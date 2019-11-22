China
Hong Kong police fire tear gas at protesters for 2nd day
HongKong Incidents
2 HOURS AGO
Measuring equipment maker Horiba taps demand for eco-vehicles, parts in China
China Equipment
3 DAYS AGO
Daito Trust to invest $74m in Singapore JustCo, new Tokyo co-work centres
Asia Services
3 DAYS AGO
Update 1: Panasonic to sell money-losing chip business to Taiwan firm
Taiwan Electronics
3 DAYS AGO
Taiwan New Kinpo Group to ease reliance on China by doubling capacity in Thailand
Thailand Electronics
TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwanese electronics manufacturer New Kinpo Group plans to double production capacity...
4 DAYS AGO
Trump signs Hong Kong human rights bill despite China's warning
HongKong Politics
4 DAYS AGO
Japanese man detained in China's Hunan Province since July
China Society
4 DAYS AGO
Hyundai Motor to build car assembly plant in Indonesia in 2021
Indonesia Auto
4 DAYS AGO
Itochu worker sentenced to 3 yrs in prison in China
China Incidents
4 DAYS AGO
China's e-commerce giant Alibaba debuts in Hong Kong
HongKong Retail
5 DAYS AGO
Sony, Sharp supply parts to U.S.-blacklisted China security video firm
China Trade
6 DAYS AGO
Malaysia to send 42 containers of illegal plastic waste back to Britain
Malaysia Environment
6 DAYS AGO
Hong Kong councilors-elect rally for release of campus protesters
HongKong Society
6 DAYS AGO
Chemical maker Nippon Shokubai gets halal certificate for all products in Indonesia
Indonesia Materials
JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese chemical maker Nippon Shokubai Co. has obtained halal certification for the ...
6 DAYS AGO
Nomura launches majority-controlled brokerage in China
China Financials
TOKYO, NNA - Nomura Holdings Inc. has launched operation of its majority-controlled securities joint...
6 DAYS AGO
Pro-democracy parties win big majority in Hong Kong local elections
HongKong Election
7 DAYS AGO
Record turnout in H.K. district elections amid political crisis
HongKong Election
7 DAYS AGO
Sojitz-led team beats Huawei in 7 bil. yen telecom deal in Myanmar
Myanmar Telecom
9 DAYS AGO
Huawei's parts from Japan firms to be worth $10 billion in 2019
China Tech
10 DAYS AGO
Hong Kong protests: University standoff lingers for 5th day
HongKong Society
10 DAYS AGO
U.S. House passes Hong Kong human rights bill, sends it to Trump
HongKong Politics
10 DAYS AGO
Hong Kong university standoff drags on after hundreds surrender
HongKong Society
11 DAYS AGO
U.S. Senate passes Hong Kong rights bill amid intensifying protests
HongKong Politics
11 DAYS AGO
JFE, China BaoWu Steel to form automotive specialty bar steel unit
China Materials
TOKYO, NNA - Major Japanese steelmaker JFE Steel Corp. will start making high-grade specialty bar st...
12 DAYS AGO
Japanese self-service laundry developer Wash House taps China
China Services
TOKYO, NNA - Japanese remote-monitored self-service laundry developer and operator Wash House Co. wi...
12 DAYS AGO
Toyoda Gosei to double automotive rubber parts output in central China
China Auto
TOKYO, NNA – Japanese auto parts maker Toyoda Gosei Co. will double its automotive rubber parts prod...
12 DAYS AGO
SoftBank's Yahoo Japan, messaging app Line to merge by Oct. 2020
Japan Tech
13 DAYS AGO