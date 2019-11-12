Computer

SoftBank, Lippo Karawaci team up to develop smart city in Indonesia

Indonesia Tech

3 DAYS AGO

Panasonic to sell chip business to Taiwanese company: source

Taiwan Electronics

OSAKA, Kyodo - Panasonic Corp. will sell its chip business to Taiwan's Nuvoton Technology Corp. as p...

4 DAYS AGO

Taiwan New Kinpo Group to ease reliance on China by doubling capacity in Thailand

Thailand Electronics

TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwanese electronics manufacturer New Kinpo Group plans to double production capacity...

4 DAYS AGO

China's e-commerce giant Alibaba debuts in Hong Kong

HongKong Retail

5 DAYS AGO

Singapore opposition member ordered to comply with fake news law

Singapore Politics

SINGAPORE, Kyodo – A supporter of a newly formed opposition party on Monday became the first person ...

5 DAYS AGO

Huawei's parts from Japan firms to be worth $10 billion in 2019

China Tech

10 DAYS AGO

Online English school RareJob invests in Indian peer Multibhashi

India Services

10 DAYS AGO

TechnoPro, Japan-based source of contract engineers, expands in vital India market

India Services

By Atul Ranjan NEW DELHI, NNA – Japanese staffing firm TechnoPro Inc. plans to hire 10,000 engineers...

11 DAYS AGO

GMO Internet launches internet infrastructure services with AMZ Group in Laos

Laos Tech

BANGKOK, NNA – Japan’s internet and financial service firm GMO Internet Inc. has teamed up with a di...

11 DAYS AGO

SoftBank's Yahoo Japan, messaging app Line to merge by Oct. 2020

Japan Tech

13 DAYS AGO

Panel maker Innolux to invest $2.28 bil in equipment, technology in Taiwan

Taiwan Electronics

TAIPEI, NNA- Taiwan’s major liquid crystal panel supplier Innolux Corp. plans to invest more than 70...

13 DAYS AGO

Sony to open applied AI research center in India in 2020

India Tech

NEW DELHI, NNA - Sony Corp. will open its first research center in India in 2020 to study the applic...

13 DAYS AGO

Taiwan bans Huawei smartphones for labeling isle as Chinese province

Taiwan Politics

16 DAYS AGO

NTT Com, Singapore fintech firm to offer fixed-rate forex service

Singapore Financials

16 DAYS AGO

Toshiba beefs up e-waste recycling in Singapore ahead of 2021 regulations

Singapore Environment

SINGAPORE, NNA – Toshiba Corp. is reinforcing e-waste recycling in Singapore in preparation for the ...

19 DAYS AGO

Japan to introduce bill to ensure fair online business competition

Japan Tech

19 DAYS AGO

NEC sells automated banking software to South, Southeast Asian lenders

Singapore Tech

19 DAYS AGO

Alibaba racks up record sales on Singles' Day shopping splurge

China Retail

20 DAYS AGO

Popular cosmetics portal site @cosme launches multilingual apps in HK, Malaysia

Asia Consumer

20 DAYS AGO

Nihon Unisys buys Singapore Axxis Consulting to expand IT solution system sales

Singapore Tech

SINGAPORE, NNA – Information technology service firm Nihon Unisys Ltd. has acquired a 51 percent sta...

25 DAYS AGO

Onkyo to make car speakers in China with Taiwan’s Inventec

China Electronics

TAIPEI, NNA – Japanese audiovisual equipment maker Onkyo Corp. will build an automotive speaker fact...

27 DAYS AGO

Taiwan e-commerce firm PChome launches service to get goods from Japan

Taiwan Retail

TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s largest electronic commerce operator PChome Online Inc. has launched a cross-...

1 MONTH AGO

NTT creates undersea cable unit in Singapore to meet data traffic demand

Singapore Telecom

1 MONTH AGO

Meiko Electronics to set up Vietnam venture with Shanghai Longcheer Technology

Vietnam Electronics

HANOI, NNA - Meiko Electronics Co., a major Japanese manufacturer of printed circuit boards, will es...

1 MONTH AGO

Japan's Digital Wallet taps growing remittance demand from Filipinos

Japan Financials

MANILA, NNA - Japanese fintech venture Digital Wallet Corp. has taken over the Philippines and Austr...

1 MONTH AGO

Japanese consulting firm Nippon Koei to upgrade ancient Laos town

Laos Infrastructure

1 MONTH AGO

Cool Japan Fund invests $50 mil. in Indonesian ride-hailing giant to promote Japanese culture, food

Indonesia Services

1 MONTH AGO

