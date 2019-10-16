Manufacturing
Japanese diaper maker Unicharm's Indonesia arm to go public in Dec.
Indonesia Consumer
JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese diaper and sanitary goods maker Unicharm Corp. will list its Indonesian unit...
6 DAYS AGO
Medical equipment maker Japan Lifeline opens Malaysian plant in Penang
Malaysia Equipment
7 DAYS AGO
Mitsui, M'bishi to build logistics facilities for lease in Malaysia
Malaysia Transport
17 DAYS AGO
Taiwan electronic component maker Yageo to acquire Kemet, target Japanese market
Taiwan Electronics
TAIPEI, NNA – Electronic component manufacturer Yageo Corp. announced Tuesday it plans to acquire su...
18 DAYS AGO
Fuji Electric eyeing India as production hub for Middle East, Africa
India Electronics
20 DAYS AGO
Hospital bed maker Paramount expanding product line in Indonesia
Indonesia Manufacturing
21 DAYS AGO
Citizen Machinery to double output of automatic lathes in China
China Equipment
21 DAYS AGO
Electric gear maker Nitto Kogyo to build cabinet plant in Thailand
Thailand Electronics
BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese electric gear maker Nitto Kogyo Corp. will build a cabinet and electronic en...
23 DAYS AGO
Interior maker Tori opens Singapore branch to further penetrate SE Asia market
Singapore Materials
SINGAPORE, NNA – Major Japanese interior and materials maker Tori Corp. has opened a Singapore branc...
26 DAYS AGO
Fujifilm gives up on Xerox acquisition, to dissolve 57-year-old JV
Japan Companies
26 DAYS AGO
Aica Kogyo, DBJ to buy U.S. laminate maker's 4 Asia-Pacific units
Asia Manufacturing
HANOI, NNA - Aica Kogyo Co. and Development Bank of Japan Inc. will acquire four Asia-Pacific units ...
27 DAYS AGO
Taiwan e-commerce firm PChome launches service to get goods from Japan
Taiwan Retail
TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s largest electronic commerce operator PChome Online Inc. has launched a cross-...
1 MONTH AGO
Toshiba partners with Chinese startup in fuel cell system development
China Energy
TOKYO, NNA – Energy equipment and system provider Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp. has teame...
1 MONTH AGO
Taiwan seeks compensation from Japanese firm over deadly derailment
Taiwan Incidents
1 MONTH AGO
Fuji Medical Instruments to form capital tie-up with Taiwan partner Johnson Health Tech
Taiwan Health
TAIPEI, NNA - Japanese jewelry and healthcare provider Asahi Holdings Inc. will sell 60 percent of s...
1 MONTH AGO
Sumitomo joins Australia-toJapan liquefied hydrogen transport project
Australia Energy
SYDNEY, NNA - Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp. is joining a pilot project to develop a supply c...
1 MONTH AGO
Indonesian report on Lion Air crash faults Boeing, airline
Indonesia Transport
1 MONTH AGO
Shizen Energy signs deal with Halcom Vietnam to join wind farm project
Vietnam Energy
HANOI, NNA - Japanese renewable energy developer Shizen Energy Inc. will provide investment and tech...
1 MONTH AGO
Japanese apparel chain Uniqlo to open 1st Vietnamese outlet this year
Vietnam Retail
1 MONTH AGO
Toshiba wins 40 bil. yen electric locomotive deal in Taiwan
Taiwan Infrastructure
1 MONTH AGO
Hitachi opens Laos unit with goal of 5-fold market share increase
Laos Manufacturing
2 MONTHS AGO
Indian conglomerate to make appliances for Japanese brands Sansui, Nakamichi
India HomeAppliance
2 MONTHS AGO
Kiraboshi Bank opens consulting unit in Vietnam to serve small, midsize firms
Vietnam Financials
2 MONTHS AGO
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems to open 2nd car air conditioner plant in China
China Equipment
2 MONTHS AGO
Business consulting and training firm HR Institute creates Thai subsidiary
Thailand Services
2 MONTHS AGO
Toilet maker Toto's Beijing arm halts production due to estate development
China Manufacturing
TOKYO, NNA - Japan’s leading toilet maker, Toto Ltd., discontinued production at its sanitary ware p...
2 MONTHS AGO
Kids' apparel chain Akachan Honpo opens 1st foreign store in Taiwan
Taiwan Retail
2 MONTHS AGO