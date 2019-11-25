Japan
Nissan, Renault, M'bishi to set up advanced tech development company
Japan Auto
2 HOURS AGO
Measuring equipment maker Horiba taps demand for eco-vehicles, parts in China
China Equipment
3 DAYS AGO
Daito Trust to invest $74m in Singapore JustCo, new Tokyo co-work centres
Asia Services
3 DAYS AGO
SoftBank, Lippo Karawaci team up to develop smart city in Indonesia
Indonesia Tech
3 DAYS AGO
Update 1: Panasonic to sell money-losing chip business to Taiwan firm
Taiwan Electronics
3 DAYS AGO
Daikin Industries buys Singaporean building maintenance firm
Singapore Services
SINGAPORE, Kyodo - Japanese air conditioner maker Daikin Industries Ltd. has acquired Singaporean bu...
3 DAYS AGO
Kyocera to build 3 more micro solar power grids in rural Myanmar
Myanmar Energy
3 DAYS AGO
Nippon Express obtains medical GDP certification at India’s Hyderabad airport
India Transport
3 DAYS AGO
Panasonic to sell chip business to Taiwanese company: source
Taiwan Electronics
OSAKA, Kyodo - Panasonic Corp. will sell its chip business to Taiwan's Nuvoton Technology Corp. as p...
4 DAYS AGO
SoftBank exploring new energy storage technologies to drive green energy business
India Energy
4 DAYS AGO
Japanese man detained in China's Hunan Province since July
China Society
4 DAYS AGO
Japan's NYK Line allies with Indonesia state-run Pertamina in LNG transport
Indonesia Transport
4 DAYS AGO
Japan-backed entity to explore for gold, copper with Australia firm
Australia Materials
SYDNEY, NNA - Government-backed Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp. will invest as much as AU$6...
4 DAYS AGO
Itochu worker sentenced to 3 yrs in prison in China
China Incidents
4 DAYS AGO
Mitsubishi Estate to run Bangkok’s luxury outlet mall in stake partnership with Central Pattana
Thailand Retail
4 DAYS AGO
China's e-commerce giant Alibaba debuts in Hong Kong
HongKong Retail
5 DAYS AGO
Marubeni wins 10-year extension of India’s Ravva oil and gas output-sharing deal
India Energy
5 DAYS AGO
Japanese diaper maker Unicharm's Indonesia arm to go public in Dec.
Indonesia Consumer
JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese diaper and sanitary goods maker Unicharm Corp. will list its Indonesian unit...
5 DAYS AGO
Toyota Tsusho invests in app-based bus service in India
India Services
6 DAYS AGO
Sony, Sharp supply parts to U.S.-blacklisted China security video firm
China Trade
6 DAYS AGO
Kirin to sell Australian dairy unit to China’s Mengniu for AU$600 mil.
Australia Food
SYDNEY, NNA – Major Japanese brewery Kirin Holdings Co. will sell its Australian dairy and drink arm...
6 DAYS AGO
Nissan to stop Datsun production in Indonesia amid poor sales
Indonesia Auto
6 DAYS AGO
Chemical maker Nippon Shokubai gets halal certificate for all products in Indonesia
Indonesia Materials
JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese chemical maker Nippon Shokubai Co. has obtained halal certification for the ...
6 DAYS AGO
Nomura launches majority-controlled brokerage in China
China Financials
TOKYO, NNA - Nomura Holdings Inc. has launched operation of its majority-controlled securities joint...
6 DAYS AGO
Medical equipment maker Japan Lifeline opens Malaysian plant in Penang
Malaysia Equipment
7 DAYS AGO
Taiwan’s population likely to drop after 23.6m peak in 2020
Taiwan Society
TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s population is likely to decline after reaching a peak of 23.59 million next y...
9 DAYS AGO
Philippine building boom will boost Mitsubishi Electric elevator, aircon sales
Philippines Equipment
MANILA, NNA - The Philippine affiliate of Mitsubishi Electric Corp. is optimistic that sales of its ...
9 DAYS AGO