Kyocera to build 3 more micro solar power grids in rural Myanmar
Myanmar Energy
3 DAYS AGO
Hyundai Motor to build car assembly plant in Indonesia in 2021
Indonesia Auto
4 DAYS AGO
Taiwan’s population likely to drop after 23.6m peak in 2020
Taiwan Society
TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s population is likely to decline after reaching a peak of 23.59 million next y...
9 DAYS AGO
Around 70% of Japanese firms in Hong Kong see business affected by continued unrest: NNA survey
HongKong Economy
HONG KONG, NNA – Around 70 percent of Japanese companies in Hong Kong say their business operations ...
9 DAYS AGO
U.S. House passes Hong Kong human rights bill, sends it to Trump
HongKong Politics
10 DAYS AGO
Nexco Central sets up its first overseas unit in Philippines as roadwork booms
Philippines Infrastructure
MANILA, NNA – Japanese toll road builder and operator Central Nippon Expressway Co. has set up its f...
10 DAYS AGO
U.S. Senate passes Hong Kong rights bill amid intensifying protests
HongKong Politics
11 DAYS AGO
Abe becomes longest-serving Japan prime minister, legacy in focus
Japan Politics
12 DAYS AGO
Mitsui to build new gas-fired power plant in Thailand
Thailand Energy
12 DAYS AGO
Hitachi Industrial Equipment gets order for distribution transformers from Myanmar
Myanmar Equipment
13 DAYS AGO
SoftBank's Yahoo Japan, messaging app Line to merge by Oct. 2020
Japan Tech
13 DAYS AGO
Struggling engineering firm Chiyoda to close Thai subsidiary
Thailand Infrastructure
BANGKOK, NNA – Major Japanese plant engineering firm Chiyoda Corp. will liquidate its Thai subsidiar...
13 DAYS AGO
Hospital bed maker Paramount expanding product line in Indonesia
Indonesia Manufacturing
20 DAYS AGO
China may seek mega free trade pact without India if RCEP stalls
Asia Trade
26 DAYS AGO
Thailand offers incentives for investors in electric vehicle charging stations,electronics
Thailand Economy
26 DAYS AGO
India threatens to leave RCEP trade deal as year-end goal abandoned
India Trade
27 DAYS AGO
Japan's Abe vows to “double” investment to ASEAN to spur development
Asia Economy
27 DAYS AGO
New Thai-Myanmar bridge opens, expected to boost trade by 30%
Myanmar Infrastructure
1 MONTH AGO
Indonesia to stop nickel ore exports immediately
Indonesia Materials
JAKARTA, NNA - Indonesian Investment Coordinating Board and nickel miners have agreed to ban nickel ...
1 MONTH AGO
Hong Kong leader warns of recession if protests continue
HongKong Economy
1 MONTH AGO
Tokyo, Chubu electric powers tap power distribution in Cambodia
Cambodia Energy
1 MONTH AGO
Thai business consortium signs deal to build railway linking 3 greater Bangkok airports
Thailand Infrastructure
1 MONTH AGO
Cars, auto parts comprise 60% of Japan trade hit by U.S.-China row
Japan Trade
1 MONTH AGO
Majority of Japanese firms in Hong Kong see earnings fall on protests, U.S.-China trade row
HongKong Companies
1 MONTH AGO
Japan's Digital Wallet taps growing remittance demand from Filipinos
Japan Financials
MANILA, NNA - Japanese fintech venture Digital Wallet Corp. has taken over the Philippines and Austr...
1 MONTH AGO
Thailand’s Central Pattana invests 22 bil baht to open, renovate mega malls
Thailand Retail
1 MONTH AGO
Japan’s Topcon to help Thailand promote smart agriculture, increase productivity
Thailand Agriculture
1 MONTH AGO