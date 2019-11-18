HongKong

Hong Kong police fire tear gas at protesters for 2nd day

HongKong Incidents

2 HOURS AGO

Thumb image 1575010276002
Daito Trust to invest $74m in Singapore JustCo, new Tokyo co-work centres

Asia Services

3 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191128 0003
Trump signs Hong Kong human rights bill despite China's warning

HongKong Politics

4 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191127 0003
China's e-commerce giant Alibaba debuts in Hong Kong

HongKong Retail

5 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191126 0006
Malaysia to send 42 containers of illegal plastic waste back to Britain

Malaysia Environment

6 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191126 0003
Hong Kong councilors-elect rally for release of campus protesters

HongKong Society

6 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191125 0002
Pro-democracy parties win big majority in Hong Kong local elections

HongKong Election

7 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191125 0001
Record turnout in H.K. district elections amid political crisis

HongKong Election

7 DAYS AGO

Around 70% of Japanese firms in Hong Kong see business affected by continued unrest: NNA survey

HongKong Economy

HONG KONG, NNA – Around 70 percent of Japanese companies in Hong Kong say their business operations ...

9 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191122 0001
Hong Kong protests: University standoff lingers for 5th day

HongKong Society

10 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191121 0011
U.S. House passes Hong Kong human rights bill, sends it to Trump

HongKong Politics

10 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191121 0001
Hong Kong university standoff drags on after hundreds surrender

HongKong Society

11 DAYS AGO

GMO Internet launches internet infrastructure services with AMZ Group in Laos

Laos Tech

BANGKOK, NNA – Japan’s internet and financial service firm GMO Internet Inc. has teamed up with a di...

11 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191120 0011 1
U.S. Senate passes Hong Kong rights bill amid intensifying protests

HongKong Politics

11 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191120 0001
Hong Kong leader calls on 100 protesters inside university to surrender

HongKong Society

12 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191118 0013 1
Police besiege Hong Kong university campus in pursuit of protesters

HongKong Incidents

13 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191118 0004
Police fire tear gas at protesters outside Hong Kong university

HongKong Incidents

14 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191118 0003
Chinese soldiers clear road of debris in Hong Kong

HongKong Society

14 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191115 0001
City-wide protest cripples Hong Kong for 4th day, man dies

HongKong Society

17 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191113 0001
Traffic disruption protest continues in Hong Kong for 2nd day

HongKong Society

19 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191112 0002
Hong Kong demonstrator shot, injured by police during clash

HongKong Incidents

20 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191111 0012
Popular cosmetics portal site @cosme launches multilingual apps in HK, Malaysia

Asia Consumer

20 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191108 0006
Hong Kong student who fell from building during protests dies

HongKong Incidents

23 DAYS AGO

G-Factory opening Japanese eel rice eatery in Vietnam’s HCM city

Vietnam Restaurant

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA – Japan’s dining operator and consulting firm G-Factory Co. is opening a Japan...

23 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191106 0011
Hong Kong legislator stabbed: report

HongKong Incidents

25 DAYS AGO

Aica Kogyo, DBJ to buy U.S. laminate maker's 4 Asia-Pacific units

Asia Manufacturing

HANOI, NNA - Aica Kogyo Co. and Development Bank of Japan Inc. will acquire four Asia-Pacific units ...

26 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191031 0001
Direct Sendai-Bangkok flights resume after 5-yr hiatus

Thailand Transport

1 MONTH AGO

