Indonesia
Nissan, Renault, M'bishi to set up advanced tech development company
Japan Auto
2 HOURS AGO
Daito Trust to invest $74m in Singapore JustCo, new Tokyo co-work centres
Asia Services
3 DAYS AGO
SoftBank, Lippo Karawaci team up to develop smart city in Indonesia
Indonesia Tech
3 DAYS AGO
Chailease Holding of Taiwan eablishes JV to expand in Indonesian finance market
Indonesia Financials
3 DAYS AGO
Japan's NYK Line allies with Indonesia state-run Pertamina in LNG transport
Indonesia Transport
4 DAYS AGO
Hyundai Motor to build car assembly plant in Indonesia in 2021
Indonesia Auto
4 DAYS AGO
Grab mobile wallet to offer loans and insurance in Thailand
Thailand Tech
5 DAYS AGO
Japanese diaper maker Unicharm's Indonesia arm to go public in Dec.
Indonesia Consumer
JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese diaper and sanitary goods maker Unicharm Corp. will list its Indonesian unit...
5 DAYS AGO
Nissan to stop Datsun production in Indonesia amid poor sales
Indonesia Auto
6 DAYS AGO
Chemical maker Nippon Shokubai gets halal certificate for all products in Indonesia
Indonesia Materials
JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese chemical maker Nippon Shokubai Co. has obtained halal certification for the ...
6 DAYS AGO
Japanese probiotics drink maker Yakult opens Myanmar plant
Myanmar Food
12 DAYS AGO
Indonesia’s Vasanta Innopark to open Japanese shopping attraction in 2021
Indonesia Retail
13 DAYS AGO
Cambodian exiled opposition leader barred from flying to Indonesia
Cambodia Politics
18 DAYS AGO
Mitsubishi unveils anticipated Xpander Cross in Indonesia
Indonesia Auto
18 DAYS AGO
Japan’s IT service firm SCSK to open Indonesian unit
Indonesia Tech
18 DAYS AGO
NEC sells automated banking software to South, Southeast Asian lenders
Singapore Tech
19 DAYS AGO
Logistics firm Aichi Kaiun sets up Malaysian unit to ship biomass fuels to Japan
Malaysia Transport
KUALA LUMPUR, NNA – Japanese marine transporter Aichi Kaiun Co. has opened a Malaysian unit to ship ...
20 DAYS AGO
Hospital bed maker Paramount expanding product line in Indonesia
Indonesia Manufacturing
20 DAYS AGO
Idemitsu Kosan boosts lubricant output in Indonesia by 80%
Indonesia Energy
23 DAYS AGO
Japan’s Mos Food to open hamburger outlet in Vietnam in 2020
Vietnam Restaurant
23 DAYS AGO
Sekisui Chemical starts selling underground rainwater storage material in flood-prone Indonesia
Indonesia Infrastructure
24 DAYS AGO
Interior maker Tori opens Singapore branch to further penetrate SE Asia market
Singapore Materials
SINGAPORE, NNA – Major Japanese interior and materials maker Tori Corp. has opened a Singapore branc...
26 DAYS AGO
China may seek mega free trade pact without India if RCEP stalls
Asia Trade
26 DAYS AGO
Aica Kogyo, DBJ to buy U.S. laminate maker's 4 Asia-Pacific units
Asia Manufacturing
HANOI, NNA - Aica Kogyo Co. and Development Bank of Japan Inc. will acquire four Asia-Pacific units ...
26 DAYS AGO
India threatens to leave RCEP trade deal as year-end goal abandoned
India Trade
27 DAYS AGO
Toshiba partners with Chinese startup in fuel cell system development
China Energy
TOKYO, NNA – Energy equipment and system provider Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp. has teame...
1 MONTH AGO
Hankyu Hanshin to launch townhouse project in Indonesia
Indonesia Property
1 MONTH AGO