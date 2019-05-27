Election

Hong Kong councilors-elect rally for release of campus protesters

HongKong Society

6 DAYS AGO

Pro-democracy parties win big majority in Hong Kong local elections

HongKong Election

7 DAYS AGO

Record turnout in H.K. district elections amid political crisis

HongKong Election

7 DAYS AGO

Abe becomes longest-serving Japan prime minister, legacy in focus

Japan Politics

12 DAYS AGO

Cambodian opposition leader released from yearlong house arrest

Cambodia Politics

21 DAYS AGO

Panasonic Taiwan sees energy saving home electronics demand, logs record 6-month sales

Taiwan HomeAppliance

1 MONTH AGO

Hong Kong burns, Taiwan frets

Taiwan Society

2 MONTHS AGO

U.S. investor Jim Rogers says trade war with China could lead to “worst economic time”

Asia Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Japanese lender Jaccs issues medium-term notes to expand business in Indonesia

Indonesia Financials

4 MONTHS AGO

Philippine GDP growth falls to over 4 year-low on delayed budget, public works ban

Philippines Economy

4 MONTHS AGO

56% oppose amending Constitution under Abe gov't: Kyodo poll

Japan Politics

4 MONTHS AGO

Main opposition makes big gains in upper house election

Japan Politics

4 MONTHS AGO

Abe wins upper house poll but suffers constitutional reform setback

Japan Politics

4 MONTHS AGO

Japan PM Abe's ruling bloc maintains lead ahead of upper house election

Japan Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

Indonesia's Jokowi eyes more mass, rapid transport development

Indonesia Infrastructure

5 MONTHS AGO

Hong Kong chief apologizes for mishandling extradition bill

HongKong Politics

6 MONTHS AGO

USTR calls for prioritizing deal with Japan on farm tariff cuts

Japan Trade

6 MONTHS AGO

Thailand’s new parliament elects junta leader Prayuth as prime minister

Thailand Politics

6 MONTHS AGO

ANALYSIS: India PM Modi tasked with reforms and stimulus after landslide election win

Features India Election

6 MONTHS AGO

ANALAYSIS: Philippines’ economic reform seen advancing as Duterte allies control senate

Features Philippines Economy

6 MONTHS AGO

Trump says U.S., Japan may unveil progress on trade deal in August

Japan Trade

6 MONTHS AGO

Trump hints won't push Japan for trade deal before summer election

Japan Politics

6 MONTHS AGO

India PM Modi secures another 5-year term with landslide election win

India Election

6 MONTHS AGO

Hundreds detained, deaths reported amid Indonesia election protests

Indonesia Election

6 MONTHS AGO

Official results: Indonesian President Joko Widodo re-elected with 55.5% vote in April 17 poll

Indonesia Election

JAKARTA, NNA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo, a moderate technocrat, has been re-elected in the A...

6 MONTHS AGO

India’s passenger vehicle sales fall by most since 2011 in April

India Statistics

NEW DELHI, NNA – Passenger vehicle sales in India posted the sixth straight month of year-on-year de...

7 MONTHS AGO

ANALYSIS: Indonesia election results unlikely to ramp up reforms

Features Indonesia Election

By Max Sato TOKYO, NNA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo is set to score a comfortable win in Wedne...

8 MONTHS AGO

