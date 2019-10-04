Equipment
Philippine building boom will boost Mitsubishi Electric elevator, aircon sales
MANILA, NNA - The Philippine affiliate of Mitsubishi Electric Corp. is optimistic that sales of its ...
4 MONTHS AGO
Yoshimura Food to buy Singapore kitchen equipment maker NKR Continental
SINGAPORE, NNA – Japanese food maker Yoshimura Food Holdings K.K. will acquire a 70 percent stake in...
4 MONTHS AGO
Kyowa Exeo of Japan buys Singaporean engineering firm in bid to expand in Southeast Asia
SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese engineering firm Kyowa Exeo Corp. has bought Singaporean peer Winner Engin...
4 MONTHS AGO
Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions gets order for Indonesia geothermal plant components
JAKARTA, NNA - Japan’s Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp. (Toshiba ESS) will supply a steam tu...
5 MONTHS AGO
CORRECT: Hitachi sets sights on 25% market share in fast-growing Cambodian elevator market
Corrects timing to 2016 from 2017 for the establishment of the local unit in 3rd paragraph in Oct. 1...
5 MONTHS AGO
Automatic teller machine maker Oki opens plant in Hai Phong, Vietnam
HANOI, NNA – Japanese electrical machinery maker Oki Electric Industry Co. began operating a Vietnam...
5 MONTHS AGO
Hitachi begins overseas elevator monitoring in Singapore
SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese electronics giant Hitachi Ltd. started an elevator monitoring business in ...
5 MONTHS AGO
Automated soldering equipment maker Apollo Seiko to form Indian sales JV
NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan’s Apollo Seiko Ltd., a major provider of automated soldering equipment, will ...
6 MONTHS AGO