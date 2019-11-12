Incidents

Hong Kong police fire tear gas at protesters for 2nd day

HongKong Incidents

2 HOURS AGO

Itochu worker sentenced to 3 yrs in prison in China

China Incidents

4 DAYS AGO

Around 70% of Japanese firms in Hong Kong see business affected by continued unrest: NNA survey

HongKong Economy

HONG KONG, NNA – Around 70 percent of Japanese companies in Hong Kong say their business operations ...

9 DAYS AGO

Hong Kong protests: University standoff lingers for 5th day

HongKong Society

10 DAYS AGO

Hong Kong university standoff drags on after hundreds surrender

HongKong Society

11 DAYS AGO

Hong Kong leader calls on 100 protesters inside university to surrender

HongKong Society

12 DAYS AGO

Nissan in dire need of repairing Renault ties 1 yr after Ghosn arrest

Japan Auto

13 DAYS AGO

Police besiege Hong Kong university campus in pursuit of protesters

HongKong Incidents

13 DAYS AGO

Struggling engineering firm Chiyoda to close Thai subsidiary

Thailand Infrastructure

BANGKOK, NNA – Major Japanese plant engineering firm Chiyoda Corp. will liquidate its Thai subsidiar...

13 DAYS AGO

Police fire tear gas at protesters outside Hong Kong university

HongKong Incidents

14 DAYS AGO

Chinese soldiers clear road of debris in Hong Kong

HongKong Society

14 DAYS AGO

City-wide protest cripples Hong Kong for 4th day, man dies

HongKong Society

17 DAYS AGO

Traffic disruption protest continues in Hong Kong for 2nd day

HongKong Society

19 DAYS AGO

Hong Kong demonstrator shot, injured by police during clash

HongKong Incidents

20 DAYS AGO

“Catastrophic” fire threat prompts state of emergency in Australia

Australia Incidents

20 DAYS AGO

Hong Kong student who fell from building during protests dies

HongKong Incidents

23 DAYS AGO

Water supply disruption continues at Haneda airport

Japan Transport

24 DAYS AGO

Rogue trader losses in Singapore force Mitsubishi to shut Petro-Diamond

Singapore Energy

SINGAPORE, NNA – Major Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp. will liquidate its wholly owned oil t...

24 DAYS AGO

Hong Kong legislator stabbed: report

HongKong Incidents

25 DAYS AGO

Taiwan seeks compensation from Japanese firm over deadly derailment

Taiwan Incidents

1 MONTH AGO

Hong Kong leader warns of recession if protests continue

HongKong Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Indonesian report on Lion Air crash faults Boeing, airline

Indonesia Transport

1 MONTH AGO

Hong Kong gov't formally withdraws bill that sparked protests

HongKong Politics

1 MONTH AGO

Majority of Japanese firms in Hong Kong see earnings fall on protests, U.S.-China trade row

HongKong Companies

1 MONTH AGO

Thousands defy ban to protest against gov't in Hong Kong

HongKong Society

1 MONTH AGO

No. of South Korean visitors to Japan plunges nearly 60% in Sept.

Japan Tourism

2 MONTHS AGO

Hong Kong police say 201 arrested in latest protests

HongKong Society

2 MONTHS AGO

