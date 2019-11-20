Electronics

Thumb photo l
Nissan, Renault, M'bishi to set up advanced tech development company

Japan Auto

2 HOURS AGO

Thumb image 1575023149494
Measuring equipment maker Horiba taps demand for eco-vehicles, parts in China

China Equipment

3 DAYS AGO

Thumb softbank image
SoftBank, Lippo Karawaci team up to develop smart city in Indonesia

Indonesia Tech

3 DAYS AGO

Thumb image 1575006583810
Update 1: Panasonic to sell money-losing chip business to Taiwan firm

Taiwan Electronics

3 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191128 0012
Kyocera to build 3 more micro solar power grids in rural Myanmar

Myanmar Energy

3 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191128 0009
Panasonic water purifiers get boost from Malaysia’s halal certification

Malaysia HomeAppliance

3 DAYS AGO

Panasonic to sell chip business to Taiwanese company: source

Taiwan Electronics

OSAKA, Kyodo - Panasonic Corp. will sell its chip business to Taiwan's Nuvoton Technology Corp. as p...

4 DAYS AGO

Taiwan New Kinpo Group to ease reliance on China by doubling capacity in Thailand

Thailand Electronics

TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwanese electronics manufacturer New Kinpo Group plans to double production capacity...

4 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191128 0005
SoftBank exploring new energy storage technologies to drive green energy business

India Energy

4 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191127 0006
Hyundai Motor to build car assembly plant in Indonesia in 2021

Indonesia Auto

4 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191126 0013
Grab mobile wallet to offer loans and insurance in Thailand

Thailand Tech

5 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191126 0007
Sony, Sharp supply parts to U.S.-blacklisted China security video firm

China Trade

6 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191122 0004
Sojitz-led team beats Huawei in 7 bil. yen telecom deal in Myanmar

Myanmar Telecom

9 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191122 0002
Huawei's parts from Japan firms to be worth $10 billion in 2019

China Tech

10 DAYS AGO

CORRECT: Sojitz gains foothold in Myanmar's growing telecom infrastructure

Myanmar Telecom

Corrects the company name from Axiata to edotco Group in 7th paragraph in Nov. 20 story BANGKOK, NNA...

11 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191120 0009
Sojitz gains foothold in Myanmar's growing telecom infrastructure

Myanmar Telecom

12 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191119 0003
Idemitsu Kosan to boost engineering plastic output in Malaysia as EV, telecoms demand rise

Malaysia Materials

13 DAYS AGO

Panel maker Innolux to invest $2.28 bil in equipment, technology in Taiwan

Taiwan Electronics

TAIPEI, NNA- Taiwan’s major liquid crystal panel supplier Innolux Corp. plans to invest more than 70...

13 DAYS AGO

Mitsubishi Chemical to consolidate 3 Thai, Taiwan units each to streamline operations

Thailand Materials

BANGKOK, NNA – Japan’s largest chemical maker Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. will consolidate three Thai ...

13 DAYS AGO

Sony to open applied AI research center in India in 2020

India Tech

NEW DELHI, NNA - Sony Corp. will open its first research center in India in 2020 to study the applic...

13 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191115 0011
Taiwan bans Huawei smartphones for labeling isle as Chinese province

Taiwan Politics

16 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191114 0007
Mitsui, M'bishi to build logistics facilities for lease in Malaysia

Malaysia Transport

17 DAYS AGO

Taiwan electronic component maker Yageo to acquire Kemet, target Japanese market

Taiwan Electronics

TAIPEI, NNA – Electronic component manufacturer Yageo Corp. announced Tuesday it plans to acquire su...

18 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191113 0009
Sumitomo to invest in Taiwan's top electric bus maker

Taiwan Transport

18 DAYS AGO

Struggling Onkyo to cut 30% of audiovisual equipment business workforce in Japan

Japan Electronics

TOKYO, NNA – Struggling audiovisual equipment maker Onkyo Corp. will streamline its home audio equip...

19 DAYS AGO

Toshiba beefs up e-waste recycling in Singapore ahead of 2021 regulations

Singapore Environment

SINGAPORE, NNA – Toshiba Corp. is reinforcing e-waste recycling in Singapore in preparation for the ...

19 DAYS AGO

Sony to open 1st SE Asian video game studio in Malaysia in 2020

Malaysia Services

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC, a major gaming arm of Japan's Sony Corp., wi...

19 DAYS AGO

next