Singapore opposition member ordered to comply with fake news law

Singapore Politics

SINGAPORE, Kyodo – A supporter of a newly formed opposition party on Monday became the first person ...

5 DAYS AGO

Sony, Sharp supply parts to U.S.-blacklisted China security video firm

China Trade

6 DAYS AGO

U.S. House passes Hong Kong human rights bill, sends it to Trump

HongKong Politics

10 DAYS AGO

Panel maker Innolux to invest $2.28 bil in equipment, technology in Taiwan

Taiwan Electronics

TAIPEI, NNA- Taiwan’s major liquid crystal panel supplier Innolux Corp. plans to invest more than 70...

13 DAYS AGO

Police besiege Hong Kong university campus in pursuit of protesters

HongKong Incidents

13 DAYS AGO

Sony to open applied AI research center in India in 2020

India Tech

NEW DELHI, NNA - Sony Corp. will open its first research center in India in 2020 to study the applic...

13 DAYS AGO

Taiwan bans Huawei smartphones for labeling isle as Chinese province

Taiwan Politics

16 DAYS AGO

SoftBank mulls tie-up with messaging app Line, acquisition eyed

Japan Tech

18 DAYS AGO

Japan to introduce bill to ensure fair online business competition

Japan Tech

19 DAYS AGO

Sony to open 1st SE Asian video game studio in Malaysia in 2020

Malaysia Services

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC, a major gaming arm of Japan's Sony Corp., wi...

19 DAYS AGO

Popular cosmetics portal site @cosme launches multilingual apps in HK, Malaysia

Asia Consumer

20 DAYS AGO

Hong Kong legislator stabbed: report

HongKong Incidents

25 DAYS AGO

Panasonic Taiwan sees energy saving home electronics demand, logs record 6-month sales

Taiwan HomeAppliance

1 MONTH AGO

China denies report on plans to replace Hong Kong leader Lam

HongKong Politics

HONG KONG, Kyodo - China reiterated its support for Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Wednes...

1 MONTH AGO

China mulls replacing Hong Kong leader amid prolonged unrest: report

HongKong Politics

1 MONTH AGO

Cool Japan Fund invests $50 mil. in Indonesian ride-hailing giant to promote Japanese culture, food

Indonesia Services

1 MONTH AGO

Singapore Press to set up S$50 mil. fund in nursing, healthcare with Japan’s Bridge C Capital

Japan Financials

SINGAPORE, NNA - Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. (SPH) will inject up to 50 million Singapore dollars ...

1 MONTH AGO

Publishing house Kadokawa ties up with Taiwan game company Gamania

Taiwan Services

2 MONTHS AGO

Nippon Paper to buy Orora’s paperboard packaging unit in Australia, N.Z.

Australia Materials

SYDNEY, NNA - Nippon Paper Industries Co. will acquire the local paperboard fiber-based packaging un...

2 MONTHS AGO

Hong Kong police shoot student amid National Day protests

HongKong Incidents

2 MONTHS AGO

Rentracks invests in Indonesia’s Gapura Dunia Informatika e-commerce inventory firm

Indonesia Services

JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese affiliate marketing service provider Rentracks Co. has invested $210,000 in ...

2 MONTHS AGO

Trader Sojitz collaborates with Indonesian startup to launch shopping payment services on taxi

Indonesia Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

Japan’s Benesse launches traveling educational Shimajiro play park in Indonesia

Indonesia Education

2 MONTHS AGO

Saudi Arabia to restore full crude oil production by end of Sept.

Asia Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

Japan Tobacco to cut 40% workforce in Malaysia as part of global restructuring: report

Malaysia Consumer

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - The Malaysian subsidiary of Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) is considering cutting its w...

2 MONTHS AGO

“Made-in-Vietnam” social network Lotus makes debut

Vietnam Tech

HANOI, VNA – “Made-in-Vietnam” social network Lotus revealed its plan to attract 60 million users in...

3 MONTHS AGO

Hong Kong leader raps U.S. bill as external interference

HongKong Politics

HONG KONG, Kyodo - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday that a Hong Kong human rights bill befor...

3 MONTHS AGO

