Investment

Measuring equipment maker Horiba taps demand for eco-vehicles, parts in China
China Equipment
3 DAYS AGO
Daito Trust to invest $74m in Singapore JustCo, new Tokyo co-work centres
Asia Services
3 DAYS AGO
Update 1: Panasonic to sell money-losing chip business to Taiwan firm
Taiwan Electronics
3 DAYS AGO
Chailease Holding of Taiwan eablishes JV to expand in Indonesian finance market
Indonesia Financials
3 DAYS AGO
Daikin Industries buys Singaporean building maintenance firm
Singapore Services
SINGAPORE, Kyodo - Japanese air conditioner maker Daikin Industries Ltd. has acquired Singaporean bu...
3 DAYS AGO
Taiwan New Kinpo Group to ease reliance on China by doubling capacity in Thailand
Thailand Electronics
TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwanese electronics manufacturer New Kinpo Group plans to double production capacity...
4 DAYS AGO
SoftBank exploring new energy storage technologies to drive green energy business
India Energy
4 DAYS AGO
Japan-backed entity to explore for gold, copper with Australia firm
Australia Materials
SYDNEY, NNA - Government-backed Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp. will invest as much as AU$6...
4 DAYS AGO
Hyundai Motor to build car assembly plant in Indonesia in 2021
Indonesia Auto
4 DAYS AGO
Mitsubishi Estate to run Bangkok’s luxury outlet mall in stake partnership with Central Pattana
Thailand Retail
4 DAYS AGO
China's e-commerce giant Alibaba debuts in Hong Kong
HongKong Retail
5 DAYS AGO
Singapore opposition member ordered to comply with fake news law
Singapore Politics
SINGAPORE, Kyodo – A supporter of a newly formed opposition party on Monday became the first person ...
5 DAYS AGO
Toyota Tsusho invests in app-based bus service in India
India Services
6 DAYS AGO
Kirin to sell Australian dairy unit to China’s Mengniu for AU$600 mil.
Australia Food
SYDNEY, NNA – Major Japanese brewery Kirin Holdings Co. will sell its Australian dairy and drink arm...
6 DAYS AGO
Nomura launches majority-controlled brokerage in China
China Financials
TOKYO, NNA - Nomura Holdings Inc. has launched operation of its majority-controlled securities joint...
7 DAYS AGO
Medical equipment maker Japan Lifeline opens Malaysian plant in Penang
Malaysia Equipment
7 DAYS AGO
Japan sweets maker Matsuo to build 1st overseas plant in Vietnam
Vietnam Food
9 DAYS AGO
Sojitz-led team beats Huawei in 7 bil. yen telecom deal in Myanmar
Myanmar Telecom
9 DAYS AGO
Online English school RareJob invests in Indian peer Multibhashi
India Services
10 DAYS AGO
Nexco Central sets up its first overseas unit in Philippines as roadwork booms
Philippines Infrastructure
MANILA, NNA – Japanese toll road builder and operator Central Nippon Expressway Co. has set up its f...
10 DAYS AGO
Itochu Enex to offer car washing in Vietnam in 2020 as it expands overseas
Vietnam Services
HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA – Japanese energy service firm Itochu Enex Co. will launch car washing facilit...
11 DAYS AGO
CORRECT: Sojitz gains foothold in Myanmar's growing telecom infrastructure
Myanmar Telecom
Corrects the company name from Axiata to edotco Group in 7th paragraph in Nov. 20 story BANGKOK, NNA...
11 DAYS AGO
M'bishi Estate Residence to launch 1st Philippine housing project
Philippines Property
MANILA, NNA - Mitsubishi Estate Residence Co. is embarking on its first housing project in the Phili...
11 DAYS AGO
GMO Internet launches internet infrastructure services with AMZ Group in Laos
Laos Tech
BANGKOK, NNA – Japan’s internet and financial service firm GMO Internet Inc. has teamed up with a di...
11 DAYS AGO
Sojitz gains foothold in Myanmar's growing telecom infrastructure
Myanmar Telecom
12 DAYS AGO
JFE, China BaoWu Steel to form automotive specialty bar steel unit
China Materials
TOKYO, NNA - Major Japanese steelmaker JFE Steel Corp. will start making high-grade specialty bar st...
12 DAYS AGO
Japanese self-service laundry developer Wash House taps China
China Services
TOKYO, NNA - Japanese remote-monitored self-service laundry developer and operator Wash House Co. wi...
12 DAYS AGO