Measuring equipment maker Horiba taps demand for eco-vehicles, parts in China

China Equipment

3 DAYS AGO

Philippine building boom will boost Mitsubishi Electric elevator, aircon sales

Philippines Equipment

MANILA, NNA - The Philippine affiliate of Mitsubishi Electric Corp. is optimistic that sales of its ...

9 DAYS AGO

Japan sweets maker Matsuo to build 1st overseas plant in Vietnam

Vietnam Food

9 DAYS AGO

Japanese self-service laundry developer Wash House taps China

China Services

TOKYO, NNA - Japanese remote-monitored self-service laundry developer and operator Wash House Co. wi...

12 DAYS AGO

Hitachi Industrial Equipment gets order for distribution transformers from Myanmar

Myanmar Equipment

13 DAYS AGO

Yoshimura Food to buy Singapore kitchen equipment maker NKR Continental

Singapore Equipment

SINGAPORE, NNA – Japanese food maker Yoshimura Food Holdings K.K. will acquire a 70 percent stake in...

17 DAYS AGO

Fuji Electric eyeing India as production hub for Middle East, Africa

India Electronics

20 DAYS AGO

Citizen Machinery to double output of automatic lathes in China

China Equipment

20 DAYS AGO

Idemitsu Kosan boosts lubricant output in Indonesia by 80%

Indonesia Energy

23 DAYS AGO

Toshiba partners with Chinese startup in fuel cell system development

China Energy

TOKYO, NNA – Energy equipment and system provider Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp. has teame...

1 MONTH AGO

Kyowa Exeo of Japan buys Singaporean engineering firm in bid to expand in Southeast Asia

Singapore Equipment

SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese engineering firm Kyowa Exeo Corp. has bought Singaporean peer Winner Engin...

1 MONTH AGO

Sodick begins food machinery sales in Shanghai with an eye on noodle demand

China Equipment

1 MONTH AGO

DMG Mori ties up with India’s Lakshmi Machine Works for local production

India Equipment

1 MONTH AGO

Shizen Energy signs deal with Halcom Vietnam to join wind farm project

Vietnam Energy

HANOI, NNA - Japanese renewable energy developer Shizen Energy Inc. will provide investment and tech...

1 MONTH AGO

Construction machine lease firm Kinan to train operators in Myanmar

Myanmar Services

1 MONTH AGO

Toshiba wins 40 bil. yen electric locomotive deal in Taiwan

Taiwan Infrastructure

1 MONTH AGO

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions gets order for Indonesia geothermal plant components

Indonesia Equipment

JAKARTA, NNA - Japan’s Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp. (Toshiba ESS) will supply a steam tu...

2 MONTHS AGO

Hitachi opens Laos unit with goal of 5-fold market share increase

Laos Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

Toyota Industries to make compressors for auto air conditioners in China

China Auto

TOKYO, NNA - Japan’s Toyota Industries Corp. will manufacture electric compressors for car air condi...

2 MONTHS AGO

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems to open 2nd car air conditioner plant in China

China Equipment

2 MONTHS AGO

Sumitomo Construction Machinery to build new plant in Indonesia

Indonesia Equipment

2 MONTHS AGO

Automatic teller machine maker Oki opens plant in Hai Phong, Vietnam

Vietnam Equipment

HANOI, NNA – Japanese electrical machinery maker Oki Electric Industry Co. began operating a Vietnam...

2 MONTHS AGO

Trading house Sumitomo invests 14 bil. Yen in Thang Long Industrial Park II expansion near Hanoi

Vietnam Infrastructure

2 MONTHS AGO

Japanese machine tool maker OSG opens India unit to meet coating demand

India Manufacturing

NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese global machine tool provider OSG Corp. has established a new subsidiary in...

2 MONTHS AGO

Automated warehouse system provider Daifuku to open Vietnam sales unit

Vietnam Equipment

HANOI, NNA - Japan’s Daifuku Co. will start business at its newly established subsidiary in Vietnam ...

2 MONTHS AGO

Hitachi Construction Machinery launches hydraulic oil monitoring service in SE Asia

Indonesia Services

3 MONTHS AGO

3 Japan firms to invest in farm, food tech startups in S.E. Asia

Singapore Tech

3 MONTHS AGO

