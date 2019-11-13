Law

Hong Kong police fire tear gas at protesters for 2nd day

HongKong Incidents

2 HOURS AGO

Trump signs Hong Kong human rights bill despite China's warning

HongKong Politics

4 DAYS AGO

Japanese man detained in China's Hunan Province since July

China Society

4 DAYS AGO

Itochu worker sentenced to 3 yrs in prison in China

China Incidents

4 DAYS AGO

Singapore opposition member ordered to comply with fake news law

Singapore Politics

SINGAPORE, Kyodo – A supporter of a newly formed opposition party on Monday became the first person ...

5 DAYS AGO

Malaysia to send 42 containers of illegal plastic waste back to Britain

Malaysia Environment

6 DAYS AGO

Hong Kong protests: University standoff lingers for 5th day

HongKong Society

10 DAYS AGO

U.S. House passes Hong Kong human rights bill, sends it to Trump

HongKong Politics

10 DAYS AGO

U.S. Senate passes Hong Kong rights bill amid intensifying protests

HongKong Politics

11 DAYS AGO

Philippine antitrust body fines Grab’s local unit, orders passenger refund

Philippines Tech

12 DAYS AGO

Nissan in dire need of repairing Renault ties 1 yr after Ghosn arrest

Japan Auto

13 DAYS AGO

Police besiege Hong Kong university campus in pursuit of protesters

HongKong Incidents

13 DAYS AGO

Chinese soldiers clear road of debris in Hong Kong

HongKong Society

14 DAYS AGO

City-wide protest cripples Hong Kong for 4th day, man dies

HongKong Society

17 DAYS AGO

Japan to introduce bill to ensure fair online business competition

Japan Tech

19 DAYS AGO

Traffic disruption protest continues in Hong Kong for 2nd day

HongKong Society

19 DAYS AGO

Hong Kong demonstrator shot, injured by police during clash

HongKong Incidents

20 DAYS AGO

Cambodian opposition leader released from yearlong house arrest

Cambodia Politics

21 DAYS AGO

Hong Kong student who fell from building during protests dies

HongKong Incidents

23 DAYS AGO

G-Factory opening Japanese eel rice eatery in Vietnam’s HCM city

Vietnam Restaurant

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA – Japan’s dining operator and consulting firm G-Factory Co. is opening a Japan...

23 DAYS AGO

Rogue trader losses in Singapore force Mitsubishi to shut Petro-Diamond

Singapore Energy

SINGAPORE, NNA – Major Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp. will liquidate its wholly owned oil t...

24 DAYS AGO

Taiwan seeks compensation from Japanese firm over deadly derailment

Taiwan Incidents

1 MONTH AGO

Hong Kong leader warns of recession if protests continue

HongKong Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Hong Kong gov't formally withdraws bill that sparked protests

HongKong Politics

1 MONTH AGO

China mulls replacing Hong Kong leader amid prolonged unrest: report

HongKong Politics

1 MONTH AGO

Thousands defy ban to protest against gov't in Hong Kong

HongKong Society

1 MONTH AGO

Huawei denies spying but fears linger about links with communists

China Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

