Mitsubishi Estate to run Bangkok’s luxury outlet mall in stake partnership with Central Pattana

Thailand Retail

5 DAYS AGO

Panel maker Innolux to invest $2.28 bil in equipment, technology in Taiwan

Taiwan Electronics

TAIPEI, NNA- Taiwan’s major liquid crystal panel supplier Innolux Corp. plans to invest more than 70...

13 DAYS AGO

Indonesia’s Vasanta Innopark to open Japanese shopping attraction in 2021

Indonesia Retail

13 DAYS AGO

Sony to open applied AI research center in India in 2020

India Tech

NEW DELHI, NNA - Sony Corp. will open its first research center in India in 2020 to study the applic...

14 DAYS AGO

SoftBank mulls tie-up with messaging app Line, acquisition eyed

Japan Tech

18 DAYS AGO

Sony to open 1st SE Asian video game studio in Malaysia in 2020

Malaysia Services

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC, a major gaming arm of Japan's Sony Corp., wi...

20 DAYS AGO

Japan’s Yokohama Hakkeijima theme park to open aquarium in Taiwan

Taiwan Services

1 MONTH AGO

Japan’s teamLab digital arts gallery to make its overseas debut in Shanghai

China Culture

1 MONTH AGO

Fujita Kanko to open Japan-themed serviced apartment near Jakarta

Indonesia Tourism

JAKARTA, NNA - Major Japanese hotel chain operator Fujita Kanko Inc. will open its first overseas se...

1 MONTH AGO

Japan-based Willer begins driverless bus operations in Singapore

Singapore Transport

1 MONTH AGO

Cool Japan Fund invests $50 mil. in Indonesian ride-hailing giant to promote Japanese culture, food

Indonesia Services

1 MONTH AGO

Publishing house Kadokawa ties up with Taiwan game company Gamania

Taiwan Services

2 MONTHS AGO

Sony to launch PS5 for year-end shopping season in 2020

Japan Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Japan’s Benesse launches traveling educational Shimajiro play park in Indonesia

Indonesia Education

2 MONTHS AGO

“Made-in-Vietnam” social network Lotus makes debut

Vietnam Tech

HANOI, VNA – “Made-in-Vietnam” social network Lotus revealed its plan to attract 60 million users in...

3 MONTHS AGO

Japan’s Don Don Donki discount store chain to open 2nd Thai outlet in early 2020

Thailand Retail

3 MONTHS AGO

Japan’s Bandai Namco Amusement to open “VR Zone” in Beijing

China Services

TOKYO, NNA - Japan’s Bandai Namco Amusement Inc. will launch a virtual-reality (VR) amusement facili...

3 MONTHS AGO

Mitsubishi Estate taps Philippine office property market

Philippines Property

4 MONTHS AGO

U.S. to delay imposing tariffs on laptops, cellphones from China

China Politics

4 MONTHS AGO

Pokemon makes full-fledged debut in Indonesia

Indonesia Retail

4 MONTHS AGO

Owner firm of Japanese superhero Ultraman set to expand after winning global rights

Malaysia Services

4 MONTHS AGO

YouTube broadcaster Ichikara to stream Japanese virtual reality characters in Indonesia

Indonesia Services

JAKARTA, NNA - Ichikara Inc., a Japanese virtual YouTuber business venture, will launch an operation...

4 MONTHS AGO

Japanese textile trader GSI Creos invests in plastic recycling

Malaysia Environment

TOKYO, NNA - Japanese textile trader GSI Creos Corp. is moving into plastic recycling through a purc...

5 MONTHS AGO

Japan Cash Machine to move part of China production to Philippines

Philippines Equipment

MANILA, NNA - Banknote-validating and currency-handling machine manufacturer Japan Cash Machine Co. ...

6 MONTHS AGO

Mitsui Fudosan eyes opening LaLaport brand mall in Taiwan in 2021

Taiwan Property

6 MONTHS AGO

KDDI, Sumitomo jointly enter Myanmar mobile game market

Myanmar Services

6 MONTHS AGO

Sanrio to open Hello Kitty theme park in Hanoi in 2021

Vietnam Services

6 MONTHS AGO

