Computer
SoftBank, Lippo Karawaci team up to develop smart city in Indonesia
Indonesia Tech
3 DAYS AGO
Panasonic to sell chip business to Taiwanese company: source
Taiwan Electronics
OSAKA, Kyodo - Panasonic Corp. will sell its chip business to Taiwan's Nuvoton Technology Corp. as p...
4 DAYS AGO
Taiwan New Kinpo Group to ease reliance on China by doubling capacity in Thailand
Thailand Electronics
TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwanese electronics manufacturer New Kinpo Group plans to double production capacity...
4 DAYS AGO
China's e-commerce giant Alibaba debuts in Hong Kong
HongKong Retail
5 DAYS AGO
Singapore opposition member ordered to comply with fake news law
Singapore Politics
SINGAPORE, Kyodo – A supporter of a newly formed opposition party on Monday became the first person ...
5 DAYS AGO
Huawei's parts from Japan firms to be worth $10 billion in 2019
China Tech
10 DAYS AGO
Online English school RareJob invests in Indian peer Multibhashi
India Services
10 DAYS AGO
TechnoPro, Japan-based source of contract engineers, expands in vital India market
India Services
By Atul Ranjan NEW DELHI, NNA – Japanese staffing firm TechnoPro Inc. plans to hire 10,000 engineers...
11 DAYS AGO
GMO Internet launches internet infrastructure services with AMZ Group in Laos
Laos Tech
BANGKOK, NNA – Japan’s internet and financial service firm GMO Internet Inc. has teamed up with a di...
11 DAYS AGO
SoftBank's Yahoo Japan, messaging app Line to merge by Oct. 2020
Japan Tech
13 DAYS AGO
Panel maker Innolux to invest $2.28 bil in equipment, technology in Taiwan
Taiwan Electronics
TAIPEI, NNA- Taiwan’s major liquid crystal panel supplier Innolux Corp. plans to invest more than 70...
13 DAYS AGO
Sony to open applied AI research center in India in 2020
India Tech
NEW DELHI, NNA - Sony Corp. will open its first research center in India in 2020 to study the applic...
13 DAYS AGO
Taiwan bans Huawei smartphones for labeling isle as Chinese province
Taiwan Politics
16 DAYS AGO
NTT Com, Singapore fintech firm to offer fixed-rate forex service
Singapore Financials
16 DAYS AGO
Toshiba beefs up e-waste recycling in Singapore ahead of 2021 regulations
Singapore Environment
SINGAPORE, NNA – Toshiba Corp. is reinforcing e-waste recycling in Singapore in preparation for the ...
19 DAYS AGO
Japan to introduce bill to ensure fair online business competition
Japan Tech
19 DAYS AGO
NEC sells automated banking software to South, Southeast Asian lenders
Singapore Tech
19 DAYS AGO
Alibaba racks up record sales on Singles' Day shopping splurge
China Retail
20 DAYS AGO
Popular cosmetics portal site @cosme launches multilingual apps in HK, Malaysia
Asia Consumer
20 DAYS AGO
Nihon Unisys buys Singapore Axxis Consulting to expand IT solution system sales
Singapore Tech
SINGAPORE, NNA – Information technology service firm Nihon Unisys Ltd. has acquired a 51 percent sta...
25 DAYS AGO
Onkyo to make car speakers in China with Taiwan’s Inventec
China Electronics
TAIPEI, NNA – Japanese audiovisual equipment maker Onkyo Corp. will build an automotive speaker fact...
27 DAYS AGO
Taiwan e-commerce firm PChome launches service to get goods from Japan
Taiwan Retail
TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s largest electronic commerce operator PChome Online Inc. has launched a cross-...
1 MONTH AGO
NTT creates undersea cable unit in Singapore to meet data traffic demand
Singapore Telecom
1 MONTH AGO
Meiko Electronics to set up Vietnam venture with Shanghai Longcheer Technology
Vietnam Electronics
HANOI, NNA - Meiko Electronics Co., a major Japanese manufacturer of printed circuit boards, will es...
1 MONTH AGO
Japan's Digital Wallet taps growing remittance demand from Filipinos
Japan Financials
MANILA, NNA - Japanese fintech venture Digital Wallet Corp. has taken over the Philippines and Austr...
1 MONTH AGO
Japanese consulting firm Nippon Koei to upgrade ancient Laos town
Laos Infrastructure
1 MONTH AGO
Cool Japan Fund invests $50 mil. in Indonesian ride-hailing giant to promote Japanese culture, food
Indonesia Services
1 MONTH AGO