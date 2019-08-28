IndustrialMaterials

Malaysia to send 42 containers of illegal plastic waste back to Britain

Malaysia Environment

6 DAYS AGO

Idemitsu Kosan to boost engineering plastic output in Malaysia as EV, telecoms demand rise

Malaysia Materials

13 DAYS AGO

Mitsubishi Chemical to consolidate 3 Thai, Taiwan units each to streamline operations

Thailand Materials

BANGKOK, NNA – Japan’s largest chemical maker Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. will consolidate three Thai ...

14 DAYS AGO

Asahi Kasei taps airbags sewing, opening plant near Hanoi

Vietnam Auto

HANOI, NNA – Asahi Kasei Corp., Japan’s diversified business group from textile, industrial material...

16 DAYS AGO

Mitsui to invest in China’s next-generation ethanol maker Shougang Lanza Tech

China Materials

18 DAYS AGO

Sekisui Chemical starts selling underground rainwater storage material in flood-prone Indonesia

Indonesia Infrastructure

24 DAYS AGO

Toray opens resin compound plant in India to meet rising demand

India Materials

25 DAYS AGO

Aica Kogyo, DBJ to buy U.S. laminate maker's 4 Asia-Pacific units

Asia Manufacturing

HANOI, NNA - Aica Kogyo Co. and Development Bank of Japan Inc. will acquire four Asia-Pacific units ...

27 DAYS AGO

Indonesia to stop nickel ore exports immediately

Indonesia Materials

JAKARTA, NNA - Indonesian Investment Coordinating Board and nickel miners have agreed to ban nickel ...

1 MONTH AGO

Sumitomo joins Australia-toJapan liquefied hydrogen transport project

Australia Energy

SYDNEY, NNA - Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp. is joining a pilot project to develop a supply c...

1 MONTH AGO

Bridgestone open 1st mega tire plant in Asia outside Japan

Thailand Auto

BANGKOK, NNA – Global tire manufacturing giant Bridgestone Corp. has opened its first plant to make ...

1 MONTH AGO

Dowa to boost recycling, waste management business in Thailand

Thailand Services

BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese nonferrous metal maker Dowa Holdings Co. will beef up its environmental mana...

1 MONTH AGO

Nippon Paper to buy Orora’s paperboard packaging unit in Australia, N.Z.

Australia Materials

SYDNEY, NNA - Nippon Paper Industries Co. will acquire the local paperboard fiber-based packaging un...

2 MONTHS AGO

Taiyo Nippon Sanso to triple nitrogen output capacity in Singapore

Singapore Materials

SINGAPORE, NNA - Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp. will triple its nitrogen gas production capacity in Singap...

2 MONTHS AGO

Toilet maker Toto's Beijing arm halts production due to estate development

China Manufacturing

TOKYO, NNA - Japan’s leading toilet maker, Toto Ltd., discontinued production at its sanitary ware p...

2 MONTHS AGO

S. Korea revokes Japan's status as preferred trade partner

SouthKorea Trade

2 MONTHS AGO

AGC to produce cover glass for car-mounted displays in China

China Materials

TOKYO, NNA - Japanese glass maker AGC Inc. will launch a plant in China to produce complex-shaped 3D...

3 MONTHS AGO

Japanese glass maker AGC to close PDP glass substrate plant in S. Korea

SouthKorea Materials

SEOUL, NNA - AGC Inc., formerly Asahi Glass Co., a world-leading Japanese glass manufacturer, will t...

3 MONTHS AGO

Japan's Teijin opens resin compound plant, tech center in Thailand

Thailand Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

Mitsubishi Chemical to double polyester film output in Indonesia+

Indonesia Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

Alphagel pioneer Taica opens Marugame Udon noodle franchise shop in Phnom Penh

Cambodia Restaurant

3 MONTHS AGO

Samsung switching source of hydrogen fluoride from Japan to China due to Tokyo’s export curbs

Exclusives SouthKorea Materials

By Tetsuo Sakabe SEOUL, NNA - South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co. has been shifting its source of ...

3 MONTHS AGO

Kuraray to make high functional resins in Thailand for vehicles

Exclusives Thailand Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

Japan's Ferrotec to start silicon-wafer recycling in China

China Materials

TOKYO, NNA - Japanese semiconductor material maker Ferrotec Holdings Corp. will start recycling sili...

3 MONTHS AGO

JFE Chemical to invest in battery material production in China

China Auto

3 MONTHS AGO

Japan revokes South Korea's trusted trade status, further escalating row

SouthKorea Politics

3 MONTHS AGO

Toyo Tire pumps up production in Malaysia under global strategy

Malaysia Auto

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japan's Toyo Tire Corp. will beef up its annual output capabilities in Malaysia ...

3 MONTHS AGO

