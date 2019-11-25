Japan

Thumb photo l
Nissan, Renault, M'bishi to set up advanced tech development company

Japan Auto

2 HOURS AGO

Thumb image 1575023149494
Measuring equipment maker Horiba taps demand for eco-vehicles, parts in China

China Equipment

3 DAYS AGO

Thumb image 1575010276002
Daito Trust to invest $74m in Singapore JustCo, new Tokyo co-work centres

Asia Services

3 DAYS AGO

Thumb softbank image
SoftBank, Lippo Karawaci team up to develop smart city in Indonesia

Indonesia Tech

3 DAYS AGO

Thumb image 1575006583810
Update 1: Panasonic to sell money-losing chip business to Taiwan firm

Taiwan Electronics

3 DAYS AGO

Daikin Industries buys Singaporean building maintenance firm

Singapore Services

SINGAPORE, Kyodo - Japanese air conditioner maker Daikin Industries Ltd. has acquired Singaporean bu...

3 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191128 0012
Kyocera to build 3 more micro solar power grids in rural Myanmar

Myanmar Energy

3 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191128 0008
Nippon Express obtains medical GDP certification at India’s Hyderabad airport

India Transport

3 DAYS AGO

Panasonic to sell chip business to Taiwanese company: source

Taiwan Electronics

OSAKA, Kyodo - Panasonic Corp. will sell its chip business to Taiwan's Nuvoton Technology Corp. as p...

4 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191128 0005
SoftBank exploring new energy storage technologies to drive green energy business

India Energy

4 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191128 0002
Japanese man detained in China's Hunan Province since July

China Society

4 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191127 0008
Japan's NYK Line allies with Indonesia state-run Pertamina in LNG transport

Indonesia Transport

4 DAYS AGO

Japan-backed entity to explore for gold, copper with Australia firm

Australia Materials

SYDNEY, NNA - Government-backed Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp. will invest as much as AU$6...

4 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191127 0005
Itochu worker sentenced to 3 yrs in prison in China

China Incidents

4 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191127 0004
Mitsubishi Estate to run Bangkok’s luxury outlet mall in stake partnership with Central Pattana

Thailand Retail

4 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191127 0003
China's e-commerce giant Alibaba debuts in Hong Kong

HongKong Retail

5 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191126 0010 1
Marubeni wins 10-year extension of India’s Ravva oil and gas output-sharing deal

India Energy

5 DAYS AGO

Japanese diaper maker Unicharm's Indonesia arm to go public in Dec.

Indonesia Consumer

JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese diaper and sanitary goods maker Unicharm Corp. will list its Indonesian unit...

5 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191126 0008
Toyota Tsusho invests in app-based bus service in India

India Services

6 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191126 0007
Sony, Sharp supply parts to U.S.-blacklisted China security video firm

China Trade

6 DAYS AGO

Kirin to sell Australian dairy unit to China’s Mengniu for AU$600 mil.

Australia Food

SYDNEY, NNA – Major Japanese brewery Kirin Holdings Co. will sell its Australian dairy and drink arm...

6 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191125 0010 2
Nissan to stop Datsun production in Indonesia amid poor sales

Indonesia Auto

6 DAYS AGO

Chemical maker Nippon Shokubai gets halal certificate for all products in Indonesia

Indonesia Materials

JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese chemical maker Nippon Shokubai Co. has obtained halal certification for the ...

6 DAYS AGO

Nomura launches majority-controlled brokerage in China

China Financials

TOKYO, NNA - Nomura Holdings Inc. has launched operation of its majority-controlled securities joint...

6 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191125 0005
Medical equipment maker Japan Lifeline opens Malaysian plant in Penang

Malaysia Equipment

7 DAYS AGO

Taiwan’s population likely to drop after 23.6m peak in 2020

Taiwan Society

TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s population is likely to decline after reaching a peak of 23.59 million next y...

9 DAYS AGO

Philippine building boom will boost Mitsubishi Electric elevator, aircon sales

Philippines Equipment

MANILA, NNA - The Philippine affiliate of Mitsubishi Electric Corp. is optimistic that sales of its ...

9 DAYS AGO

next