Nissan, Renault, M'bishi to set up advanced tech development company

Japan Auto

2 HOURS AGO

Daito Trust to invest $74m in Singapore JustCo, new Tokyo co-work centres

Asia Services

3 DAYS AGO

SoftBank, Lippo Karawaci team up to develop smart city in Indonesia

Indonesia Tech

3 DAYS AGO

Chailease Holding of Taiwan eablishes JV to expand in Indonesian finance market

Indonesia Financials

3 DAYS AGO

Japan's NYK Line allies with Indonesia state-run Pertamina in LNG transport

Indonesia Transport

4 DAYS AGO

Hyundai Motor to build car assembly plant in Indonesia in 2021

Indonesia Auto

4 DAYS AGO

Grab mobile wallet to offer loans and insurance in Thailand

Thailand Tech

5 DAYS AGO

Japanese diaper maker Unicharm's Indonesia arm to go public in Dec.

Indonesia Consumer

JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese diaper and sanitary goods maker Unicharm Corp. will list its Indonesian unit...

5 DAYS AGO

Nissan to stop Datsun production in Indonesia amid poor sales

Indonesia Auto

6 DAYS AGO

Chemical maker Nippon Shokubai gets halal certificate for all products in Indonesia

Indonesia Materials

JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese chemical maker Nippon Shokubai Co. has obtained halal certification for the ...

6 DAYS AGO

Japanese probiotics drink maker Yakult opens Myanmar plant

Myanmar Food

12 DAYS AGO

Indonesia’s Vasanta Innopark to open Japanese shopping attraction in 2021

Indonesia Retail

13 DAYS AGO

Cambodian exiled opposition leader barred from flying to Indonesia

Cambodia Politics

18 DAYS AGO

Mitsubishi unveils anticipated Xpander Cross in Indonesia

Indonesia Auto

18 DAYS AGO

Japan’s IT service firm SCSK to open Indonesian unit

Indonesia Tech

18 DAYS AGO

NEC sells automated banking software to South, Southeast Asian lenders

Singapore Tech

19 DAYS AGO

Logistics firm Aichi Kaiun sets up Malaysian unit to ship biomass fuels to Japan

Malaysia Transport

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA – Japanese marine transporter Aichi Kaiun Co. has opened a Malaysian unit to ship ...

20 DAYS AGO

Hospital bed maker Paramount expanding product line in Indonesia

Indonesia Manufacturing

20 DAYS AGO

Idemitsu Kosan boosts lubricant output in Indonesia by 80%

Indonesia Energy

23 DAYS AGO

Japan’s Mos Food to open hamburger outlet in Vietnam in 2020

Vietnam Restaurant

23 DAYS AGO

Sekisui Chemical starts selling underground rainwater storage material in flood-prone Indonesia

Indonesia Infrastructure

24 DAYS AGO

Interior maker Tori opens Singapore branch to further penetrate SE Asia market

Singapore Materials

SINGAPORE, NNA – Major Japanese interior and materials maker Tori Corp. has opened a Singapore branc...

26 DAYS AGO

China may seek mega free trade pact without India if RCEP stalls

Asia Trade

26 DAYS AGO

Aica Kogyo, DBJ to buy U.S. laminate maker's 4 Asia-Pacific units

Asia Manufacturing

HANOI, NNA - Aica Kogyo Co. and Development Bank of Japan Inc. will acquire four Asia-Pacific units ...

26 DAYS AGO

India threatens to leave RCEP trade deal as year-end goal abandoned

India Trade

27 DAYS AGO

Toshiba partners with Chinese startup in fuel cell system development

China Energy

TOKYO, NNA – Energy equipment and system provider Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp. has teame...

1 MONTH AGO

Hankyu Hanshin to launch townhouse project in Indonesia

Indonesia Property

1 MONTH AGO

