Infrastructure
Kyocera to build 3 more micro solar power grids in rural Myanmar
Myanmar Energy
3 DAYS AGO
Sojitz-led team beats Huawei in 7 bil. yen telecom deal in Myanmar
Myanmar Telecom
9 DAYS AGO
Nexco Central sets up its first overseas unit in Philippines as roadwork booms
Philippines Infrastructure
MANILA, NNA – Japanese toll road builder and operator Central Nippon Expressway Co. has set up its f...
10 DAYS AGO
CORRECT: Sojitz gains foothold in Myanmar's growing telecom infrastructure
Myanmar Telecom
Corrects the company name from Axiata to edotco Group in 7th paragraph in Nov. 20 story BANGKOK, NNA...
11 DAYS AGO
Sojitz gains foothold in Myanmar's growing telecom infrastructure
Myanmar Telecom
12 DAYS AGO
A.P. Honda launches pilot electric bike sharing at Bangkok university
Thailand Motorcycle
12 DAYS AGO
Police besiege Hong Kong university campus in pursuit of protesters
HongKong Incidents
13 DAYS AGO
Struggling engineering firm Chiyoda to close Thai subsidiary
Thailand Infrastructure
BANGKOK, NNA – Major Japanese plant engineering firm Chiyoda Corp. will liquidate its Thai subsidiar...
13 DAYS AGO
Police fire tear gas at protesters outside Hong Kong university
HongKong Incidents
14 DAYS AGO
Japan’s IT service firm SCSK to open Indonesian unit
Indonesia Tech
18 DAYS AGO
Sumitomo to invest in Taiwan's top electric bus maker
Taiwan Transport
18 DAYS AGO
Sekisui Chemical starts selling underground rainwater storage material in flood-prone Indonesia
Indonesia Infrastructure
24 DAYS AGO
Thailand offers incentives for investors in electric vehicle charging stations,electronics
Thailand Economy
26 DAYS AGO
Japan consortium building bridge on East-West Corridor in Myanmar
Myanmar Infrastructure
26 DAYS AGO
New Thai-Myanmar bridge opens, expected to boost trade by 30%
Myanmar Infrastructure
1 MONTH AGO
NTT creates undersea cable unit in Singapore to meet data traffic demand
Singapore Telecom
1 MONTH AGO
Suburban Manila airport to open next month, a move to ease congestion at main terminal complex
Philippines Transport
1 MONTH AGO
Thai business consortium signs deal to build railway linking 3 greater Bangkok airports
Thailand Infrastructure
1 MONTH AGO
Shizen Energy signs deal with Halcom Vietnam to join wind farm project
Vietnam Energy
HANOI, NNA - Japanese renewable energy developer Shizen Energy Inc. will provide investment and tech...
1 MONTH AGO
Japanese consulting firm Nippon Koei to upgrade ancient Laos town
Laos Infrastructure
1 MONTH AGO
Toshiba wins 40 bil. yen electric locomotive deal in Taiwan
Taiwan Infrastructure
1 MONTH AGO
Hitachi, Singapore's Frasers to work on smart realty in Asia-Pacific
Singapore Property
2 MONTHS AGO
Innovation, new mindset key in Singapore's struggle for water
Singapore Infrastructure
2 MONTHS AGO
Toyota's new fuel cell model to debut in 2020 with 30% longer range
Japan Auto
2 MONTHS AGO
Trading house Sumitomo to develop $4.2 bil. smart city in Hanoi with local BRG Group
Vietnam Infrastructure
2 MONTHS AGO
Trading house Sumitomo invests 14 bil. Yen in Thang Long Industrial Park II expansion near Hanoi
Vietnam Infrastructure
2 MONTHS AGO
Nippon Koei to design “smart city” infrastructure in greater Manila
Philippines Infrastructure
2 MONTHS AGO