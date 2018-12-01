Insurance

Grab mobile wallet to offer loans and insurance in Thailand

Thailand Tech

5 DAYS AGO

JR East picks Taiwan for 1st overseas luxury hotel, sets 2021 opening date

Taiwan Tourism

25 DAYS AGO

Daikin looks for startup African partners to drive appliance sales

Asia Tech

By Atul Ranjan NEW DELHI, NNA – Japan’s Daikin Industries Ltd., the world’s largest maker of air con...

25 DAYS AGO

Japan’s Crops to acquire Singapore’s Innovare staffing service group

Singapore Services

SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese mobile phone sales and human resources service firm Crops Corp. will buy a...

2 MONTHS AGO

Hong Kong retail sales suffer worst monthly drop ever on continuing unrest

HongKong Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

India’s new vehicle, motorcycle sales suffer worst fall ever in Aug.

India Auto

3 MONTHS AGO

Sompo Japan to open non-life insurance unit with Aya Myanmar General Insurance

Myanmar Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

CORRECT: Japanese damaged-car dealer Tau opens service garage in Philippines

Philippines Auto

Corrects timing to 2015 from 1995 in 9th paragraph in Sept. 2 story MANILA, NNA - Tau Corp., a Japan...

3 MONTHS AGO

Japanese damaged-car dealer Tau opens service garage in Philippines

Philippines Auto

MANILA, NNA - Tau Corp., a Japanese company dealing in accident-damaged cars, has opened a service g...

3 MONTHS AGO

Japanese manufacturers in Thailand to raise wages by 4.3% in 2019: survey

Thailand Companies

3 MONTHS AGO

Taiyo Life Insurance of Japan buys 35% stake in Myanmar's Capital Life Insurance

Myanmar Financials

YANGON, NNA - Japan’s Taiyo Life Insurance Co. has bought a 35-percent stake in Capital Life Insuran...

3 MONTHS AGO

Sompo eyes spot among Asia’s top 5 foreign insurers outside Japan

Singapore Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

Sumitomo Life buys 25% stake in fintech startup Singapore Life

Singapore Financials

SINGAPORE, NNA - Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. has purchased a stake of about 25 percent in Singapore ...

5 MONTHS AGO

Japan’s accident-damaged car dealer Tau sources, sells, auctions in Malaysia

Malaysia Auto

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA – Leading Japanese accident-damaged car dealer Tau Corp. has launched sourcing, sa...

5 MONTHS AGO

90% foreigners want better public support to adjust to life in Japan: poll

Japan Society

5 MONTHS AGO

Nippon Life to buy 35% of Myanmar's Grand Guardian Life Insurance

Myanmar Financials

BANGKOK, NNA - Nippon Life Insurance Co. of Japan will buy a 35 percent stake in an insurance firm u...

5 MONTHS AGO

Nippon Life to increase stake in Indian asset management venture

India Financials

NEW DELHI, NNA – Nippon Life Insurance Co. of Japan says it will raise its holdings in an Indian ass...

6 MONTHS AGO

Mitsui Fudosan eyes opening LaLaport brand mall in Taiwan in 2021

Taiwan Property

6 MONTHS AGO

Dai-ichi Life Insurance gets green light to enter Myanmar

Myanmar Financials

YANGON, NNA - Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co. has become one of five foreign insurers to obtain initial ...

8 MONTHS AGO

NNA Asia top stories Wednesday, Jan. 30

Asia Economy

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Jan. 30. China plans to ...

10 MONTHS AGO

NNA Asia top stories Wednesday, Jan. 9

Asia Economy

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Jan. 9. Toyota China pos...

11 MONTHS AGO

SoftBank Vision Fund to open its first dedicated office in India

India Financials

NEW DELHI, NNA - SoftBank Group Corp.'s Vision Fund will set up its first dedicated office in India ...

01, Dec. 2018

NNA Asia top stories Tuesday, Nov. 20

Asia Economy

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Tuesday, Nov. 20. Japan's Denso use...

20, Nov. 2018

NNA Asia top stories Monday, Nov. 19

Asia Economy

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Monday, Nov. 19. Japan Oct exports ...

19, Nov. 2018

NNA Asia top stories Friday, Nov. 16

Asia Economy

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Friday, Nov. 16. S. Korea’s CJ Chei...

16, Nov. 2018

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Thursday, Nov. 15.

Asia Economy

Thailand’s Berli Jucker to open first Big C Supercenter in Cambodia in 2019 PHNOM PENH, NNA - Berli ...

15, Nov. 2018

NNA Asia top stories Wednesday, Nov. 14

Asia Economy

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Nov. 14. Japan economy s...

14, Nov. 2018

