Kyocera to build 3 more micro solar power grids in rural Myanmar

Myanmar Energy

3 DAYS AGO

Hyundai Motor to build car assembly plant in Indonesia in 2021

Indonesia Auto

4 DAYS AGO

Taiwan’s population likely to drop after 23.6m peak in 2020

Taiwan Society

TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s population is likely to decline after reaching a peak of 23.59 million next y...

9 DAYS AGO

Around 70% of Japanese firms in Hong Kong see business affected by continued unrest: NNA survey

HongKong Economy

HONG KONG, NNA – Around 70 percent of Japanese companies in Hong Kong say their business operations ...

9 DAYS AGO

U.S. House passes Hong Kong human rights bill, sends it to Trump

HongKong Politics

10 DAYS AGO

Nexco Central sets up its first overseas unit in Philippines as roadwork booms

Philippines Infrastructure

MANILA, NNA – Japanese toll road builder and operator Central Nippon Expressway Co. has set up its f...

10 DAYS AGO

U.S. Senate passes Hong Kong rights bill amid intensifying protests

HongKong Politics

11 DAYS AGO

Abe becomes longest-serving Japan prime minister, legacy in focus

Japan Politics

12 DAYS AGO

Mitsui to build new gas-fired power plant in Thailand

Thailand Energy

12 DAYS AGO

Hitachi Industrial Equipment gets order for distribution transformers from Myanmar

Myanmar Equipment

13 DAYS AGO

SoftBank's Yahoo Japan, messaging app Line to merge by Oct. 2020

Japan Tech

13 DAYS AGO

Struggling engineering firm Chiyoda to close Thai subsidiary

Thailand Infrastructure

BANGKOK, NNA – Major Japanese plant engineering firm Chiyoda Corp. will liquidate its Thai subsidiar...

13 DAYS AGO

Hospital bed maker Paramount expanding product line in Indonesia

Indonesia Manufacturing

20 DAYS AGO

China may seek mega free trade pact without India if RCEP stalls

Asia Trade

26 DAYS AGO

Thailand offers incentives for investors in electric vehicle charging stations,electronics

Thailand Economy

26 DAYS AGO

India threatens to leave RCEP trade deal as year-end goal abandoned

India Trade

27 DAYS AGO

Japan's Abe vows to “double” investment to ASEAN to spur development

Asia Economy

27 DAYS AGO

New Thai-Myanmar bridge opens, expected to boost trade by 30%

Myanmar Infrastructure

1 MONTH AGO

Indonesia to stop nickel ore exports immediately

Indonesia Materials

JAKARTA, NNA - Indonesian Investment Coordinating Board and nickel miners have agreed to ban nickel ...

1 MONTH AGO

Hong Kong leader warns of recession if protests continue

HongKong Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Tokyo, Chubu electric powers tap power distribution in Cambodia

Cambodia Energy

1 MONTH AGO

Thai business consortium signs deal to build railway linking 3 greater Bangkok airports

Thailand Infrastructure

1 MONTH AGO

Cars, auto parts comprise 60% of Japan trade hit by U.S.-China row

Japan Trade

1 MONTH AGO

Majority of Japanese firms in Hong Kong see earnings fall on protests, U.S.-China trade row

HongKong Companies

1 MONTH AGO

Japan's Digital Wallet taps growing remittance demand from Filipinos

Japan Financials

MANILA, NNA - Japanese fintech venture Digital Wallet Corp. has taken over the Philippines and Austr...

1 MONTH AGO

Thailand’s Central Pattana invests 22 bil baht to open, renovate mega malls

Thailand Retail

1 MONTH AGO

Japan’s Topcon to help Thailand promote smart agriculture, increase productivity

Thailand Agriculture

1 MONTH AGO

