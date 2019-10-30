Infrastructure

Kyocera to build 3 more micro solar power grids in rural Myanmar

Myanmar Energy

3 DAYS AGO

Sojitz-led team beats Huawei in 7 bil. yen telecom deal in Myanmar

Myanmar Telecom

9 DAYS AGO

Nexco Central sets up its first overseas unit in Philippines as roadwork booms

Philippines Infrastructure

MANILA, NNA – Japanese toll road builder and operator Central Nippon Expressway Co. has set up its f...

10 DAYS AGO

CORRECT: Sojitz gains foothold in Myanmar's growing telecom infrastructure

Myanmar Telecom

Corrects the company name from Axiata to edotco Group in 7th paragraph in Nov. 20 story BANGKOK, NNA...

11 DAYS AGO

Sojitz gains foothold in Myanmar's growing telecom infrastructure

Myanmar Telecom

12 DAYS AGO

A.P. Honda launches pilot electric bike sharing at Bangkok university

Thailand Motorcycle

12 DAYS AGO

Police besiege Hong Kong university campus in pursuit of protesters

HongKong Incidents

13 DAYS AGO

Struggling engineering firm Chiyoda to close Thai subsidiary

Thailand Infrastructure

BANGKOK, NNA – Major Japanese plant engineering firm Chiyoda Corp. will liquidate its Thai subsidiar...

13 DAYS AGO

Police fire tear gas at protesters outside Hong Kong university

HongKong Incidents

14 DAYS AGO

Japan’s IT service firm SCSK to open Indonesian unit

Indonesia Tech

18 DAYS AGO

Sumitomo to invest in Taiwan's top electric bus maker

Taiwan Transport

18 DAYS AGO

Sekisui Chemical starts selling underground rainwater storage material in flood-prone Indonesia

Indonesia Infrastructure

24 DAYS AGO

Thailand offers incentives for investors in electric vehicle charging stations,electronics

Thailand Economy

26 DAYS AGO

Japan consortium building bridge on East-West Corridor in Myanmar

Myanmar Infrastructure

26 DAYS AGO

New Thai-Myanmar bridge opens, expected to boost trade by 30%

Myanmar Infrastructure

1 MONTH AGO

NTT creates undersea cable unit in Singapore to meet data traffic demand

Singapore Telecom

1 MONTH AGO

Thumb 20191030 0008
Suburban Manila airport to open next month, a move to ease congestion at main terminal complex

Philippines Transport

1 MONTH AGO

Thai business consortium signs deal to build railway linking 3 greater Bangkok airports

Thailand Infrastructure

1 MONTH AGO

Shizen Energy signs deal with Halcom Vietnam to join wind farm project

Vietnam Energy

HANOI, NNA - Japanese renewable energy developer Shizen Energy Inc. will provide investment and tech...

1 MONTH AGO

Japanese consulting firm Nippon Koei to upgrade ancient Laos town

Laos Infrastructure

1 MONTH AGO

Toshiba wins 40 bil. yen electric locomotive deal in Taiwan

Taiwan Infrastructure

1 MONTH AGO

Hitachi, Singapore's Frasers to work on smart realty in Asia-Pacific

Singapore Property

2 MONTHS AGO

Innovation, new mindset key in Singapore's struggle for water

Singapore Infrastructure

2 MONTHS AGO

Toyota's new fuel cell model to debut in 2020 with 30% longer range

Japan Auto

2 MONTHS AGO

Trading house Sumitomo to develop $4.2 bil. smart city in Hanoi with local BRG Group

Vietnam Infrastructure

2 MONTHS AGO

Trading house Sumitomo invests 14 bil. Yen in Thang Long Industrial Park II expansion near Hanoi

Vietnam Infrastructure

2 MONTHS AGO

Nippon Koei to design “smart city” infrastructure in greater Manila

Philippines Infrastructure

2 MONTHS AGO

