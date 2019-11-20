Electronics
Nissan, Renault, M'bishi to set up advanced tech development company
Japan Auto
2 HOURS AGO
Measuring equipment maker Horiba taps demand for eco-vehicles, parts in China
China Equipment
3 DAYS AGO
SoftBank, Lippo Karawaci team up to develop smart city in Indonesia
Indonesia Tech
3 DAYS AGO
Update 1: Panasonic to sell money-losing chip business to Taiwan firm
Taiwan Electronics
3 DAYS AGO
Kyocera to build 3 more micro solar power grids in rural Myanmar
Myanmar Energy
3 DAYS AGO
Panasonic water purifiers get boost from Malaysia’s halal certification
Malaysia HomeAppliance
3 DAYS AGO
Panasonic to sell chip business to Taiwanese company: source
Taiwan Electronics
OSAKA, Kyodo - Panasonic Corp. will sell its chip business to Taiwan's Nuvoton Technology Corp. as p...
4 DAYS AGO
Taiwan New Kinpo Group to ease reliance on China by doubling capacity in Thailand
Thailand Electronics
TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwanese electronics manufacturer New Kinpo Group plans to double production capacity...
4 DAYS AGO
SoftBank exploring new energy storage technologies to drive green energy business
India Energy
4 DAYS AGO
Hyundai Motor to build car assembly plant in Indonesia in 2021
Indonesia Auto
4 DAYS AGO
Grab mobile wallet to offer loans and insurance in Thailand
Thailand Tech
5 DAYS AGO
Sony, Sharp supply parts to U.S.-blacklisted China security video firm
China Trade
6 DAYS AGO
Sojitz-led team beats Huawei in 7 bil. yen telecom deal in Myanmar
Myanmar Telecom
9 DAYS AGO
Huawei's parts from Japan firms to be worth $10 billion in 2019
China Tech
10 DAYS AGO
CORRECT: Sojitz gains foothold in Myanmar's growing telecom infrastructure
Myanmar Telecom
Corrects the company name from Axiata to edotco Group in 7th paragraph in Nov. 20 story BANGKOK, NNA...
11 DAYS AGO
Sojitz gains foothold in Myanmar's growing telecom infrastructure
Myanmar Telecom
12 DAYS AGO
Idemitsu Kosan to boost engineering plastic output in Malaysia as EV, telecoms demand rise
Malaysia Materials
13 DAYS AGO
Panel maker Innolux to invest $2.28 bil in equipment, technology in Taiwan
Taiwan Electronics
TAIPEI, NNA- Taiwan’s major liquid crystal panel supplier Innolux Corp. plans to invest more than 70...
13 DAYS AGO
Mitsubishi Chemical to consolidate 3 Thai, Taiwan units each to streamline operations
Thailand Materials
BANGKOK, NNA – Japan’s largest chemical maker Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. will consolidate three Thai ...
13 DAYS AGO
Sony to open applied AI research center in India in 2020
India Tech
NEW DELHI, NNA - Sony Corp. will open its first research center in India in 2020 to study the applic...
13 DAYS AGO
Taiwan bans Huawei smartphones for labeling isle as Chinese province
Taiwan Politics
16 DAYS AGO
Mitsui, M'bishi to build logistics facilities for lease in Malaysia
Malaysia Transport
17 DAYS AGO
Taiwan electronic component maker Yageo to acquire Kemet, target Japanese market
Taiwan Electronics
TAIPEI, NNA – Electronic component manufacturer Yageo Corp. announced Tuesday it plans to acquire su...
18 DAYS AGO
Sumitomo to invest in Taiwan's top electric bus maker
Taiwan Transport
18 DAYS AGO
Struggling Onkyo to cut 30% of audiovisual equipment business workforce in Japan
Japan Electronics
TOKYO, NNA – Struggling audiovisual equipment maker Onkyo Corp. will streamline its home audio equip...
19 DAYS AGO
Toshiba beefs up e-waste recycling in Singapore ahead of 2021 regulations
Singapore Environment
SINGAPORE, NNA – Toshiba Corp. is reinforcing e-waste recycling in Singapore in preparation for the ...
19 DAYS AGO
Sony to open 1st SE Asian video game studio in Malaysia in 2020
Malaysia Services
KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC, a major gaming arm of Japan's Sony Corp., wi...
19 DAYS AGO