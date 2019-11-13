IT

SoftBank, Lippo Karawaci team up to develop smart city in Indonesia

Indonesia Tech

3 DAYS AGO

Panasonic to sell chip business to Taiwanese company: source

Taiwan Electronics

OSAKA, Kyodo - Panasonic Corp. will sell its chip business to Taiwan's Nuvoton Technology Corp. as p...

4 DAYS AGO

Taiwan New Kinpo Group to ease reliance on China by doubling capacity in Thailand

Thailand Electronics

TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwanese electronics manufacturer New Kinpo Group plans to double production capacity...

4 DAYS AGO

China's e-commerce giant Alibaba debuts in Hong Kong

HongKong Retail

5 DAYS AGO

Grab mobile wallet to offer loans and insurance in Thailand

Thailand Tech

5 DAYS AGO

Singapore opposition member ordered to comply with fake news law

Singapore Politics

SINGAPORE, Kyodo – A supporter of a newly formed opposition party on Monday became the first person ...

5 DAYS AGO

Toyota Tsusho invests in app-based bus service in India

India Services

6 DAYS AGO

Huawei's parts from Japan firms to be worth $10 billion in 2019

China Tech

10 DAYS AGO

Online English school RareJob invests in Indian peer Multibhashi

India Services

10 DAYS AGO

CORRECT: Sojitz gains foothold in Myanmar's growing telecom infrastructure

Myanmar Telecom

Corrects the company name from Axiata to edotco Group in 7th paragraph in Nov. 20 story BANGKOK, NNA...

11 DAYS AGO

TechnoPro, Japan-based source of contract engineers, expands in vital India market

India Services

By Atul Ranjan NEW DELHI, NNA – Japanese staffing firm TechnoPro Inc. plans to hire 10,000 engineers...

11 DAYS AGO

GMO Internet launches internet infrastructure services with AMZ Group in Laos

Laos Tech

BANGKOK, NNA – Japan’s internet and financial service firm GMO Internet Inc. has teamed up with a di...

11 DAYS AGO

Sojitz gains foothold in Myanmar's growing telecom infrastructure

Myanmar Telecom

12 DAYS AGO

Idemitsu Kosan to boost engineering plastic output in Malaysia as EV, telecoms demand rise

Malaysia Materials

13 DAYS AGO

SoftBank's Yahoo Japan, messaging app Line to merge by Oct. 2020

Japan Tech

13 DAYS AGO

Panel maker Innolux to invest $2.28 bil in equipment, technology in Taiwan

Taiwan Electronics

TAIPEI, NNA- Taiwan’s major liquid crystal panel supplier Innolux Corp. plans to invest more than 70...

13 DAYS AGO

Sony to open applied AI research center in India in 2020

India Tech

NEW DELHI, NNA - Sony Corp. will open its first research center in India in 2020 to study the applic...

13 DAYS AGO

Taiwan bans Huawei smartphones for labeling isle as Chinese province

Taiwan Politics

16 DAYS AGO

NTT Com, Singapore fintech firm to offer fixed-rate forex service

Singapore Financials

16 DAYS AGO

Toyota rolls out light truck to help Philippine public transport upgrade effort

Philippines Auto

17 DAYS AGO

Mitsui, M'bishi to build logistics facilities for lease in Malaysia

Malaysia Transport

17 DAYS AGO

SoftBank mulls tie-up with messaging app Line, acquisition eyed

Japan Tech

18 DAYS AGO

Japan’s IT service firm SCSK to open Indonesian unit

Indonesia Tech

18 DAYS AGO

Toshiba beefs up e-waste recycling in Singapore ahead of 2021 regulations

Singapore Environment

SINGAPORE, NNA – Toshiba Corp. is reinforcing e-waste recycling in Singapore in preparation for the ...

19 DAYS AGO

Japan to introduce bill to ensure fair online business competition

Japan Tech

19 DAYS AGO

NEC sells automated banking software to South, Southeast Asian lenders

Singapore Tech

19 DAYS AGO

Alibaba racks up record sales on Singles' Day shopping splurge

China Retail

20 DAYS AGO

