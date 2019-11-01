Construction
Philippine building boom will boost Mitsubishi Electric elevator, aircon sales
Philippines Equipment
MANILA, NNA - The Philippine affiliate of Mitsubishi Electric Corp. is optimistic that sales of its ...
9 DAYS AGO
M'bishi Estate Residence to launch 1st Philippine housing project
Philippines Property
MANILA, NNA - Mitsubishi Estate Residence Co. is embarking on its first housing project in the Phili...
11 DAYS AGO
Thailand's AWC achieves Q3 turnaround, to invest 1.82 billion in more hotels, malls
Thailand Property
16 DAYS AGO
Asahi Kasei taps airbags sewing, opening plant near Hanoi
Vietnam Auto
HANOI, NNA – Asahi Kasei Corp., Japan’s diversified business group from textile, industrial material...
16 DAYS AGO
Mitsui, M'bishi to build logistics facilities for lease in Malaysia
Malaysia Transport
17 DAYS AGO
Thailand’s Central Group to invest 20 bil baht in hotels, malls development abroad
Thailand Property
25 DAYS AGO
Interior maker Tori opens Singapore branch to further penetrate SE Asia market
Singapore Materials
SINGAPORE, NNA – Major Japanese interior and materials maker Tori Corp. has opened a Singapore branc...
26 DAYS AGO
Aica Kogyo, DBJ to buy U.S. laminate maker's 4 Asia-Pacific units
Asia Manufacturing
HANOI, NNA - Aica Kogyo Co. and Development Bank of Japan Inc. will acquire four Asia-Pacific units ...
26 DAYS AGO
Japan consortium building bridge on East-West Corridor in Myanmar
Myanmar Infrastructure
26 DAYS AGO
New Thai-Myanmar bridge opens, expected to boost trade by 30%
Myanmar Infrastructure
1 MONTH AGO
Hankyu Hanshin to launch townhouse project in Indonesia
Indonesia Property
1 MONTH AGO
NTT creates undersea cable unit in Singapore to meet data traffic demand
Singapore Telecom
1 MONTH AGO
Bridgestone open 1st mega tire plant in Asia outside Japan
Thailand Auto
BANGKOK, NNA – Global tire manufacturing giant Bridgestone Corp. has opened its first plant to make ...
1 MONTH AGO
Thai business consortium signs deal to build railway linking 3 greater Bangkok airports
Thailand Infrastructure
1 MONTH AGO
Construction machine lease firm Kinan to train operators in Myanmar
Myanmar Services
1 MONTH AGO
Japanese consulting firm Nippon Koei to upgrade ancient Laos town
Laos Infrastructure
1 MONTH AGO
Hitachi opens Laos unit with goal of 5-fold market share increase
Laos Manufacturing
2 MONTHS AGO
Panasonic to build factory in Vietnam for ceiling, ventilation fans
Vietnam HomeAppliance
2 MONTHS AGO
Japan, Thai developers selling prime condos in central Bangkok
Thailand Property
2 MONTHS AGO
CORRECT: Hitachi sets sights on 25% market share in fast-growing Cambodian elevator market
Cambodia Equipment
Corrects timing to 2016 from 2017 for the establishment of the local unit in 3rd paragraph in Oct. 1...
2 MONTHS AGO
Toilet maker Toto's Beijing arm halts production due to estate development
China Manufacturing
TOKYO, NNA - Japan’s leading toilet maker, Toto Ltd., discontinued production at its sanitary ware p...
2 MONTHS AGO
Trading house Sumitomo to develop $4.2 bil. smart city in Hanoi with local BRG Group
Vietnam Infrastructure
2 MONTHS AGO
Thai conglomerate to open Centara hotel in Osaka in 2023
Thailand Tourism
BANGKOK, NNA - Thai conglomerate Central Group will open a new member hotel of its arm Centara Hotel...
2 MONTHS AGO
Nippon Steel's realtor unit to build service apartment in Yangon
Myanmar Property
2 MONTHS AGO
Japanese firms receive order to build tunnel in Nepal as crucial link to India
Asia Infrastructure
NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese firms have received a work order to build Nepal’s first tunnel with offici...
2 MONTHS AGO
Japan's Meiji to launch 2nd dairy product plant in China in 2022
China Food
2 MONTHS AGO