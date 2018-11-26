Disaster

Nexco Central sets up its first overseas unit in Philippines as roadwork booms

Philippines Infrastructure

MANILA, NNA – Japanese toll road builder and operator Central Nippon Expressway Co. has set up its f...

11 DAYS AGO

“Catastrophic” fire threat prompts state of emergency in Australia

Australia Incidents

20 DAYS AGO

Sekisui Chemical starts selling underground rainwater storage material in flood-prone Indonesia

Indonesia Infrastructure

24 DAYS AGO

No. of South Korean visitors to Japan plunges nearly 60% in Sept.

Japan Tourism

2 MONTHS AGO

Trading house Sumitomo to develop $4.2 bil. smart city in Hanoi with local BRG Group

Vietnam Infrastructure

2 MONTHS AGO

Indonesian minister confirms location of new capital

Indonesia Policy

HANOI, VNA - Indonesian Minister of Agriculture and Land Planning Sofyan Djalil was cited by local m...

3 MONTHS AGO

NEC unveils flying car prototype using its communications technology

Japan Transport

4 MONTHS AGO

G-20 agrees on int'l framework to reduce marine plastic pollution

Japan Environment

6 MONTHS AGO

Japan's Emperor Akihito declares abdication, thanks people for support

Japan Society

7 MONTHS AGO

Indonesia decides to move capital off Java but reveals no location

Indonesia Policy

7 MONTHS AGO

Emperor Akihito defines role as state symbol through 30 yrs of reign

Japan Society

7 MONTHS AGO

South Korea to maintain Fukushima seafood import ban after WTO win

SouthKorea Food

8 MONTHS AGO

Japan may already be in recessionary phase, gov't data show

Japan Economy

TOKYO, Kyodo - The government on Thursday downgraded its assessment of a key indicator of economic t...

9 MONTHS AGO

Fukushima tour draws foreigners to areas devastated by nuclear accident

Japan Society

10 MONTHS AGO

Fukushima dispels nuke anxiety to promote exports to HK

HongKong Food

10 MONTHS AGO

NNA Asia top stories Wednesday, Jan. 30

Asia Economy

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Jan. 30. China plans to ...

10 MONTHS AGO

Hong Kong visitors to Japan decline for 1st time in 7 years

HongKong Tourism

11 MONTHS AGO

NNA Asia top stories Wednesday, Jan. 9

Asia Economy

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Jan. 9. Toyota China pos...

11 MONTHS AGO

Foreign tourists in Japan set to hit record high 30 mil. in 2018

Japan Tourism

12 MONTHS AGO

Taiwan votes to maintain ban on food from Fukushima disaster areas

Taiwan Trade

26, Nov. 2018

NNA Asia top stories Tuesday, Nov. 20

Asia Economy

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Tuesday, Nov. 20. Japan's Denso use...

20, Nov. 2018

NNA Asia top stories Monday, Nov. 19

Asia Economy

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Monday, Nov. 19. Japan Oct exports ...

19, Nov. 2018

NNA Asia top stories Friday, Nov. 16

Asia Economy

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Friday, Nov. 16. S. Korea’s CJ Chei...

16, Nov. 2018

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Thursday, Nov. 15.

Asia Economy

Thailand’s Berli Jucker to open first Big C Supercenter in Cambodia in 2019 PHNOM PENH, NNA - Berli ...

15, Nov. 2018

NNA Asia top stories Wednesday, Nov. 14

Asia Economy

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Nov. 14. Japan economy s...

14, Nov. 2018

NNA Asia top stories Tuesday, Nov. 13

Asia Economy

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Tuesday, Nov. 13. Suzuki Motor to p...

13, Nov. 2018

NNA Asia top stories Monday, Nov. 12

Asia Economy

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Monday, Nov. 12. Mitsui, Gulf Energ...

12, Nov. 2018

