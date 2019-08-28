IndustrialMaterials
Malaysia to send 42 containers of illegal plastic waste back to Britain
Malaysia Environment
6 DAYS AGO
Idemitsu Kosan to boost engineering plastic output in Malaysia as EV, telecoms demand rise
Malaysia Materials
13 DAYS AGO
Mitsubishi Chemical to consolidate 3 Thai, Taiwan units each to streamline operations
Thailand Materials
BANGKOK, NNA – Japan’s largest chemical maker Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. will consolidate three Thai ...
14 DAYS AGO
Asahi Kasei taps airbags sewing, opening plant near Hanoi
Vietnam Auto
HANOI, NNA – Asahi Kasei Corp., Japan’s diversified business group from textile, industrial material...
16 DAYS AGO
Mitsui to invest in China’s next-generation ethanol maker Shougang Lanza Tech
China Materials
18 DAYS AGO
Sekisui Chemical starts selling underground rainwater storage material in flood-prone Indonesia
Indonesia Infrastructure
24 DAYS AGO
Toray opens resin compound plant in India to meet rising demand
India Materials
25 DAYS AGO
Aica Kogyo, DBJ to buy U.S. laminate maker's 4 Asia-Pacific units
Asia Manufacturing
HANOI, NNA - Aica Kogyo Co. and Development Bank of Japan Inc. will acquire four Asia-Pacific units ...
27 DAYS AGO
Indonesia to stop nickel ore exports immediately
Indonesia Materials
JAKARTA, NNA - Indonesian Investment Coordinating Board and nickel miners have agreed to ban nickel ...
1 MONTH AGO
Sumitomo joins Australia-toJapan liquefied hydrogen transport project
Australia Energy
SYDNEY, NNA - Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp. is joining a pilot project to develop a supply c...
1 MONTH AGO
Bridgestone open 1st mega tire plant in Asia outside Japan
Thailand Auto
BANGKOK, NNA – Global tire manufacturing giant Bridgestone Corp. has opened its first plant to make ...
1 MONTH AGO
Dowa to boost recycling, waste management business in Thailand
Thailand Services
BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese nonferrous metal maker Dowa Holdings Co. will beef up its environmental mana...
1 MONTH AGO
Nippon Paper to buy Orora’s paperboard packaging unit in Australia, N.Z.
Australia Materials
SYDNEY, NNA - Nippon Paper Industries Co. will acquire the local paperboard fiber-based packaging un...
2 MONTHS AGO
Taiyo Nippon Sanso to triple nitrogen output capacity in Singapore
Singapore Materials
SINGAPORE, NNA - Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp. will triple its nitrogen gas production capacity in Singap...
2 MONTHS AGO
Toilet maker Toto's Beijing arm halts production due to estate development
China Manufacturing
TOKYO, NNA - Japan’s leading toilet maker, Toto Ltd., discontinued production at its sanitary ware p...
2 MONTHS AGO
S. Korea revokes Japan's status as preferred trade partner
SouthKorea Trade
2 MONTHS AGO
AGC to produce cover glass for car-mounted displays in China
China Materials
TOKYO, NNA - Japanese glass maker AGC Inc. will launch a plant in China to produce complex-shaped 3D...
3 MONTHS AGO
Japanese glass maker AGC to close PDP glass substrate plant in S. Korea
SouthKorea Materials
SEOUL, NNA - AGC Inc., formerly Asahi Glass Co., a world-leading Japanese glass manufacturer, will t...
3 MONTHS AGO
Japan's Teijin opens resin compound plant, tech center in Thailand
Thailand Materials
3 MONTHS AGO
Mitsubishi Chemical to double polyester film output in Indonesia+
Indonesia Materials
3 MONTHS AGO
Alphagel pioneer Taica opens Marugame Udon noodle franchise shop in Phnom Penh
Cambodia Restaurant
3 MONTHS AGO
Samsung switching source of hydrogen fluoride from Japan to China due to Tokyo’s export curbs
Exclusives SouthKorea Materials
By Tetsuo Sakabe SEOUL, NNA - South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co. has been shifting its source of ...
3 MONTHS AGO
Kuraray to make high functional resins in Thailand for vehicles
Exclusives Thailand Materials
3 MONTHS AGO
Japan's Ferrotec to start silicon-wafer recycling in China
China Materials
TOKYO, NNA - Japanese semiconductor material maker Ferrotec Holdings Corp. will start recycling sili...
3 MONTHS AGO
JFE Chemical to invest in battery material production in China
China Auto
3 MONTHS AGO
Japan revokes South Korea's trusted trade status, further escalating row
SouthKorea Politics
3 MONTHS AGO
Toyo Tire pumps up production in Malaysia under global strategy
Malaysia Auto
KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japan's Toyo Tire Corp. will beef up its annual output capabilities in Malaysia ...
3 MONTHS AGO