open plastic molding parts plant in Myanmar

Myanmar Manufacturing

YANGON, NNA - Plastic molding parts maker Mutsumi Special Alloy Industry Co. will open a factory in ...

8 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190306 0004
JETRO survey: Japanese firms procuring more locally in Vietnam than in Malaysia

Vietnam Companies

9 MONTHS AGO

NNA Asia top stories Wednesday, Jan. 30

Asia Economy

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Jan. 30. China plans to ...

10 MONTHS AGO

NNA Asia top stories Wednesday, Jan. 9

Asia Economy

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Jan. 9. Toyota China pos...

11 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20181221 0007
5% more Japanese firms operate in India in 2018

India Companies

12 MONTHS AGO

NNA Asia top stories Tuesday, Nov. 20

Asia Economy

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Tuesday, Nov. 20. Japan's Denso use...

20, Nov. 2018

NNA Asia top stories Monday, Nov. 19

Asia Economy

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Monday, Nov. 19. Japan Oct exports ...

19, Nov. 2018

NNA Asia top stories Friday, Nov. 16

Asia Economy

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Friday, Nov. 16. S. Korea’s CJ Chei...

16, Nov. 2018

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Thursday, Nov. 15.

Asia Economy

Thailand’s Berli Jucker to open first Big C Supercenter in Cambodia in 2019 PHNOM PENH, NNA - Berli ...

15, Nov. 2018

NNA Asia top stories Wednesday, Nov. 14

Asia Economy

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Nov. 14. Japan economy s...

14, Nov. 2018

NNA Asia top stories Tuesday, Nov. 13

Asia Economy

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Tuesday, Nov. 13. Suzuki Motor to p...

13, Nov. 2018

NNA Asia top stories Monday, Nov. 12

Asia Economy

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Monday, Nov. 12. Mitsui, Gulf Energ...

12, Nov. 2018

next