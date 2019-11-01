Construction

Philippine building boom will boost Mitsubishi Electric elevator, aircon sales

Philippines Equipment

MANILA, NNA - The Philippine affiliate of Mitsubishi Electric Corp. is optimistic that sales of its ...

9 DAYS AGO

M'bishi Estate Residence to launch 1st Philippine housing project

Philippines Property

MANILA, NNA - Mitsubishi Estate Residence Co. is embarking on its first housing project in the Phili...

11 DAYS AGO

Thailand's AWC achieves Q3 turnaround, to invest 1.82 billion in more hotels, malls

Thailand Property

16 DAYS AGO

Asahi Kasei taps airbags sewing, opening plant near Hanoi

Vietnam Auto

HANOI, NNA – Asahi Kasei Corp., Japan’s diversified business group from textile, industrial material...

16 DAYS AGO

Mitsui, M'bishi to build logistics facilities for lease in Malaysia

Malaysia Transport

17 DAYS AGO

Thailand’s Central Group to invest 20 bil baht in hotels, malls development abroad

Thailand Property

25 DAYS AGO

Interior maker Tori opens Singapore branch to further penetrate SE Asia market

Singapore Materials

SINGAPORE, NNA – Major Japanese interior and materials maker Tori Corp. has opened a Singapore branc...

26 DAYS AGO

Aica Kogyo, DBJ to buy U.S. laminate maker's 4 Asia-Pacific units

Asia Manufacturing

HANOI, NNA - Aica Kogyo Co. and Development Bank of Japan Inc. will acquire four Asia-Pacific units ...

26 DAYS AGO

Japan consortium building bridge on East-West Corridor in Myanmar

Myanmar Infrastructure

26 DAYS AGO

New Thai-Myanmar bridge opens, expected to boost trade by 30%

Myanmar Infrastructure

1 MONTH AGO

Hankyu Hanshin to launch townhouse project in Indonesia

Indonesia Property

1 MONTH AGO

NTT creates undersea cable unit in Singapore to meet data traffic demand

Singapore Telecom

1 MONTH AGO

Bridgestone open 1st mega tire plant in Asia outside Japan

Thailand Auto

BANGKOK, NNA – Global tire manufacturing giant Bridgestone Corp. has opened its first plant to make ...

1 MONTH AGO

Thai business consortium signs deal to build railway linking 3 greater Bangkok airports

Thailand Infrastructure

1 MONTH AGO

Construction machine lease firm Kinan to train operators in Myanmar

Myanmar Services

1 MONTH AGO

Japanese consulting firm Nippon Koei to upgrade ancient Laos town

Laos Infrastructure

1 MONTH AGO

Hitachi opens Laos unit with goal of 5-fold market share increase

Laos Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

Panasonic to build factory in Vietnam for ceiling, ventilation fans

Vietnam HomeAppliance

2 MONTHS AGO

Japan, Thai developers selling prime condos in central Bangkok

Thailand Property

2 MONTHS AGO

CORRECT: Hitachi sets sights on 25% market share in fast-growing Cambodian elevator market

Cambodia Equipment

Corrects timing to 2016 from 2017 for the establishment of the local unit in 3rd paragraph in Oct. 1...

2 MONTHS AGO

Toilet maker Toto's Beijing arm halts production due to estate development

China Manufacturing

TOKYO, NNA - Japan’s leading toilet maker, Toto Ltd., discontinued production at its sanitary ware p...

2 MONTHS AGO

Hitachi sets sights on 25% market share in fast-growing Cambodian elevator market

Cambodia Equipment

2 MONTHS AGO

Trading house Sumitomo to develop $4.2 bil. smart city in Hanoi with local BRG Group

Vietnam Infrastructure

2 MONTHS AGO

Thai conglomerate to open Centara hotel in Osaka in 2023

Thailand Tourism

BANGKOK, NNA - Thai conglomerate Central Group will open a new member hotel of its arm Centara Hotel...

2 MONTHS AGO

Nippon Steel's realtor unit to build service apartment in Yangon

Myanmar Property

2 MONTHS AGO

Japanese firms receive order to build tunnel in Nepal as crucial link to India

Asia Infrastructure

NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese firms have received a work order to build Nepal’s first tunnel with offici...

2 MONTHS AGO

Japan's Meiji to launch 2nd dairy product plant in China in 2022

China Food

2 MONTHS AGO

