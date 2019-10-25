Diplomacy
Hong Kong police fire tear gas at protesters for 2nd day
HongKong Incidents
2 HOURS AGO
Taiwan New Kinpo Group to ease reliance on China by doubling capacity in Thailand
Thailand Electronics
TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwanese electronics manufacturer New Kinpo Group plans to double production capacity...
4 DAYS AGO
Trump signs Hong Kong human rights bill despite China's warning
HongKong Politics
4 DAYS AGO
Hyundai Motor to build car assembly plant in Indonesia in 2021
Indonesia Auto
4 DAYS AGO
Itochu worker sentenced to 3 yrs in prison in China
China Incidents
4 DAYS AGO
Sony, Sharp supply parts to U.S.-blacklisted China security video firm
China Trade
6 DAYS AGO
Huawei's parts from Japan firms to be worth $10 billion in 2019
China Tech
10 DAYS AGO
Hong Kong protests: University standoff lingers for 5th day
HongKong Society
10 DAYS AGO
U.S. House passes Hong Kong human rights bill, sends it to Trump
HongKong Politics
10 DAYS AGO
U.S. Senate passes Hong Kong rights bill amid intensifying protests
HongKong Politics
11 DAYS AGO
Clock running out on GSOMIA
SouthKorea Politics
The future of S. Korea-U.S.-Japan relations ahead of the expiration of GSOMIA. The clock is running ...
12 DAYS AGO
Abe becomes longest-serving Japan prime minister, legacy in focus
Japan Politics
12 DAYS AGO
Panel maker Innolux to invest $2.28 bil in equipment, technology in Taiwan
Taiwan Electronics
TAIPEI, NNA- Taiwan’s major liquid crystal panel supplier Innolux Corp. plans to invest more than 70...
13 DAYS AGO
Taiwan bans Huawei smartphones for labeling isle as Chinese province
Taiwan Politics
16 DAYS AGO
Cambodian exiled opposition leader barred from flying to Indonesia
Cambodia Politics
18 DAYS AGO
Japan lawmakers eye security cooperation with U.S., Taiwan
Taiwan Politics
21 DAYS AGO
China may seek mega free trade pact without India if RCEP stalls
Asia Trade
26 DAYS AGO
Thailand offers incentives for investors in electric vehicle charging stations,electronics
Thailand Economy
26 DAYS AGO
Japan consortium building bridge on East-West Corridor in Myanmar
Myanmar Infrastructure
26 DAYS AGO
Onkyo to make car speakers in China with Taiwan’s Inventec
China Electronics
TAIPEI, NNA – Japanese audiovisual equipment maker Onkyo Corp. will build an automotive speaker fact...
27 DAYS AGO
Kyocera relocates automotive electronics output from China to Thailand to avoid higher U.S. tariffs
Thailand Electronics
BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese electronics parts maker Kyocera Corp. has relocated part of its automotive c...
27 DAYS AGO
India threatens to leave RCEP trade deal as year-end goal abandoned
India Trade
27 DAYS AGO
Japan's Abe vows to “double” investment to ASEAN to spur development
Asia Economy
27 DAYS AGO
Japan's beer shipments to South Korea dive 99% in Sept.: gov't
SouthKorea Food
TOKYO, Kyodo - Japan's beer shipments to South Korea plummeted 99.9 percent in September from a year...
1 MONTH AGO
Japan, South Korea weigh creation of fund amid spat over wartime labor
SouthKorea Politics
1 MONTH AGO
Japanese views on China remain negative despite thaw in ties
China Society
1 MONTH AGO
Japan, South Korea PMs make scant progress in mending ties
SouthKorea Politics
1 MONTH AGO