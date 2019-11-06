Europe

Nissan, Renault, M'bishi to set up advanced tech development company

Japan Auto

2 HOURS AGO

Update 1: Panasonic to sell money-losing chip business to Taiwan firm

Taiwan Electronics

3 DAYS AGO

SoftBank exploring new energy storage technologies to drive green energy business

India Energy

4 DAYS AGO

Marubeni wins 10-year extension of India’s Ravva oil and gas output-sharing deal

India Energy

5 DAYS AGO

Sony, Sharp supply parts to U.S.-blacklisted China security video firm

China Trade

6 DAYS AGO

Malaysia to send 42 containers of illegal plastic waste back to Britain

Malaysia Environment

6 DAYS AGO

Chemical maker Nippon Shokubai gets halal certificate for all products in Indonesia

Indonesia Materials

JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese chemical maker Nippon Shokubai Co. has obtained halal certification for the ...

6 DAYS AGO

Nomura launches majority-controlled brokerage in China

China Financials

TOKYO, NNA - Nomura Holdings Inc. has launched operation of its majority-controlled securities joint...

6 DAYS AGO

GMO Internet launches internet infrastructure services with AMZ Group in Laos

Laos Tech

BANGKOK, NNA – Japan’s internet and financial service firm GMO Internet Inc. has teamed up with a di...

11 DAYS AGO

U.S. Senate passes Hong Kong rights bill amid intensifying protests

HongKong Politics

11 DAYS AGO

Toyoda Gosei to double automotive rubber parts output in central China

China Auto

TOKYO, NNA – Japanese auto parts maker Toyoda Gosei Co. will double its automotive rubber parts prod...

12 DAYS AGO

Nissan in dire need of repairing Renault ties 1 yr after Ghosn arrest

Japan Auto

13 DAYS AGO

Toyoda Gosei to bolster airbag output in Vietnam

Vietnam Auto

HANOI, NNA – Japanese auto parts maker Toyoda Gosei Co. will ramp up airbag production capacity in V...

17 DAYS AGO

Mitsui, M'bishi to build logistics facilities for lease in Malaysia

Malaysia Transport

17 DAYS AGO

Yoshimura Food to buy Singapore kitchen equipment maker NKR Continental

Singapore Equipment

SINGAPORE, NNA – Japanese food maker Yoshimura Food Holdings K.K. will acquire a 70 percent stake in...

17 DAYS AGO

Japan’s IT service firm SCSK to open Indonesian unit

Indonesia Tech

18 DAYS AGO

NEC sells automated banking software to South, Southeast Asian lenders

Singapore Tech

19 DAYS AGO

Nihon Unisys buys Singapore Axxis Consulting to expand IT solution system sales

Singapore Tech

SINGAPORE, NNA – Information technology service firm Nihon Unisys Ltd. has acquired a 51 percent sta...

25 DAYS AGO

JR East picks Taiwan for 1st overseas luxury hotel, sets 2021 opening date

Taiwan Tourism

25 DAYS AGO

Thailand’s Central Group to invest 20 bil baht in hotels, malls development abroad

Thailand Property

25 DAYS AGO

Japanese breweries to start exporting draft sake with special keg

Japan Food

26 DAYS AGO

Fujifilm gives up on Xerox acquisition, to dissolve 57-year-old JV

Japan Companies

26 DAYS AGO

Thailand offers incentives for investors in electric vehicle charging stations,electronics

Thailand Economy

26 DAYS AGO

Taiwan e-commerce firm PChome launches service to get goods from Japan

Taiwan Retail

TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s largest electronic commerce operator PChome Online Inc. has launched a cross-...

1 MONTH AGO

DMG Mori ties up with India’s Lakshmi Machine Works for local production

India Equipment

1 MONTH AGO

Indonesia to stop nickel ore exports immediately

Indonesia Materials

JAKARTA, NNA - Indonesian Investment Coordinating Board and nickel miners have agreed to ban nickel ...

1 MONTH AGO

Japan’s teamLab digital arts gallery to make its overseas debut in Shanghai

China Culture

1 MONTH AGO

