India
Daito Trust to invest $74m in Singapore JustCo, new Tokyo co-work centres
Asia Services
3 DAYS AGO
Nippon Express obtains medical GDP certification at India’s Hyderabad airport
India Transport
3 DAYS AGO
SoftBank exploring new energy storage technologies to drive green energy business
India Energy
4 DAYS AGO
Hyundai Motor to build car assembly plant in Indonesia in 2021
Indonesia Auto
4 DAYS AGO
Marubeni wins 10-year extension of India’s Ravva oil and gas output-sharing deal
India Energy
5 DAYS AGO
Toyota Tsusho invests in app-based bus service in India
India Services
6 DAYS AGO
Online English school RareJob invests in Indian peer Multibhashi
India Services
10 DAYS AGO
TechnoPro, Japan-based source of contract engineers, expands in vital India market
India Services
By Atul Ranjan NEW DELHI, NNA – Japanese staffing firm TechnoPro Inc. plans to hire 10,000 engineers...
11 DAYS AGO
Japanese probiotics drink maker Yakult opens Myanmar plant
Myanmar Food
12 DAYS AGO
Sony to open applied AI research center in India in 2020
India Tech
NEW DELHI, NNA - Sony Corp. will open its first research center in India in 2020 to study the applic...
13 DAYS AGO
China’s Great Wall Motors sets up manufacturing unit in India: report
India Auto
TOKYO, NNA – Major Chinese automaker Great Wall Motors Co. is entering into India, planning to manuf...
19 DAYS AGO
Struggling Onkyo to cut 30% of audiovisual equipment business workforce in Japan
Japan Electronics
TOKYO, NNA – Struggling audiovisual equipment maker Onkyo Corp. will streamline its home audio equip...
19 DAYS AGO
NEC sells automated banking software to South, Southeast Asian lenders
Singapore Tech
19 DAYS AGO
Fuji Electric eyeing India as production hub for Middle East, Africa
India Electronics
20 DAYS AGO
Suzuki, Toyota Tsusho set up car recycling joint venture in India
India Auto
24 DAYS AGO
Toray opens resin compound plant in India to meet rising demand
India Materials
24 DAYS AGO
China may seek mega free trade pact without India if RCEP stalls
Asia Trade
26 DAYS AGO
Aica Kogyo, DBJ to buy U.S. laminate maker's 4 Asia-Pacific units
Asia Manufacturing
HANOI, NNA - Aica Kogyo Co. and Development Bank of Japan Inc. will acquire four Asia-Pacific units ...
26 DAYS AGO
India threatens to leave RCEP trade deal as year-end goal abandoned
India Trade
27 DAYS AGO
Mitsui, Taiwan's Teco to produce EV motors in India
India Auto
NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese trading firm Mitsui & Co. has joined hands with leading Taiwanese motor ma...
1 MONTH AGO
DMG Mori ties up with India’s Lakshmi Machine Works for local production
India Equipment
1 MONTH AGO
Japan's Digital Wallet taps growing remittance demand from Filipinos
Japan Financials
MANILA, NNA - Japanese fintech venture Digital Wallet Corp. has taken over the Philippines and Austr...
1 MONTH AGO
Innovation, new mindset key in Singapore's struggle for water
Singapore Infrastructure
2 MONTHS AGO
Hitachi opens Laos unit with goal of 5-fold market share increase
Laos Manufacturing
2 MONTHS AGO
Indian conglomerate to make appliances for Japanese brands Sansui, Nakamichi
India HomeAppliance
2 MONTHS AGO
Suzuki picks 5 Indian startups for auto industry enhancement plan
India Auto
2 MONTHS AGO
Japan’s Credit Saison begins online lending in India for fintech startups
India Financials
NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese non-bank financial service provider Credit Saison Co. is launching online ...
2 MONTHS AGO