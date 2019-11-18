Education
Japanese man detained in China's Hunan Province since July
China Society
4 DAYS AGO
Singapore opposition member ordered to comply with fake news law
Singapore Politics
SINGAPORE, Kyodo – A supporter of a newly formed opposition party on Monday became the first person ...
5 DAYS AGO
Sony, Sharp supply parts to U.S.-blacklisted China security video firm
China Trade
6 DAYS AGO
Hong Kong councilors-elect rally for release of campus protesters
HongKong Society
6 DAYS AGO
Pro-democracy parties win big majority in Hong Kong local elections
HongKong Election
7 DAYS AGO
Around 70% of Japanese firms in Hong Kong see business affected by continued unrest: NNA survey
HongKong Economy
HONG KONG, NNA – Around 70 percent of Japanese companies in Hong Kong say their business operations ...
9 DAYS AGO
Hong Kong protests: University standoff lingers for 5th day
HongKong Society
10 DAYS AGO
Online English school RareJob invests in Indian peer Multibhashi
India Services
10 DAYS AGO
Hong Kong university standoff drags on after hundreds surrender
HongKong Society
11 DAYS AGO
A.P. Honda launches pilot electric bike sharing at Bangkok university
Thailand Motorcycle
12 DAYS AGO
Police besiege Hong Kong university campus in pursuit of protesters
HongKong Incidents
13 DAYS AGO
Sony to open applied AI research center in India in 2020
India Tech
NEW DELHI, NNA - Sony Corp. will open its first research center in India in 2020 to study the applic...
13 DAYS AGO
Police fire tear gas at protesters outside Hong Kong university
HongKong Incidents
14 DAYS AGO
Chinese soldiers clear road of debris in Hong Kong
HongKong Society
14 DAYS AGO
S. Korea’s college admissions system
SouthKorea Education
Debate over CSAT and other means of evaluations in South Korea's college admissions system The Moon ...
18 DAYS AGO
Traffic disruption protest continues in Hong Kong for 2nd day
HongKong Society
19 DAYS AGO
Hong Kong student who fell from building during protests dies
HongKong Incidents
23 DAYS AGO
Construction machine lease firm Kinan to train operators in Myanmar
Myanmar Services
1 MONTH AGO
Mos Food hamburger chain to train over 350 Vietnamese to address labor crunch in Japan
Vietnam Restaurant
HANOI, NNA - Japanese hamburger chain operator Mos Food Services Inc. will hire more than 350 Vietna...
2 MONTHS AGO
Japan’s Credit Saison begins online lending in India for fintech startups
India Financials
NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese non-bank financial service provider Credit Saison Co. is launching online ...
2 MONTHS AGO
No. of Japanese language institutions soars in Asia: survey
Asia Education
2 MONTHS AGO
Japan’s Fourdigit sets up its 1st foreign web design subsidiary in Thailand
Thailand Tech
BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese web design and management firm Fourdigit Inc. has set up its first overseas ...
2 MONTHS AGO
Fujifilm, Mahidol Univ. open medical imaging tech training center
Thailand Health
2 MONTHS AGO
Hong Kong burns, Taiwan frets
Taiwan Society
2 MONTHS AGO
Japan’s Benesse launches traveling educational Shimajiro play park in Indonesia
Indonesia Education
2 MONTHS AGO
Thailand to spend 6.6 bln USD on R&D investments this year
Thailand Economy
BANGKOK, VNA - Thailand’s research and development (R&D) investments are expected to amount to 200 b...
2 MONTHS AGO
Japanese chicken eatery chain enters Myanmar after 30 years of charity work
Myanmar Restaurant
2 MONTHS AGO