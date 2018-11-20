Metals
Japan-backed entity to explore for gold, copper with Australia firm
Australia Materials
SYDNEY, NNA - Government-backed Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp. will invest as much as AU$6...
4 DAYS AGO
Indonesia to stop nickel ore exports immediately
Indonesia Materials
JAKARTA, NNA - Indonesian Investment Coordinating Board and nickel miners have agreed to ban nickel ...
1 MONTH AGO
Dowa to boost recycling, waste management business in Thailand
Thailand Services
BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese nonferrous metal maker Dowa Holdings Co. will beef up its environmental mana...
1 MONTH AGO
Trading house Sumitomo invests 14 bil. Yen in Thang Long Industrial Park II expansion near Hanoi
Vietnam Infrastructure
2 MONTHS AGO
Philippines set to become world’s top nickel ore producer again, surpassing Indonesia
Features Philippines Materials
2 MONTHS AGO
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems to refurbish waste heat recovery boiler for copper smelter PASAR in Philippines
Philippines Manufacturing
MANILA, NNA - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd. (MHPS) has landed an order from the only copper ...
3 MONTHS AGO
Toyota plugs into hybrid-vehicle battery recycling in Thailand
Thailand Auto
3 MONTHS AGO
Chinese firm to invest in 2 billion USD factory in Thanh Hoa
Vietnam Materials
HANOI, VNS/VNA - Chinese steel firm Mintal Group Co. Ltd has expressed a desire to build a 2 billion...
3 MONTHS AGO
Japan allows chemical's 1st export to S. Korea under new controls
SouthKorea Trade
4 MONTHS AGO
Philippine exports still outperform imports, further shrinking trade deficit
Philippines Trade
4 MONTHS AGO
Taiwan July exports dip on decline in shipments to major markets
Taiwan Trade
4 MONTHS AGO
Nissin Electric to boost industrial parts output by 30% in Vietnam next year
Vietnam Electronics
HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Japanese electrical equipment manufacturer Nissin Electric Co. will expand i...
5 MONTHS AGO
Major oil refiner Idemitsu to double lubricant output in China
China Manufacturing
6 MONTHS AGO
Nissin Electric shifting production to Myanmar from Thailand, Vietnam
Myanmar Manufacturing
BANGKOK, NNA - Metal parts and equipment maker Nissin Electric Co. of Japan will build a plant in My...
6 MONTHS AGO
Showa Denko boosts aluminum can output by 72% in Vietnam
Vietnam Materials
TOKYO, NNA - Japanese industrial material maker Showa Denko K.K. is aggressively boosting aluminum c...
7 MONTHS AGO
Japanese maker to open plastic molding parts plant in Myanmar
Myanmar Manufacturing
YANGON, NNA - Plastic molding parts maker Mutsumi Special Alloy Industry Co. will open a factory in ...
8 MONTHS AGO
JETRO survey: Japanese firms procuring more locally in Vietnam than in Malaysia
Vietnam Companies
9 MONTHS AGO
NNA Asia top stories Wednesday, Jan. 30
Asia Economy
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Jan. 30. China plans to ...
10 MONTHS AGO
NNA Asia top stories Wednesday, Jan. 9
Asia Economy
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Jan. 9. Toyota China pos...
11 MONTHS AGO
5% more Japanese firms operate in India in 2018
India Companies
12 MONTHS AGO
NNA Asia top stories Tuesday, Nov. 20
Asia Economy
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Tuesday, Nov. 20. Japan's Denso use...
20, Nov. 2018
NNA Asia top stories Monday, Nov. 19
Asia Economy
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Monday, Nov. 19. Japan Oct exports ...
19, Nov. 2018
NNA Asia top stories Friday, Nov. 16
Asia Economy
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Friday, Nov. 16. S. Korea’s CJ Chei...
16, Nov. 2018
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Thursday, Nov. 15.
Asia Economy
Thailand’s Berli Jucker to open first Big C Supercenter in Cambodia in 2019 PHNOM PENH, NNA - Berli ...
15, Nov. 2018
NNA Asia top stories Wednesday, Nov. 14
Asia Economy
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Nov. 14. Japan economy s...
14, Nov. 2018
NNA Asia top stories Tuesday, Nov. 13
Asia Economy
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Tuesday, Nov. 13. Suzuki Motor to p...
13, Nov. 2018
NNA Asia top stories Monday, Nov. 12
Asia Economy
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Monday, Nov. 12. Mitsui, Gulf Energ...
12, Nov. 2018