LandTransport

SoftBank, Lippo Karawaci team up to develop smart city in Indonesia

Indonesia Tech

3 DAYS AGO

Nippon Express obtains medical GDP certification at India’s Hyderabad airport

India Transport

4 DAYS AGO

Grab mobile wallet to offer loans and insurance in Thailand

Thailand Tech

5 DAYS AGO

Toyota Tsusho invests in app-based bus service in India

India Services

6 DAYS AGO

Around 70% of Japanese firms in Hong Kong see business affected by continued unrest: NNA survey

HongKong Economy

HONG KONG, NNA – Around 70 percent of Japanese companies in Hong Kong say their business operations ...

9 DAYS AGO

Hong Kong protests: University standoff lingers for 5th day

HongKong Society

10 DAYS AGO

Nexco Central sets up its first overseas unit in Philippines as roadwork booms

Philippines Infrastructure

MANILA, NNA – Japanese toll road builder and operator Central Nippon Expressway Co. has set up its f...

10 DAYS AGO

Hong Kong university standoff drags on after hundreds surrender

HongKong Society

11 DAYS AGO

Philippine antitrust body fines Grab’s local unit, orders passenger refund

Philippines Tech

12 DAYS AGO

Police besiege Hong Kong university campus in pursuit of protesters

HongKong Incidents

13 DAYS AGO

Police fire tear gas at protesters outside Hong Kong university

HongKong Incidents

14 DAYS AGO

Chinese soldiers clear road of debris in Hong Kong

HongKong Society

14 DAYS AGO

City-wide protest cripples Hong Kong for 4th day, man dies

HongKong Society

17 DAYS AGO

Toyota rolls out light truck to help Philippine public transport upgrade effort

Philippines Auto

17 DAYS AGO

Mitsui, M'bishi to build logistics facilities for lease in Malaysia

Malaysia Transport

17 DAYS AGO

Japan’s IT service firm SCSK to open Indonesian unit

Indonesia Tech

18 DAYS AGO

Sumitomo to invest in Taiwan's top electric bus maker

Taiwan Transport

18 DAYS AGO

Traffic disruption protest continues in Hong Kong for 2nd day

HongKong Society

19 DAYS AGO

Hong Kong demonstrator shot, injured by police during clash

HongKong Incidents

20 DAYS AGO

Japan consortium building bridge on East-West Corridor in Myanmar

Myanmar Infrastructure

26 DAYS AGO

New Thai-Myanmar bridge opens, expected to boost trade by 30%

Myanmar Infrastructure

1 MONTH AGO

Taiwan seeks compensation from Japanese firm over deadly derailment

Taiwan Incidents

1 MONTH AGO

Sumitomo joins Australia-toJapan liquefied hydrogen transport project

Australia Energy

SYDNEY, NNA - Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp. is joining a pilot project to develop a supply c...

1 MONTH AGO

Tokyu starts realty management business in Vietnam

Vietnam Property

1 MONTH AGO

Thai business consortium signs deal to build railway linking 3 greater Bangkok airports

Thailand Infrastructure

1 MONTH AGO

Japan-based Willer begins driverless bus operations in Singapore

Singapore Transport

1 MONTH AGO

Sumitomo Corp. to open consumer goods warehouse near Jakarta

Indonesia Transport

1 MONTH AGO

