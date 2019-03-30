Thumb trade
WB: Cambodia’s economy remains robust

Cambodia Economy

2 MINUTES AGO

Nissan, Renault, M'bishi to set up advanced tech development company

Japan Auto

2 HOURS AGO

Hong Kong police fire tear gas at protesters for 2nd day

HongKong Incidents

2 HOURS AGO

Measuring equipment maker Horiba taps demand for eco-vehicles, parts in China

China Equipment

3 DAYS AGO

SK Energy sets up asphalt joint venture with China's Zhejiang Baoying

China Materials

SEOUL, AJU - SK Energy, a top oil company in South Korea, set up an asphalt joint venture based in H...

3 DAYS AGO

Daito Trust to invest $74m in Singapore JustCo, new Tokyo co-work centres

Asia Services

3 DAYS AGO

SoftBank, Lippo Karawaci team up to develop smart city in Indonesia

Indonesia Tech

3 DAYS AGO

Update 1: Panasonic to sell money-losing chip business to Taiwan firm

Taiwan Electronics

3 DAYS AGO

KT embarks on development of solid oxide fuel cell power generators for buildings

SouthKorea Equipment

SEOUL, AJU - South Korea's top telecom company, KT, partnered with a domestic company to develop sol...

3 DAYS AGO

GS Energy signs deal with VinaCapital to build LNG power plant in southern Vietnam

Vietnam Energy

3 DAYS AGO

Innocean completes acquisition of Australia's Wellcom Group

Australia Services

SEOUL, AJU - Innocean Worldwide, a marketing communication unit of South Korea's Hyundai auto group,...

3 DAYS AGO

Chailease Holding of Taiwan eablishes JV to expand in Indonesian finance market

Indonesia Financials

3 DAYS AGO

Daikin Industries buys Singaporean building maintenance firm

Singapore Services

SINGAPORE, Kyodo - Japanese air conditioner maker Daikin Industries Ltd. has acquired Singaporean bu...

3 DAYS AGO

Kyocera to build 3 more micro solar power grids in rural Myanmar

Myanmar Energy

3 DAYS AGO

Hyundai Glovis agrees to set up logistics joint ventures with China's Changjiu Group

China Transport

SEOUL, AJU - To expand its clout in the world's largest auto market, Hyundai Glovis, a logistics arm...

3 DAYS AGO

Panasonic water purifiers get boost from Malaysia’s halal certification

Malaysia HomeAppliance

3 DAYS AGO

Nippon Express obtains medical GDP certification at India’s Hyderabad airport

India Transport

4 DAYS AGO

Panasonic to sell chip business to Taiwanese company: source

Taiwan Electronics

OSAKA, Kyodo - Panasonic Corp. will sell its chip business to Taiwan's Nuvoton Technology Corp. as p...

4 DAYS AGO

Taiwan New Kinpo Group to ease reliance on China by doubling capacity in Thailand

Thailand Electronics

TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwanese electronics manufacturer New Kinpo Group plans to double production capacity...

4 DAYS AGO

SoftBank exploring new energy storage technologies to drive green energy business

India Energy

4 DAYS AGO

Thai government rolls out 4.76-billion-USD stimulus

Thailand Economy

BANGKOK, VNA – The government of Thailand has rolled out further stimulus measures intended to injec...

4 DAYS AGO

Trump signs Hong Kong human rights bill despite China's warning

HongKong Politics

4 DAYS AGO

Japanese man detained in China's Hunan Province since July

China Society

4 DAYS AGO

Vietnam, RoK agree to bolster economic, trade, investment ties

Vietnam Economy

BUSAN, VNA – Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh and his Korean counterpart Sung...

4 DAYS AGO

Thailand to launch 5G service at international airports next year

Thailand Telecom

BANGKOK, VNA - Commercial 5G wireless broadband service will be launched at Suvarnabhumi and Don Mue...

4 DAYS AGO

Japan's NYK Line allies with Indonesia state-run Pertamina in LNG transport

Indonesia Transport

4 DAYS AGO

Japan-backed entity to explore for gold, copper with Australia firm

Australia Materials

SYDNEY, NNA - Government-backed Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp. will invest as much as AU$6...

4 DAYS AGO

