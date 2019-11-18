HongKong
Hong Kong police fire tear gas at protesters for 2nd day
HongKong Incidents
2 HOURS AGO
Daito Trust to invest $74m in Singapore JustCo, new Tokyo co-work centres
Asia Services
3 DAYS AGO
Trump signs Hong Kong human rights bill despite China's warning
HongKong Politics
4 DAYS AGO
China's e-commerce giant Alibaba debuts in Hong Kong
HongKong Retail
5 DAYS AGO
Malaysia to send 42 containers of illegal plastic waste back to Britain
Malaysia Environment
6 DAYS AGO
Hong Kong councilors-elect rally for release of campus protesters
HongKong Society
6 DAYS AGO
Pro-democracy parties win big majority in Hong Kong local elections
HongKong Election
7 DAYS AGO
Record turnout in H.K. district elections amid political crisis
HongKong Election
7 DAYS AGO
Around 70% of Japanese firms in Hong Kong see business affected by continued unrest: NNA survey
HongKong Economy
HONG KONG, NNA – Around 70 percent of Japanese companies in Hong Kong say their business operations ...
9 DAYS AGO
Hong Kong protests: University standoff lingers for 5th day
HongKong Society
10 DAYS AGO
U.S. House passes Hong Kong human rights bill, sends it to Trump
HongKong Politics
10 DAYS AGO
Hong Kong university standoff drags on after hundreds surrender
HongKong Society
11 DAYS AGO
GMO Internet launches internet infrastructure services with AMZ Group in Laos
Laos Tech
BANGKOK, NNA – Japan’s internet and financial service firm GMO Internet Inc. has teamed up with a di...
11 DAYS AGO
U.S. Senate passes Hong Kong rights bill amid intensifying protests
HongKong Politics
11 DAYS AGO
Hong Kong leader calls on 100 protesters inside university to surrender
HongKong Society
12 DAYS AGO
Police besiege Hong Kong university campus in pursuit of protesters
HongKong Incidents
13 DAYS AGO
Police fire tear gas at protesters outside Hong Kong university
HongKong Incidents
14 DAYS AGO
Chinese soldiers clear road of debris in Hong Kong
HongKong Society
14 DAYS AGO
City-wide protest cripples Hong Kong for 4th day, man dies
HongKong Society
17 DAYS AGO
Traffic disruption protest continues in Hong Kong for 2nd day
HongKong Society
19 DAYS AGO
Hong Kong demonstrator shot, injured by police during clash
HongKong Incidents
20 DAYS AGO
Popular cosmetics portal site @cosme launches multilingual apps in HK, Malaysia
Asia Consumer
20 DAYS AGO
Hong Kong student who fell from building during protests dies
HongKong Incidents
23 DAYS AGO
G-Factory opening Japanese eel rice eatery in Vietnam’s HCM city
Vietnam Restaurant
HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA – Japan’s dining operator and consulting firm G-Factory Co. is opening a Japan...
23 DAYS AGO
Hong Kong legislator stabbed: report
HongKong Incidents
25 DAYS AGO
Aica Kogyo, DBJ to buy U.S. laminate maker's 4 Asia-Pacific units
Asia Manufacturing
HANOI, NNA - Aica Kogyo Co. and Development Bank of Japan Inc. will acquire four Asia-Pacific units ...
26 DAYS AGO
Direct Sendai-Bangkok flights resume after 5-yr hiatus
Thailand Transport
1 MONTH AGO