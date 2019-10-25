Diplomacy

Hong Kong police fire tear gas at protesters for 2nd day

HongKong Incidents

2 HOURS AGO

Taiwan New Kinpo Group to ease reliance on China by doubling capacity in Thailand

Thailand Electronics

TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwanese electronics manufacturer New Kinpo Group plans to double production capacity...

4 DAYS AGO

Trump signs Hong Kong human rights bill despite China's warning

HongKong Politics

4 DAYS AGO

Hyundai Motor to build car assembly plant in Indonesia in 2021

Indonesia Auto

4 DAYS AGO

Itochu worker sentenced to 3 yrs in prison in China

China Incidents

4 DAYS AGO

Sony, Sharp supply parts to U.S.-blacklisted China security video firm

China Trade

6 DAYS AGO

Huawei's parts from Japan firms to be worth $10 billion in 2019

China Tech

10 DAYS AGO

Hong Kong protests: University standoff lingers for 5th day

HongKong Society

10 DAYS AGO

U.S. House passes Hong Kong human rights bill, sends it to Trump

HongKong Politics

10 DAYS AGO

U.S. Senate passes Hong Kong rights bill amid intensifying protests

HongKong Politics

11 DAYS AGO

Clock running out on GSOMIA

SouthKorea Politics

The future of S. Korea-U.S.-Japan relations ahead of the expiration of GSOMIA. The clock is running ...

12 DAYS AGO

Abe becomes longest-serving Japan prime minister, legacy in focus

Japan Politics

12 DAYS AGO

Panel maker Innolux to invest $2.28 bil in equipment, technology in Taiwan

Taiwan Electronics

TAIPEI, NNA- Taiwan’s major liquid crystal panel supplier Innolux Corp. plans to invest more than 70...

13 DAYS AGO

Taiwan bans Huawei smartphones for labeling isle as Chinese province

Taiwan Politics

16 DAYS AGO

Cambodian exiled opposition leader barred from flying to Indonesia

Cambodia Politics

18 DAYS AGO

Japan lawmakers eye security cooperation with U.S., Taiwan

Taiwan Politics

21 DAYS AGO

China may seek mega free trade pact without India if RCEP stalls

Asia Trade

26 DAYS AGO

Thailand offers incentives for investors in electric vehicle charging stations,electronics

Thailand Economy

26 DAYS AGO

Japan consortium building bridge on East-West Corridor in Myanmar

Myanmar Infrastructure

26 DAYS AGO

Onkyo to make car speakers in China with Taiwan’s Inventec

China Electronics

TAIPEI, NNA – Japanese audiovisual equipment maker Onkyo Corp. will build an automotive speaker fact...

27 DAYS AGO

Kyocera relocates automotive electronics output from China to Thailand to avoid higher U.S. tariffs

Thailand Electronics

BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese electronics parts maker Kyocera Corp. has relocated part of its automotive c...

27 DAYS AGO

India threatens to leave RCEP trade deal as year-end goal abandoned

India Trade

27 DAYS AGO

Japan's Abe vows to “double” investment to ASEAN to spur development

Asia Economy

27 DAYS AGO

Japan's beer shipments to South Korea dive 99% in Sept.: gov't

SouthKorea Food

TOKYO, Kyodo - Japan's beer shipments to South Korea plummeted 99.9 percent in September from a year...

1 MONTH AGO

Japan, South Korea weigh creation of fund amid spat over wartime labor

SouthKorea Politics

1 MONTH AGO

Japanese views on China remain negative despite thaw in ties

China Society

1 MONTH AGO

Japan, South Korea PMs make scant progress in mending ties

SouthKorea Politics

1 MONTH AGO

