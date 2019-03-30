Malaysia
Daito Trust to invest $74m in Singapore JustCo, new Tokyo co-work centres
Asia Services
3 DAYS AGO
SoftBank, Lippo Karawaci team up to develop smart city in Indonesia
Indonesia Tech
3 DAYS AGO
Chailease Holding of Taiwan eablishes JV to expand in Indonesian finance market
Indonesia Financials
3 DAYS AGO
Panasonic water purifiers get boost from Malaysia’s halal certification
Malaysia HomeAppliance
3 DAYS AGO
Malaysia to send 42 containers of illegal plastic waste back to Britain
Malaysia Environment
6 DAYS AGO
Medical equipment maker Japan Lifeline opens Malaysian plant in Penang
Malaysia Equipment
7 DAYS AGO
CORRECT: Sojitz gains foothold in Myanmar's growing telecom infrastructure
Myanmar Telecom
Corrects the company name from Axiata to edotco Group in 7th paragraph in Nov. 20 story BANGKOK, NNA...
11 DAYS AGO
12 DAYS AGO
Japanese probiotics drink maker Yakult opens Myanmar plant
Myanmar Food
12 DAYS AGO
Idemitsu Kosan to boost engineering plastic output in Malaysia as EV, telecoms demand rise
Malaysia Materials
13 DAYS AGO
Mitsui, M'bishi to build logistics facilities for lease in Malaysia
Malaysia Transport
17 DAYS AGO
Yoshimura Food to buy Singapore kitchen equipment maker NKR Continental
Singapore Equipment
SINGAPORE, NNA – Japanese food maker Yoshimura Food Holdings K.K. will acquire a 70 percent stake in...
17 DAYS AGO
Cambodian exiled opposition leader barred from flying to Indonesia
Cambodia Politics
18 DAYS AGO
Mazda launches flagship CX-8 SUV in growing Thai market
Thailand Auto
18 DAYS AGO
Sony to open 1st SE Asian video game studio in Malaysia in 2020
Malaysia Services
KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC, a major gaming arm of Japan's Sony Corp., wi...
19 DAYS AGO
Logistics firm Aichi Kaiun sets up Malaysian unit to ship biomass fuels to Japan
Malaysia Transport
KUALA LUMPUR, NNA – Japanese marine transporter Aichi Kaiun Co. has opened a Malaysian unit to ship ...
20 DAYS AGO
Popular cosmetics portal site @cosme launches multilingual apps in HK, Malaysia
Asia Consumer
20 DAYS AGO
China may seek mega free trade pact without India if RCEP stalls
Asia Trade
26 DAYS AGO
India threatens to leave RCEP trade deal as year-end goal abandoned
India Trade
27 DAYS AGO
Japan-based Willer begins driverless bus operations in Singapore
Singapore Transport
1 MONTH AGO
Japanese banks’ outstanding loans up 10% in SE Asia, down 9% in China
Asia Financials
BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese bank financing is growing in Southeast Asia as business activity flourishes ...
1 MONTH AGO
Cool Japan Fund invests $50 mil. in Indonesian ride-hailing giant to promote Japanese culture, food
Indonesia Services
1 MONTH AGO
JCB, Singapore's Socash to tie up for cardless cash advance service
Singapore Financials
1 MONTH AGO
Innovation, new mindset key in Singapore's struggle for water
Singapore Infrastructure
2 MONTHS AGO
Hitachi opens Laos unit with goal of 5-fold market share increase
Laos Manufacturing
2 MONTHS AGO
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking gives eco-loan to food oils producer in Malaysia
Malaysia Financials
2 MONTHS AGO
No. of Japanese language institutions soars in Asia: survey
Asia Education
2 MONTHS AGO