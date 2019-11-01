LandTransport
SoftBank, Lippo Karawaci team up to develop smart city in Indonesia
Indonesia Tech
3 DAYS AGO
Nippon Express obtains medical GDP certification at India’s Hyderabad airport
India Transport
4 DAYS AGO
Grab mobile wallet to offer loans and insurance in Thailand
Thailand Tech
5 DAYS AGO
Toyota Tsusho invests in app-based bus service in India
India Services
6 DAYS AGO
Around 70% of Japanese firms in Hong Kong see business affected by continued unrest: NNA survey
HongKong Economy
HONG KONG, NNA – Around 70 percent of Japanese companies in Hong Kong say their business operations ...
9 DAYS AGO
Hong Kong protests: University standoff lingers for 5th day
HongKong Society
10 DAYS AGO
Nexco Central sets up its first overseas unit in Philippines as roadwork booms
Philippines Infrastructure
MANILA, NNA – Japanese toll road builder and operator Central Nippon Expressway Co. has set up its f...
10 DAYS AGO
Hong Kong university standoff drags on after hundreds surrender
HongKong Society
11 DAYS AGO
Philippine antitrust body fines Grab’s local unit, orders passenger refund
Philippines Tech
12 DAYS AGO
Police besiege Hong Kong university campus in pursuit of protesters
HongKong Incidents
13 DAYS AGO
Police fire tear gas at protesters outside Hong Kong university
HongKong Incidents
14 DAYS AGO
Chinese soldiers clear road of debris in Hong Kong
HongKong Society
14 DAYS AGO
City-wide protest cripples Hong Kong for 4th day, man dies
HongKong Society
17 DAYS AGO
Toyota rolls out light truck to help Philippine public transport upgrade effort
Philippines Auto
17 DAYS AGO
Mitsui, M'bishi to build logistics facilities for lease in Malaysia
Malaysia Transport
17 DAYS AGO
Japan’s IT service firm SCSK to open Indonesian unit
Indonesia Tech
18 DAYS AGO
Sumitomo to invest in Taiwan's top electric bus maker
Taiwan Transport
18 DAYS AGO
Traffic disruption protest continues in Hong Kong for 2nd day
HongKong Society
19 DAYS AGO
Hong Kong demonstrator shot, injured by police during clash
HongKong Incidents
20 DAYS AGO
Japan consortium building bridge on East-West Corridor in Myanmar
Myanmar Infrastructure
26 DAYS AGO
New Thai-Myanmar bridge opens, expected to boost trade by 30%
Myanmar Infrastructure
1 MONTH AGO
Taiwan seeks compensation from Japanese firm over deadly derailment
Taiwan Incidents
1 MONTH AGO
Sumitomo joins Australia-toJapan liquefied hydrogen transport project
Australia Energy
SYDNEY, NNA - Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp. is joining a pilot project to develop a supply c...
1 MONTH AGO
Tokyu starts realty management business in Vietnam
Vietnam Property
1 MONTH AGO
Thai business consortium signs deal to build railway linking 3 greater Bangkok airports
Thailand Infrastructure
1 MONTH AGO
Japan-based Willer begins driverless bus operations in Singapore
Singapore Transport
1 MONTH AGO
Sumitomo Corp. to open consumer goods warehouse near Jakarta
Indonesia Transport
1 MONTH AGO