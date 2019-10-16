Manufacturing

Japanese diaper maker Unicharm's Indonesia arm to go public in Dec.

Indonesia Consumer

JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese diaper and sanitary goods maker Unicharm Corp. will list its Indonesian unit...

6 DAYS AGO

Medical equipment maker Japan Lifeline opens Malaysian plant in Penang

Malaysia Equipment

7 DAYS AGO

Mitsui, M'bishi to build logistics facilities for lease in Malaysia

Malaysia Transport

17 DAYS AGO

Taiwan electronic component maker Yageo to acquire Kemet, target Japanese market

Taiwan Electronics

TAIPEI, NNA – Electronic component manufacturer Yageo Corp. announced Tuesday it plans to acquire su...

18 DAYS AGO

Fuji Electric eyeing India as production hub for Middle East, Africa

India Electronics

20 DAYS AGO

Hospital bed maker Paramount expanding product line in Indonesia

Indonesia Manufacturing

21 DAYS AGO

Citizen Machinery to double output of automatic lathes in China

China Equipment

21 DAYS AGO

Electric gear maker Nitto Kogyo to build cabinet plant in Thailand

Thailand Electronics

BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese electric gear maker Nitto Kogyo Corp. will build a cabinet and electronic en...

23 DAYS AGO

Interior maker Tori opens Singapore branch to further penetrate SE Asia market

Singapore Materials

SINGAPORE, NNA – Major Japanese interior and materials maker Tori Corp. has opened a Singapore branc...

26 DAYS AGO

Fujifilm gives up on Xerox acquisition, to dissolve 57-year-old JV

Japan Companies

26 DAYS AGO

Aica Kogyo, DBJ to buy U.S. laminate maker's 4 Asia-Pacific units

Asia Manufacturing

HANOI, NNA - Aica Kogyo Co. and Development Bank of Japan Inc. will acquire four Asia-Pacific units ...

27 DAYS AGO

Taiwan e-commerce firm PChome launches service to get goods from Japan

Taiwan Retail

TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s largest electronic commerce operator PChome Online Inc. has launched a cross-...

1 MONTH AGO

Toshiba partners with Chinese startup in fuel cell system development

China Energy

TOKYO, NNA – Energy equipment and system provider Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp. has teame...

1 MONTH AGO

Taiwan seeks compensation from Japanese firm over deadly derailment

Taiwan Incidents

1 MONTH AGO

Fuji Medical Instruments to form capital tie-up with Taiwan partner Johnson Health Tech

Taiwan Health

TAIPEI, NNA - Japanese jewelry and healthcare provider Asahi Holdings Inc. will sell 60 percent of s...

1 MONTH AGO

Sumitomo joins Australia-toJapan liquefied hydrogen transport project

Australia Energy

SYDNEY, NNA - Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp. is joining a pilot project to develop a supply c...

1 MONTH AGO

Indonesian report on Lion Air crash faults Boeing, airline

Indonesia Transport

1 MONTH AGO

Shizen Energy signs deal with Halcom Vietnam to join wind farm project

Vietnam Energy

HANOI, NNA - Japanese renewable energy developer Shizen Energy Inc. will provide investment and tech...

1 MONTH AGO

Japanese apparel chain Uniqlo to open 1st Vietnamese outlet this year

Vietnam Retail

1 MONTH AGO

Toshiba wins 40 bil. yen electric locomotive deal in Taiwan

Taiwan Infrastructure

1 MONTH AGO

Hitachi opens Laos unit with goal of 5-fold market share increase

Laos Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

Indian conglomerate to make appliances for Japanese brands Sansui, Nakamichi

India HomeAppliance

2 MONTHS AGO

Kiraboshi Bank opens consulting unit in Vietnam to serve small, midsize firms

Vietnam Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems to open 2nd car air conditioner plant in China

China Equipment

2 MONTHS AGO

Business consulting and training firm HR Institute creates Thai subsidiary

Thailand Services

2 MONTHS AGO

Toilet maker Toto's Beijing arm halts production due to estate development

China Manufacturing

TOKYO, NNA - Japan’s leading toilet maker, Toto Ltd., discontinued production at its sanitary ware p...

2 MONTHS AGO

Kids' apparel chain Akachan Honpo opens 1st foreign store in Taiwan

Taiwan Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

