Daito Trust to invest $74m in Singapore JustCo, new Tokyo co-work centres

Asia Services

3 DAYS AGO

SoftBank, Lippo Karawaci team up to develop smart city in Indonesia

Indonesia Tech

3 DAYS AGO

Chailease Holding of Taiwan eablishes JV to expand in Indonesian finance market

Indonesia Financials

3 DAYS AGO

China may seek mega free trade pact without India if RCEP stalls

Asia Trade

26 DAYS AGO

Japan consortium building bridge on East-West Corridor in Myanmar

Myanmar Infrastructure

26 DAYS AGO

India threatens to leave RCEP trade deal as year-end goal abandoned

India Trade

27 DAYS AGO

New Thai-Myanmar bridge opens, expected to boost trade by 30%

Myanmar Infrastructure

1 MONTH AGO

Japanese consulting firm Nippon Koei to upgrade ancient Laos town

Laos Infrastructure

1 MONTH AGO

Hitachi opens Laos unit with goal of 5-fold market share increase

Laos Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

Senko, MK Restaurant open cold storage warehouse east of Bangkok

Thailand Transport

2 MONTHS AGO

Saudi Arabia to restore full crude oil production by end of Sept.

Asia Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

VietinBank inaugurates headquarters in Laos

Laos Financials

VIENTIANE, VNA - Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (VietinBank) on Septemb...

2 MONTHS AGO

ASEAN, India review free trade agreement on goods

Asia Trade

NEW DELHI,VNA - The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and India have agreed to review ...

3 MONTHS AGO

Gov’t to loosen conditions for auto imports

Vietnam Auto

HANOI, VNA - The Government will soon issue a revision to Decree 116/2017 on the conditions for prod...

3 MONTHS AGO

Kansai Electric-backed hydropower plant begins operation in Laos

Laos Energy

BANGKOK, NNA - A major hydropower plant built in Laos under a project led by Japanese utility Kansai...

3 MONTHS AGO

Japanese manufacturers in Thailand to raise wages by 4.3% in 2019: survey

Thailand Companies

3 MONTHS AGO

U.S. slaps new tariffs on Chinese goods in escalation of trade war

China Economy

3 MONTHS AGO

Kubota's Thai unit aims for 100 bil. baht sales by 2024

Thailand Agriculture

3 MONTHS AGO

Japan firm, Lao farmers promoting “Vientiane Blue” food, beverages

Features Laos Food

3 MONTHS AGO

Financial firm J Trust of Japan buys 55% stake in ANZ Royal Bank (Cambodia)

Cambodia Financials

Japanese financial firm J Trust Co. has bought a 55 percent stake in a major Cambodian commercial ba...

3 MONTHS AGO

U.S. to delay imposing tariffs on laptops, cellphones from China

China Politics

4 MONTHS AGO

China rises to become ASEAN's “most important” dialogue partner

Asia Politics

4 MONTHS AGO

Some ASEAN states express concern about tensions in S. China Sea

Asia Politics

4 MONTHS AGO

Australia central bank chief: no rate hike till low inflation returns to 2-3% target mid-point

Australia Policy

SYDNEY, NNA – The Reserve Bank of Australia is unlikely to consider raising interest rates until it ...

4 MONTHS AGO

ADB keeps Asia GDP forecast, warns trade dispute risk remains

Asia Economy

MANILA, NNA – The Asian Development Bank expects growth of developing economies in Asia to be “stron...

4 MONTHS AGO

ATM maker Hitachi-Omron to buy Sri Lankan payment service firm

SriLanka Financials

TOKYO, NNA - Automated bank teller machine maker Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions Corp. will buy the...

5 MONTHS AGO

Japan population declines at fastest pace yet to 124.8 mil.: gov't

Japan Society

5 MONTHS AGO

