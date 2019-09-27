Culture
Panasonic water purifiers get boost from Malaysia’s halal certification
Malaysia HomeAppliance
3 DAYS AGO
Mitsubishi Estate to run Bangkok’s luxury outlet mall in stake partnership with Central Pattana
Thailand Retail
4 DAYS AGO
Chemical maker Nippon Shokubai gets halal certificate for all products in Indonesia
Indonesia Materials
JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese chemical maker Nippon Shokubai Co. has obtained halal certification for the ...
6 DAYS AGO
Online English school RareJob invests in Indian peer Multibhashi
India Services
10 DAYS AGO
Indonesia’s Vasanta Innopark to open Japanese shopping attraction in 2021
Indonesia Retail
13 DAYS AGO
Sony to open 1st SE Asian video game studio in Malaysia in 2020
Malaysia Services
KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC, a major gaming arm of Japan's Sony Corp., wi...
19 DAYS AGO
Alibaba racks up record sales on Singles' Day shopping splurge
China Retail
20 DAYS AGO
Taiwan e-commerce firm PChome launches service to get goods from Japan
Taiwan Retail
TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s largest electronic commerce operator PChome Online Inc. has launched a cross-...
1 MONTH AGO
Sodick begins food machinery sales in Shanghai with an eye on noodle demand
China Equipment
1 MONTH AGO
Japan’s teamLab digital arts gallery to make its overseas debut in Shanghai
China Culture
1 MONTH AGO
Fujita Kanko to open Japan-themed serviced apartment near Jakarta
Indonesia Tourism
JAKARTA, NNA - Major Japanese hotel chain operator Fujita Kanko Inc. will open its first overseas se...
1 MONTH AGO
Japan, South Korea PMs make scant progress in mending ties
SouthKorea Politics
1 MONTH AGO
Iris Ohyama opens Taiwan unit to boost home electronics sales
Taiwan HomeAppliance
1 MONTH AGO
Japanese consulting firm Nippon Koei to upgrade ancient Laos town
Laos Infrastructure
1 MONTH AGO
Cool Japan Fund invests $50 mil. in Indonesian ride-hailing giant to promote Japanese culture, food
Indonesia Services
1 MONTH AGO
Japan’s Yamaki to make high-grade dried bonito in Maldives
Maldives Food
1 MONTH AGO
Suntory set to sell its luck-bringing “Year of the Rat” whisky
Japan Food
2 MONTHS AGO
Mos Food hamburger chain to train over 350 Vietnamese to address labor crunch in Japan
Vietnam Restaurant
HANOI, NNA - Japanese hamburger chain operator Mos Food Services Inc. will hire more than 350 Vietna...
2 MONTHS AGO
Publishing house Kadokawa ties up with Taiwan game company Gamania
Taiwan Services
2 MONTHS AGO
Japanese coffee chain Komeda Holdings lays plans for outlets in Thailand, Myanmar
Thailand Restaurant
BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese coffee shop chain operator Komeda Holdings Co. is planning to open outlets i...
2 MONTHS AGO
U.S. pressures China over human rights issues as trade talks loom
China Politics
2 MONTHS AGO
Cosmetics markets in 6 Southeast Asian countries grown double in 10 years
Asia Consumer
2 MONTHS AGO
Malaysia’s Mynews convenience store opens home-meal replacement production center with Japanese partners
Malaysia Retail
2 MONTHS AGO
Suzuki Motor launches entry-level S-Presso mini SUV in India for younger generation
India Auto
2 MONTHS AGO
Taiwan bookstore-retailer Eslite opens first Japanese outlet
Japan Retail
2 MONTHS AGO
Japan’s Benesse launches traveling educational Shimajiro play park in Indonesia
Indonesia Education
2 MONTHS AGO
“Made-in-Vietnam” social network Lotus makes debut
Vietnam Tech
HANOI, VNA – “Made-in-Vietnam” social network Lotus revealed its plan to attract 60 million users in...
3 MONTHS AGO