Environment
Nissan, Renault, M'bishi to set up advanced tech development company
Japan Auto
4 HOURS AGO
Measuring equipment maker Horiba taps demand for eco-vehicles, parts in China
China Equipment
3 DAYS AGO
Daikin Industries buys Singaporean building maintenance firm
Singapore Services
SINGAPORE, Kyodo - Japanese air conditioner maker Daikin Industries Ltd. has acquired Singaporean bu...
3 DAYS AGO
Kyocera to build 3 more micro solar power grids in rural Myanmar
Myanmar Energy
3 DAYS AGO
SoftBank exploring new energy storage technologies to drive green energy business
India Energy
4 DAYS AGO
Hyundai Motor to build car assembly plant in Indonesia in 2021
Indonesia Auto
5 DAYS AGO
Malaysia to send 42 containers of illegal plastic waste back to Britain
Malaysia Environment
6 DAYS AGO
A.P. Honda launches pilot electric bike sharing at Bangkok university
Thailand Motorcycle
12 DAYS AGO
Idemitsu Kosan to boost engineering plastic output in Malaysia as EV, telecoms demand rise
Malaysia Materials
13 DAYS AGO
Sumitomo to invest in Taiwan's top electric bus maker
Taiwan Transport
19 DAYS AGO
Toshiba beefs up e-waste recycling in Singapore ahead of 2021 regulations
Singapore Environment
SINGAPORE, NNA – Toshiba Corp. is reinforcing e-waste recycling in Singapore in preparation for the ...
19 DAYS AGO
Mitsubishi eyeing export of Philippine-made light vehicles to SE Asia and beyond
Philippines Auto
MANILA, NNA – Having made its mark in the Philippines, Mitsubishi Motors Corp. is now studying the p...
20 DAYS AGO
Logistics firm Aichi Kaiun sets up Malaysian unit to ship biomass fuels to Japan
Malaysia Transport
KUALA LUMPUR, NNA – Japanese marine transporter Aichi Kaiun Co. has opened a Malaysian unit to ship ...
20 DAYS AGO
“Catastrophic” fire threat prompts state of emergency in Australia
Australia Incidents
20 DAYS AGO
Fuji Electric eyeing India as production hub for Middle East, Africa
India Electronics
20 DAYS AGO
Sekisui Chemical starts selling underground rainwater storage material in flood-prone Indonesia
Indonesia Infrastructure
24 DAYS AGO
Suzuki, Toyota Tsusho set up car recycling joint venture in India
India Auto
25 DAYS AGO
Thailand offers incentives for investors in electric vehicle charging stations,electronics
Thailand Economy
26 DAYS AGO
Mitsui, Taiwan's Teco to produce EV motors in India
India Auto
NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese trading firm Mitsui & Co. has joined hands with leading Taiwanese motor ma...
1 MONTH AGO
Toshiba partners with Chinese startup in fuel cell system development
China Energy
TOKYO, NNA – Energy equipment and system provider Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp. has teame...
1 MONTH AGO
Sumitomo joins Australia-toJapan liquefied hydrogen transport project
Australia Energy
SYDNEY, NNA - Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp. is joining a pilot project to develop a supply c...
1 MONTH AGO
Panasonic Taiwan sees energy saving home electronics demand, logs record 6-month sales
Taiwan HomeAppliance
1 MONTH AGO
Trading house Itochu invests in Shenzhen Pandpower to step up EV battery recycling
China Electronics
TOKYO, NNA - Japanese trading house Itochu Corp. has bought shares in Shenzhen Pandpower Co. to use ...
1 MONTH AGO
Electronics firms expand business in self-driving, EV technology
Japan Auto
1 MONTH AGO
Dowa to boost recycling, waste management business in Thailand
Thailand Services
BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese nonferrous metal maker Dowa Holdings Co. will beef up its environmental mana...
1 MONTH AGO
Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup to launch electric vehicles in early 2020
Vietnam Auto
1 MONTH AGO
EVs, short-range cars take spotlight at Tokyo Motor Show
Japan Auto
1 MONTH AGO