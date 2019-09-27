Media
Singapore opposition member ordered to comply with fake news law
Singapore Politics
SINGAPORE, Kyodo – A supporter of a newly formed opposition party on Monday became the first person ...
5 DAYS AGO
Sony, Sharp supply parts to U.S.-blacklisted China security video firm
China Trade
6 DAYS AGO
U.S. House passes Hong Kong human rights bill, sends it to Trump
HongKong Politics
10 DAYS AGO
Panel maker Innolux to invest $2.28 bil in equipment, technology in Taiwan
Taiwan Electronics
TAIPEI, NNA- Taiwan’s major liquid crystal panel supplier Innolux Corp. plans to invest more than 70...
13 DAYS AGO
Police besiege Hong Kong university campus in pursuit of protesters
HongKong Incidents
13 DAYS AGO
Sony to open applied AI research center in India in 2020
India Tech
NEW DELHI, NNA - Sony Corp. will open its first research center in India in 2020 to study the applic...
13 DAYS AGO
Taiwan bans Huawei smartphones for labeling isle as Chinese province
Taiwan Politics
16 DAYS AGO
SoftBank mulls tie-up with messaging app Line, acquisition eyed
Japan Tech
18 DAYS AGO
Japan to introduce bill to ensure fair online business competition
Japan Tech
19 DAYS AGO
Sony to open 1st SE Asian video game studio in Malaysia in 2020
Malaysia Services
KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC, a major gaming arm of Japan's Sony Corp., wi...
19 DAYS AGO
Popular cosmetics portal site @cosme launches multilingual apps in HK, Malaysia
Asia Consumer
20 DAYS AGO
Hong Kong legislator stabbed: report
HongKong Incidents
25 DAYS AGO
Panasonic Taiwan sees energy saving home electronics demand, logs record 6-month sales
Taiwan HomeAppliance
1 MONTH AGO
China denies report on plans to replace Hong Kong leader Lam
HongKong Politics
HONG KONG, Kyodo - China reiterated its support for Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Wednes...
1 MONTH AGO
China mulls replacing Hong Kong leader amid prolonged unrest: report
HongKong Politics
1 MONTH AGO
Cool Japan Fund invests $50 mil. in Indonesian ride-hailing giant to promote Japanese culture, food
Indonesia Services
1 MONTH AGO
Singapore Press to set up S$50 mil. fund in nursing, healthcare with Japan’s Bridge C Capital
Japan Financials
SINGAPORE, NNA - Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. (SPH) will inject up to 50 million Singapore dollars ...
1 MONTH AGO
Publishing house Kadokawa ties up with Taiwan game company Gamania
Taiwan Services
2 MONTHS AGO
Nippon Paper to buy Orora’s paperboard packaging unit in Australia, N.Z.
Australia Materials
SYDNEY, NNA - Nippon Paper Industries Co. will acquire the local paperboard fiber-based packaging un...
2 MONTHS AGO
Hong Kong police shoot student amid National Day protests
HongKong Incidents
2 MONTHS AGO
Rentracks invests in Indonesia’s Gapura Dunia Informatika e-commerce inventory firm
Indonesia Services
JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese affiliate marketing service provider Rentracks Co. has invested $210,000 in ...
2 MONTHS AGO
Trader Sojitz collaborates with Indonesian startup to launch shopping payment services on taxi
Indonesia Tech
2 MONTHS AGO
Japan’s Benesse launches traveling educational Shimajiro play park in Indonesia
Indonesia Education
2 MONTHS AGO
Saudi Arabia to restore full crude oil production by end of Sept.
Asia Energy
2 MONTHS AGO
Japan Tobacco to cut 40% workforce in Malaysia as part of global restructuring: report
Malaysia Consumer
KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - The Malaysian subsidiary of Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) is considering cutting its w...
2 MONTHS AGO
“Made-in-Vietnam” social network Lotus makes debut
Vietnam Tech
HANOI, VNA – “Made-in-Vietnam” social network Lotus revealed its plan to attract 60 million users in...
3 MONTHS AGO
Hong Kong leader raps U.S. bill as external interference
HongKong Politics
HONG KONG, Kyodo - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday that a Hong Kong human rights bill befor...
3 MONTHS AGO