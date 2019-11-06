Europe
Nissan, Renault, M'bishi to set up advanced tech development company
Japan Auto
2 HOURS AGO
Update 1: Panasonic to sell money-losing chip business to Taiwan firm
Taiwan Electronics
3 DAYS AGO
SoftBank exploring new energy storage technologies to drive green energy business
India Energy
4 DAYS AGO
Marubeni wins 10-year extension of India’s Ravva oil and gas output-sharing deal
India Energy
5 DAYS AGO
Sony, Sharp supply parts to U.S.-blacklisted China security video firm
China Trade
6 DAYS AGO
Malaysia to send 42 containers of illegal plastic waste back to Britain
Malaysia Environment
6 DAYS AGO
Chemical maker Nippon Shokubai gets halal certificate for all products in Indonesia
Indonesia Materials
JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese chemical maker Nippon Shokubai Co. has obtained halal certification for the ...
6 DAYS AGO
Nomura launches majority-controlled brokerage in China
China Financials
TOKYO, NNA - Nomura Holdings Inc. has launched operation of its majority-controlled securities joint...
6 DAYS AGO
GMO Internet launches internet infrastructure services with AMZ Group in Laos
Laos Tech
BANGKOK, NNA – Japan’s internet and financial service firm GMO Internet Inc. has teamed up with a di...
11 DAYS AGO
U.S. Senate passes Hong Kong rights bill amid intensifying protests
HongKong Politics
11 DAYS AGO
Toyoda Gosei to double automotive rubber parts output in central China
China Auto
TOKYO, NNA – Japanese auto parts maker Toyoda Gosei Co. will double its automotive rubber parts prod...
12 DAYS AGO
Nissan in dire need of repairing Renault ties 1 yr after Ghosn arrest
Japan Auto
13 DAYS AGO
Toyoda Gosei to bolster airbag output in Vietnam
Vietnam Auto
HANOI, NNA – Japanese auto parts maker Toyoda Gosei Co. will ramp up airbag production capacity in V...
17 DAYS AGO
Mitsui, M'bishi to build logistics facilities for lease in Malaysia
Malaysia Transport
17 DAYS AGO
Yoshimura Food to buy Singapore kitchen equipment maker NKR Continental
Singapore Equipment
SINGAPORE, NNA – Japanese food maker Yoshimura Food Holdings K.K. will acquire a 70 percent stake in...
17 DAYS AGO
Japan’s IT service firm SCSK to open Indonesian unit
Indonesia Tech
18 DAYS AGO
NEC sells automated banking software to South, Southeast Asian lenders
Singapore Tech
19 DAYS AGO
Nihon Unisys buys Singapore Axxis Consulting to expand IT solution system sales
Singapore Tech
SINGAPORE, NNA – Information technology service firm Nihon Unisys Ltd. has acquired a 51 percent sta...
25 DAYS AGO
JR East picks Taiwan for 1st overseas luxury hotel, sets 2021 opening date
Taiwan Tourism
25 DAYS AGO
Thailand’s Central Group to invest 20 bil baht in hotels, malls development abroad
Thailand Property
25 DAYS AGO
Japanese breweries to start exporting draft sake with special keg
Japan Food
26 DAYS AGO
Fujifilm gives up on Xerox acquisition, to dissolve 57-year-old JV
Japan Companies
26 DAYS AGO
Thailand offers incentives for investors in electric vehicle charging stations,electronics
Thailand Economy
26 DAYS AGO
Taiwan e-commerce firm PChome launches service to get goods from Japan
Taiwan Retail
TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s largest electronic commerce operator PChome Online Inc. has launched a cross-...
1 MONTH AGO
DMG Mori ties up with India’s Lakshmi Machine Works for local production
India Equipment
1 MONTH AGO
Indonesia to stop nickel ore exports immediately
Indonesia Materials
JAKARTA, NNA - Indonesian Investment Coordinating Board and nickel miners have agreed to ban nickel ...
1 MONTH AGO
Japan’s teamLab digital arts gallery to make its overseas debut in Shanghai
China Culture
1 MONTH AGO