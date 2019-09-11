HomeAppliance

Update 1: Panasonic to sell money-losing chip business to Taiwan firm

Taiwan Electronics

3 DAYS AGO

Daikin Industries buys Singaporean building maintenance firm

Singapore Services

SINGAPORE, Kyodo - Japanese air conditioner maker Daikin Industries Ltd. has acquired Singaporean bu...

3 DAYS AGO

Panasonic water purifiers get boost from Malaysia’s halal certification

Malaysia HomeAppliance

4 DAYS AGO

Panasonic to sell chip business to Taiwanese company: source

Taiwan Electronics

OSAKA, Kyodo - Panasonic Corp. will sell its chip business to Taiwan's Nuvoton Technology Corp. as p...

4 DAYS AGO

Mitsubishi Estate to run Bangkok’s luxury outlet mall in stake partnership with Central Pattana

Thailand Retail

5 DAYS AGO

Philippine building boom will boost Mitsubishi Electric elevator, aircon sales

Philippines Equipment

MANILA, NNA - The Philippine affiliate of Mitsubishi Electric Corp. is optimistic that sales of its ...

10 DAYS AGO

Japanese self-service laundry developer Wash House taps China

China Services

TOKYO, NNA - Japanese remote-monitored self-service laundry developer and operator Wash House Co. wi...

12 DAYS AGO

Panel maker Innolux to invest $2.28 bil in equipment, technology in Taiwan

Taiwan Electronics

TAIPEI, NNA- Taiwan’s major liquid crystal panel supplier Innolux Corp. plans to invest more than 70...

13 DAYS AGO

Sony to open applied AI research center in India in 2020

India Tech

NEW DELHI, NNA - Sony Corp. will open its first research center in India in 2020 to study the applic...

14 DAYS AGO

Struggling Onkyo to cut 30% of audiovisual equipment business workforce in Japan

Japan Electronics

TOKYO, NNA – Struggling audiovisual equipment maker Onkyo Corp. will streamline its home audio equip...

19 DAYS AGO

Toshiba beefs up e-waste recycling in Singapore ahead of 2021 regulations

Singapore Environment

SINGAPORE, NNA – Toshiba Corp. is reinforcing e-waste recycling in Singapore in preparation for the ...

19 DAYS AGO

Daikin looks for startup African partners to drive appliance sales

Asia Tech

By Atul Ranjan NEW DELHI, NNA – Japan’s Daikin Industries Ltd., the world’s largest maker of air con...

25 DAYS AGO

Thailand offers incentives for investors in electric vehicle charging stations,electronics

Thailand Economy

26 DAYS AGO

Taiwan e-commerce firm PChome launches service to get goods from Japan

Taiwan Retail

TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s largest electronic commerce operator PChome Online Inc. has launched a cross-...

1 MONTH AGO

Fuji Medical Instruments to form capital tie-up with Taiwan partner Johnson Health Tech

Taiwan Health

TAIPEI, NNA - Japanese jewelry and healthcare provider Asahi Holdings Inc. will sell 60 percent of s...

1 MONTH AGO

Panasonic Taiwan sees energy saving home electronics demand, logs record 6-month sales

Taiwan HomeAppliance

1 MONTH AGO

Fujita Kanko to open Japan-themed serviced apartment near Jakarta

Indonesia Tourism

JAKARTA, NNA - Major Japanese hotel chain operator Fujita Kanko Inc. will open its first overseas se...

1 MONTH AGO

Electronics firms expand business in self-driving, EV technology

Japan Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Iris Ohyama opens Taiwan unit to boost home electronics sales

Taiwan HomeAppliance

1 MONTH AGO

Indian conglomerate to make appliances for Japanese brands Sansui, Nakamichi

India HomeAppliance

2 MONTHS AGO

Panasonic to build factory in Vietnam for ceiling, ventilation fans

Vietnam HomeAppliance

2 MONTHS AGO

Hitachi, Johnson Controls JV opens air conditioner lab in India

India HomeAppliance

2 MONTHS AGO

SoftBank Robotics launches AI-assisted Whiz cleaning robot unit in Singapore

Singapore Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

Japan’s V-Technology to form China joint venture to assist flexible OLEDs makers

China Electronics

TOKYO, NNA - Japan’s V-Technology Co., which provides systems for manufacturing flat panel displays ...

2 MONTHS AGO

S. Korea revokes Japan's status as preferred trade partner

SouthKorea Trade

2 MONTHS AGO

Mitsubishi Chemical to double polyester film output in Indonesia+

Indonesia Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

Chemical maker Denka to double resin output for display panels in Singapore

Singapore Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

