Engineering

Daikin Industries buys Singaporean building maintenance firm

Singapore Services

SINGAPORE, Kyodo - Japanese air conditioner maker Daikin Industries Ltd. has acquired Singaporean bu...

3 DAYS AGO

TechnoPro, Japan-based source of contract engineers, expands in vital India market

India Services

By Atul Ranjan NEW DELHI, NNA – Japanese staffing firm TechnoPro Inc. plans to hire 10,000 engineers...

11 DAYS AGO

Struggling engineering firm Chiyoda to close Thai subsidiary

Thailand Infrastructure

BANGKOK, NNA – Major Japanese plant engineering firm Chiyoda Corp. will liquidate its Thai subsidiar...

13 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191111 0009
Fuji Electric eyeing India as production hub for Middle East, Africa

India Electronics

20 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191107 0013
Sekisui Chemical starts selling underground rainwater storage material in flood-prone Indonesia

Indonesia Infrastructure

24 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191105 0008
Japan consortium building bridge on East-West Corridor in Myanmar

Myanmar Infrastructure

26 DAYS AGO

Toshiba partners with Chinese startup in fuel cell system development

China Energy

TOKYO, NNA – Energy equipment and system provider Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp. has teame...

1 MONTH AGO

Thumb 20191101 0002
Taiwan seeks compensation from Japanese firm over deadly derailment

Taiwan Incidents

1 MONTH AGO

Kyowa Exeo of Japan buys Singaporean engineering firm in bid to expand in Southeast Asia

Singapore Equipment

SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese engineering firm Kyowa Exeo Corp. has bought Singaporean peer Winner Engin...

1 MONTH AGO

Sumitomo joins Australia-toJapan liquefied hydrogen transport project

Australia Energy

SYDNEY, NNA - Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp. is joining a pilot project to develop a supply c...

1 MONTH AGO

Thumb 20191025 0008
Japan-based Willer begins driverless bus operations in Singapore

Singapore Transport

1 MONTH AGO

Thumb 20191021 0006
Japanese consulting firm Nippon Koei to upgrade ancient Laos town

Laos Infrastructure

1 MONTH AGO

Thumb 20191017 0007
NEC to test on-demand bus booking in Singapore, debut set for world transportation event

Singapore Transport

2 MONTHS AGO

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions gets order for Indonesia geothermal plant components

Indonesia Equipment

JAKARTA, NNA - Japan’s Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp. (Toshiba ESS) will supply a steam tu...

2 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190930 0007
Nippon Koei to design “smart city” infrastructure in greater Manila

Philippines Infrastructure

2 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190925 0006
Toshiba receives $108 mil. electric equipment order from Taiwan High Speed Rail

Taiwan Transport

2 MONTHS AGO

Japanese firms receive order to build tunnel in Nepal as crucial link to India

Asia Infrastructure

NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese firms have received a work order to build Nepal’s first tunnel with offici...

2 MONTHS AGO

Thailand to spend 6.6 bln USD on R&D investments this year

Thailand Economy

BANGKOK, VNA - Thailand’s research and development (R&D) investments are expected to amount to 200 b...

2 MONTHS AGO

Engineering firm Chiyoda cites “AI Optimizer” for boosting LNG output in Indonesia

Indonesia Energy

JAKARTA, NNA - Major Japanese plant engineering firm Chiyoda Corp. has provided artificial intellige...

3 MONTHS AGO

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems to refurbish waste heat recovery boiler for copper smelter PASAR in Philippines

Philippines Manufacturing

MANILA, NNA - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd. (MHPS) has landed an order from the only copper ...

3 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190904 0001
Philippine power producer taps Japan’s JGC for LNG terminal project

Philippines Energy

3 MONTHS AGO

Hitachi teams with Philippine firm to boost water business

Philippines Electronics

MANILA, NNA - Japanese electrical giant Hitachi Ltd. has teamed up with Filinvest Development Corp. ...

3 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190819 0001
Philippines passes law creating space agency

Philippines Policy

3 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190806 0001
NEC unveils flying car prototype using its communications technology

Japan Transport

4 MONTHS AGO

Electrical engineering firm Sumitomo Densetsu sets up Vietnam unit to capitalize on demand for facilities and equipment

Vietnam Manufacturing

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Japanese electrical engineering firm Sumitomo Densetsu Co. has established a...

4 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190723 0006
Osaka Gas, Japan gov't lender invest $93 mil. in Singapore's AGP

Singapore Energy

4 MONTHS AGO

Japan's Showa Leasing to launch crane renting in Philippines

Philippines Services

MANILA, NNA - Showa Leasing Co. of Japan will launch a crane rental service in the Philippines with ...

5 MONTHS AGO

next