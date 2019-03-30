Malaysia

Daito Trust to invest $74m in Singapore JustCo, new Tokyo co-work centres

Asia Services

3 DAYS AGO

SoftBank, Lippo Karawaci team up to develop smart city in Indonesia

Indonesia Tech

3 DAYS AGO

Chailease Holding of Taiwan eablishes JV to expand in Indonesian finance market

Indonesia Financials

3 DAYS AGO

Panasonic water purifiers get boost from Malaysia’s halal certification

Malaysia HomeAppliance

3 DAYS AGO

Malaysia to send 42 containers of illegal plastic waste back to Britain

Malaysia Environment

6 DAYS AGO

Medical equipment maker Japan Lifeline opens Malaysian plant in Penang

Malaysia Equipment

7 DAYS AGO

CORRECT: Sojitz gains foothold in Myanmar's growing telecom infrastructure

Myanmar Telecom

Corrects the company name from Axiata to edotco Group in 7th paragraph in Nov. 20 story BANGKOK, NNA...

11 DAYS AGO

Sojitz gains foothold in Myanmar's growing telecom infrastructure

Myanmar Telecom

12 DAYS AGO

Japanese probiotics drink maker Yakult opens Myanmar plant

Myanmar Food

12 DAYS AGO

Idemitsu Kosan to boost engineering plastic output in Malaysia as EV, telecoms demand rise

Malaysia Materials

13 DAYS AGO

Mitsui, M'bishi to build logistics facilities for lease in Malaysia

Malaysia Transport

17 DAYS AGO

Yoshimura Food to buy Singapore kitchen equipment maker NKR Continental

Singapore Equipment

SINGAPORE, NNA – Japanese food maker Yoshimura Food Holdings K.K. will acquire a 70 percent stake in...

17 DAYS AGO

Cambodian exiled opposition leader barred from flying to Indonesia

Cambodia Politics

18 DAYS AGO

Mazda launches flagship CX-8 SUV in growing Thai market

Thailand Auto

18 DAYS AGO

Sony to open 1st SE Asian video game studio in Malaysia in 2020

Malaysia Services

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC, a major gaming arm of Japan's Sony Corp., wi...

19 DAYS AGO

Logistics firm Aichi Kaiun sets up Malaysian unit to ship biomass fuels to Japan

Malaysia Transport

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA – Japanese marine transporter Aichi Kaiun Co. has opened a Malaysian unit to ship ...

20 DAYS AGO

Popular cosmetics portal site @cosme launches multilingual apps in HK, Malaysia

Asia Consumer

20 DAYS AGO

China may seek mega free trade pact without India if RCEP stalls

Asia Trade

26 DAYS AGO

India threatens to leave RCEP trade deal as year-end goal abandoned

India Trade

27 DAYS AGO

Japan-based Willer begins driverless bus operations in Singapore

Singapore Transport

1 MONTH AGO

Japanese banks’ outstanding loans up 10% in SE Asia, down 9% in China

Asia Financials

BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese bank financing is growing in Southeast Asia as business activity flourishes ...

1 MONTH AGO

Cool Japan Fund invests $50 mil. in Indonesian ride-hailing giant to promote Japanese culture, food

Indonesia Services

1 MONTH AGO

Thumb 20191018 0005
JCB, Singapore's Socash to tie up for cardless cash advance service

Singapore Financials

1 MONTH AGO

Innovation, new mindset key in Singapore's struggle for water

Singapore Infrastructure

2 MONTHS AGO

Hitachi opens Laos unit with goal of 5-fold market share increase

Laos Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking gives eco-loan to food oils producer in Malaysia

Malaysia Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

No. of Japanese language institutions soars in Asia: survey

Asia Education

2 MONTHS AGO

