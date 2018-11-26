Disaster
Nexco Central sets up its first overseas unit in Philippines as roadwork booms
Philippines Infrastructure
MANILA, NNA – Japanese toll road builder and operator Central Nippon Expressway Co. has set up its f...
11 DAYS AGO
“Catastrophic” fire threat prompts state of emergency in Australia
Australia Incidents
20 DAYS AGO
Sekisui Chemical starts selling underground rainwater storage material in flood-prone Indonesia
Indonesia Infrastructure
24 DAYS AGO
No. of South Korean visitors to Japan plunges nearly 60% in Sept.
Japan Tourism
2 MONTHS AGO
Trading house Sumitomo to develop $4.2 bil. smart city in Hanoi with local BRG Group
Vietnam Infrastructure
2 MONTHS AGO
Indonesian minister confirms location of new capital
Indonesia Policy
HANOI, VNA - Indonesian Minister of Agriculture and Land Planning Sofyan Djalil was cited by local m...
3 MONTHS AGO
NEC unveils flying car prototype using its communications technology
Japan Transport
4 MONTHS AGO
G-20 agrees on int'l framework to reduce marine plastic pollution
Japan Environment
6 MONTHS AGO
Japan's Emperor Akihito declares abdication, thanks people for support
Japan Society
7 MONTHS AGO
Indonesia decides to move capital off Java but reveals no location
Indonesia Policy
7 MONTHS AGO
Emperor Akihito defines role as state symbol through 30 yrs of reign
Japan Society
7 MONTHS AGO
South Korea to maintain Fukushima seafood import ban after WTO win
SouthKorea Food
8 MONTHS AGO
Japan may already be in recessionary phase, gov't data show
Japan Economy
TOKYO, Kyodo - The government on Thursday downgraded its assessment of a key indicator of economic t...
9 MONTHS AGO
Fukushima tour draws foreigners to areas devastated by nuclear accident
Japan Society
10 MONTHS AGO
Fukushima dispels nuke anxiety to promote exports to HK
HongKong Food
10 MONTHS AGO
NNA Asia top stories Wednesday, Jan. 30
Asia Economy
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Jan. 30. China plans to ...
10 MONTHS AGO
Hong Kong visitors to Japan decline for 1st time in 7 years
HongKong Tourism
11 MONTHS AGO
NNA Asia top stories Wednesday, Jan. 9
Asia Economy
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Jan. 9. Toyota China pos...
11 MONTHS AGO
Foreign tourists in Japan set to hit record high 30 mil. in 2018
Japan Tourism
12 MONTHS AGO
Taiwan votes to maintain ban on food from Fukushima disaster areas
Taiwan Trade
26, Nov. 2018
NNA Asia top stories Tuesday, Nov. 20
Asia Economy
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Tuesday, Nov. 20. Japan's Denso use...
20, Nov. 2018
NNA Asia top stories Monday, Nov. 19
Asia Economy
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Monday, Nov. 19. Japan Oct exports ...
19, Nov. 2018
NNA Asia top stories Friday, Nov. 16
Asia Economy
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Friday, Nov. 16. S. Korea’s CJ Chei...
16, Nov. 2018
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Thursday, Nov. 15.
Asia Economy
Thailand’s Berli Jucker to open first Big C Supercenter in Cambodia in 2019 PHNOM PENH, NNA - Berli ...
15, Nov. 2018
NNA Asia top stories Wednesday, Nov. 14
Asia Economy
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Nov. 14. Japan economy s...
14, Nov. 2018
NNA Asia top stories Tuesday, Nov. 13
Asia Economy
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Tuesday, Nov. 13. Suzuki Motor to p...
13, Nov. 2018
NNA Asia top stories Monday, Nov. 12
Asia Economy
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Monday, Nov. 12. Mitsui, Gulf Energ...
12, Nov. 2018