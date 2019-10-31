Machinery
Measuring equipment maker Horiba taps demand for eco-vehicles, parts in China
China Equipment
3 DAYS AGO
Philippine building boom will boost Mitsubishi Electric elevator, aircon sales
Philippines Equipment
MANILA, NNA - The Philippine affiliate of Mitsubishi Electric Corp. is optimistic that sales of its ...
9 DAYS AGO
Japan sweets maker Matsuo to build 1st overseas plant in Vietnam
Vietnam Food
9 DAYS AGO
Japanese self-service laundry developer Wash House taps China
China Services
TOKYO, NNA - Japanese remote-monitored self-service laundry developer and operator Wash House Co. wi...
12 DAYS AGO
Hitachi Industrial Equipment gets order for distribution transformers from Myanmar
Myanmar Equipment
13 DAYS AGO
Yoshimura Food to buy Singapore kitchen equipment maker NKR Continental
Singapore Equipment
SINGAPORE, NNA – Japanese food maker Yoshimura Food Holdings K.K. will acquire a 70 percent stake in...
17 DAYS AGO
Fuji Electric eyeing India as production hub for Middle East, Africa
India Electronics
20 DAYS AGO
Citizen Machinery to double output of automatic lathes in China
China Equipment
20 DAYS AGO
Idemitsu Kosan boosts lubricant output in Indonesia by 80%
Indonesia Energy
23 DAYS AGO
Toshiba partners with Chinese startup in fuel cell system development
China Energy
TOKYO, NNA – Energy equipment and system provider Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp. has teame...
1 MONTH AGO
Kyowa Exeo of Japan buys Singaporean engineering firm in bid to expand in Southeast Asia
Singapore Equipment
SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese engineering firm Kyowa Exeo Corp. has bought Singaporean peer Winner Engin...
1 MONTH AGO
Sodick begins food machinery sales in Shanghai with an eye on noodle demand
China Equipment
1 MONTH AGO
DMG Mori ties up with India’s Lakshmi Machine Works for local production
India Equipment
1 MONTH AGO
Shizen Energy signs deal with Halcom Vietnam to join wind farm project
Vietnam Energy
HANOI, NNA - Japanese renewable energy developer Shizen Energy Inc. will provide investment and tech...
1 MONTH AGO
Construction machine lease firm Kinan to train operators in Myanmar
Myanmar Services
1 MONTH AGO
Toshiba wins 40 bil. yen electric locomotive deal in Taiwan
Taiwan Infrastructure
1 MONTH AGO
Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions gets order for Indonesia geothermal plant components
Indonesia Equipment
JAKARTA, NNA - Japan’s Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp. (Toshiba ESS) will supply a steam tu...
2 MONTHS AGO
Hitachi opens Laos unit with goal of 5-fold market share increase
Laos Manufacturing
2 MONTHS AGO
Toyota Industries to make compressors for auto air conditioners in China
China Auto
TOKYO, NNA - Japan’s Toyota Industries Corp. will manufacture electric compressors for car air condi...
2 MONTHS AGO
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems to open 2nd car air conditioner plant in China
China Equipment
2 MONTHS AGO
Sumitomo Construction Machinery to build new plant in Indonesia
Indonesia Equipment
2 MONTHS AGO
Automatic teller machine maker Oki opens plant in Hai Phong, Vietnam
Vietnam Equipment
HANOI, NNA – Japanese electrical machinery maker Oki Electric Industry Co. began operating a Vietnam...
2 MONTHS AGO
Trading house Sumitomo invests 14 bil. Yen in Thang Long Industrial Park II expansion near Hanoi
Vietnam Infrastructure
2 MONTHS AGO
Japanese machine tool maker OSG opens India unit to meet coating demand
India Manufacturing
NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese global machine tool provider OSG Corp. has established a new subsidiary in...
2 MONTHS AGO
Automated warehouse system provider Daifuku to open Vietnam sales unit
Vietnam Equipment
HANOI, NNA - Japan’s Daifuku Co. will start business at its newly established subsidiary in Vietnam ...
2 MONTHS AGO
Hitachi Construction Machinery launches hydraulic oil monitoring service in SE Asia
Indonesia Services
3 MONTHS AGO
3 Japan firms to invest in farm, food tech startups in S.E. Asia
Singapore Tech
3 MONTHS AGO