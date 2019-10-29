Entertainment
Mitsubishi Estate to run Bangkok’s luxury outlet mall in stake partnership with Central Pattana
Thailand Retail
5 DAYS AGO
Panel maker Innolux to invest $2.28 bil in equipment, technology in Taiwan
Taiwan Electronics
TAIPEI, NNA- Taiwan’s major liquid crystal panel supplier Innolux Corp. plans to invest more than 70...
13 DAYS AGO
Indonesia’s Vasanta Innopark to open Japanese shopping attraction in 2021
Indonesia Retail
13 DAYS AGO
Sony to open applied AI research center in India in 2020
India Tech
NEW DELHI, NNA - Sony Corp. will open its first research center in India in 2020 to study the applic...
14 DAYS AGO
SoftBank mulls tie-up with messaging app Line, acquisition eyed
Japan Tech
18 DAYS AGO
Sony to open 1st SE Asian video game studio in Malaysia in 2020
Malaysia Services
KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC, a major gaming arm of Japan's Sony Corp., wi...
20 DAYS AGO
Japan’s Yokohama Hakkeijima theme park to open aquarium in Taiwan
Taiwan Services
1 MONTH AGO
Japan’s teamLab digital arts gallery to make its overseas debut in Shanghai
China Culture
1 MONTH AGO
Fujita Kanko to open Japan-themed serviced apartment near Jakarta
Indonesia Tourism
JAKARTA, NNA - Major Japanese hotel chain operator Fujita Kanko Inc. will open its first overseas se...
1 MONTH AGO
Japan-based Willer begins driverless bus operations in Singapore
Singapore Transport
1 MONTH AGO
Cool Japan Fund invests $50 mil. in Indonesian ride-hailing giant to promote Japanese culture, food
Indonesia Services
1 MONTH AGO
Publishing house Kadokawa ties up with Taiwan game company Gamania
Taiwan Services
2 MONTHS AGO
Sony to launch PS5 for year-end shopping season in 2020
Japan Electronics
2 MONTHS AGO
Japan’s Benesse launches traveling educational Shimajiro play park in Indonesia
Indonesia Education
2 MONTHS AGO
“Made-in-Vietnam” social network Lotus makes debut
Vietnam Tech
HANOI, VNA – “Made-in-Vietnam” social network Lotus revealed its plan to attract 60 million users in...
3 MONTHS AGO
Japan’s Don Don Donki discount store chain to open 2nd Thai outlet in early 2020
Thailand Retail
3 MONTHS AGO
Japan’s Bandai Namco Amusement to open “VR Zone” in Beijing
China Services
TOKYO, NNA - Japan’s Bandai Namco Amusement Inc. will launch a virtual-reality (VR) amusement facili...
3 MONTHS AGO
Mitsubishi Estate taps Philippine office property market
Philippines Property
4 MONTHS AGO
U.S. to delay imposing tariffs on laptops, cellphones from China
China Politics
4 MONTHS AGO
Pokemon makes full-fledged debut in Indonesia
Indonesia Retail
4 MONTHS AGO
Owner firm of Japanese superhero Ultraman set to expand after winning global rights
Malaysia Services
4 MONTHS AGO
YouTube broadcaster Ichikara to stream Japanese virtual reality characters in Indonesia
Indonesia Services
JAKARTA, NNA - Ichikara Inc., a Japanese virtual YouTuber business venture, will launch an operation...
4 MONTHS AGO
Japanese textile trader GSI Creos invests in plastic recycling
Malaysia Environment
TOKYO, NNA - Japanese textile trader GSI Creos Corp. is moving into plastic recycling through a purc...
5 MONTHS AGO
Japan Cash Machine to move part of China production to Philippines
Philippines Equipment
MANILA, NNA - Banknote-validating and currency-handling machine manufacturer Japan Cash Machine Co. ...
6 MONTHS AGO
Mitsui Fudosan eyes opening LaLaport brand mall in Taiwan in 2021
Taiwan Property
6 MONTHS AGO
KDDI, Sumitomo jointly enter Myanmar mobile game market
Myanmar Services
6 MONTHS AGO
Sanrio to open Hello Kitty theme park in Hanoi in 2021
Vietnam Services
6 MONTHS AGO