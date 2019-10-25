Engineering
Daikin Industries buys Singaporean building maintenance firm
Singapore Services
SINGAPORE, Kyodo - Japanese air conditioner maker Daikin Industries Ltd. has acquired Singaporean bu...
TechnoPro, Japan-based source of contract engineers, expands in vital India market
India Services
By Atul Ranjan NEW DELHI, NNA – Japanese staffing firm TechnoPro Inc. plans to hire 10,000 engineers...
Struggling engineering firm Chiyoda to close Thai subsidiary
Thailand Infrastructure
BANGKOK, NNA – Major Japanese plant engineering firm Chiyoda Corp. will liquidate its Thai subsidiar...
Fuji Electric eyeing India as production hub for Middle East, Africa
India Electronics
Sekisui Chemical starts selling underground rainwater storage material in flood-prone Indonesia
Indonesia Infrastructure
Japan consortium building bridge on East-West Corridor in Myanmar
Myanmar Infrastructure
Toshiba partners with Chinese startup in fuel cell system development
China Energy
TOKYO, NNA – Energy equipment and system provider Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp. has teame...
Taiwan seeks compensation from Japanese firm over deadly derailment
Taiwan Incidents
Kyowa Exeo of Japan buys Singaporean engineering firm in bid to expand in Southeast Asia
Singapore Equipment
SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese engineering firm Kyowa Exeo Corp. has bought Singaporean peer Winner Engin...
Sumitomo joins Australia-toJapan liquefied hydrogen transport project
Australia Energy
SYDNEY, NNA - Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp. is joining a pilot project to develop a supply c...
Japan-based Willer begins driverless bus operations in Singapore
Singapore Transport
Japanese consulting firm Nippon Koei to upgrade ancient Laos town
Laos Infrastructure
NEC to test on-demand bus booking in Singapore, debut set for world transportation event
Singapore Transport
Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions gets order for Indonesia geothermal plant components
Indonesia Equipment
JAKARTA, NNA - Japan’s Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp. (Toshiba ESS) will supply a steam tu...
Nippon Koei to design “smart city” infrastructure in greater Manila
Philippines Infrastructure
Toshiba receives $108 mil. electric equipment order from Taiwan High Speed Rail
Taiwan Transport
Japanese firms receive order to build tunnel in Nepal as crucial link to India
Asia Infrastructure
NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese firms have received a work order to build Nepal’s first tunnel with offici...
Thailand to spend 6.6 bln USD on R&D investments this year
Thailand Economy
BANGKOK, VNA - Thailand’s research and development (R&D) investments are expected to amount to 200 b...
Engineering firm Chiyoda cites “AI Optimizer” for boosting LNG output in Indonesia
Indonesia Energy
JAKARTA, NNA - Major Japanese plant engineering firm Chiyoda Corp. has provided artificial intellige...
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems to refurbish waste heat recovery boiler for copper smelter PASAR in Philippines
Philippines Manufacturing
MANILA, NNA - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd. (MHPS) has landed an order from the only copper ...
Philippine power producer taps Japan’s JGC for LNG terminal project
Philippines Energy
Hitachi teams with Philippine firm to boost water business
Philippines Electronics
MANILA, NNA - Japanese electrical giant Hitachi Ltd. has teamed up with Filinvest Development Corp. ...
Philippines passes law creating space agency
Philippines Policy
NEC unveils flying car prototype using its communications technology
Japan Transport
Electrical engineering firm Sumitomo Densetsu sets up Vietnam unit to capitalize on demand for facilities and equipment
Vietnam Manufacturing
HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Japanese electrical engineering firm Sumitomo Densetsu Co. has established a...
Osaka Gas, Japan gov't lender invest $93 mil. in Singapore's AGP
Singapore Energy
Japan's Showa Leasing to launch crane renting in Philippines
Philippines Services
MANILA, NNA - Showa Leasing Co. of Japan will launch a crane rental service in the Philippines with ...
