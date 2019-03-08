Consumer
4 MONTHS AGO
Japan Tobacco to cut 40% workforce in Malaysia as part of global restructuring: report
KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - The Malaysian subsidiary of Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) is considering cutting its w...
6 MONTHS AGO
Cosmetics firm Pola Orbis working with Singapore gov’t on study of skin spots in Asian ethnic groups
TOKYO, NNA – Major Japanese cosmetics maker Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. has begun to conduct joint rese...
8 MONTHS AGO
Japan’s Morinaga sets up sales unit in Thailand for Asian and Oceanian markets
BANGKOK, NNA - Morinaga & Co., Japan's third-largest confectionery marker by revenue, has set up a w...
10 MONTHS AGO
CORRECT: Japan insecticide maker Earth Corp. enters Malaysia targeting China and region
――Corrects figures to 186.5 billion yen in 10th paragraph and to 3.6 percent in 13th paragraph By Ma...
10 MONTHS AGO
10 MONTHS AGO
Japan's Shiseido to form Philippine unit with Singapore's Luxasia
MANILA, NNA – Japanese cosmetics maker Shiseido Co. is making inroads into the potentially high-grow...
09, Nov. 2018
Japanese diaper maker Unicharm’s Indonesian unit to go public
JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese diaper and sanitary goods maker Unicharm Corp. plans to list its Indonesian ...
07, Nov. 2018