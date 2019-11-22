China

Hong Kong police fire tear gas at protesters for 2nd day

HongKong Incidents

2 HOURS AGO

Measuring equipment maker Horiba taps demand for eco-vehicles, parts in China

China Equipment

3 DAYS AGO

Daito Trust to invest $74m in Singapore JustCo, new Tokyo co-work centres

Asia Services

3 DAYS AGO

Update 1: Panasonic to sell money-losing chip business to Taiwan firm

Taiwan Electronics

3 DAYS AGO

Taiwan New Kinpo Group to ease reliance on China by doubling capacity in Thailand

Thailand Electronics

TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwanese electronics manufacturer New Kinpo Group plans to double production capacity...

4 DAYS AGO

Trump signs Hong Kong human rights bill despite China's warning

HongKong Politics

4 DAYS AGO

Japanese man detained in China's Hunan Province since July

China Society

4 DAYS AGO

Hyundai Motor to build car assembly plant in Indonesia in 2021

Indonesia Auto

4 DAYS AGO

Itochu worker sentenced to 3 yrs in prison in China

China Incidents

4 DAYS AGO

China's e-commerce giant Alibaba debuts in Hong Kong

HongKong Retail

5 DAYS AGO

Sony, Sharp supply parts to U.S.-blacklisted China security video firm

China Trade

6 DAYS AGO

Malaysia to send 42 containers of illegal plastic waste back to Britain

Malaysia Environment

6 DAYS AGO

Hong Kong councilors-elect rally for release of campus protesters

HongKong Society

6 DAYS AGO

Chemical maker Nippon Shokubai gets halal certificate for all products in Indonesia

Indonesia Materials

JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese chemical maker Nippon Shokubai Co. has obtained halal certification for the ...

6 DAYS AGO

Nomura launches majority-controlled brokerage in China

China Financials

TOKYO, NNA - Nomura Holdings Inc. has launched operation of its majority-controlled securities joint...

6 DAYS AGO

Pro-democracy parties win big majority in Hong Kong local elections

HongKong Election

7 DAYS AGO

Record turnout in H.K. district elections amid political crisis

HongKong Election

7 DAYS AGO

Sojitz-led team beats Huawei in 7 bil. yen telecom deal in Myanmar

Myanmar Telecom

9 DAYS AGO

Huawei's parts from Japan firms to be worth $10 billion in 2019

China Tech

10 DAYS AGO

Hong Kong protests: University standoff lingers for 5th day

HongKong Society

10 DAYS AGO

U.S. House passes Hong Kong human rights bill, sends it to Trump

HongKong Politics

10 DAYS AGO

Hong Kong university standoff drags on after hundreds surrender

HongKong Society

11 DAYS AGO

U.S. Senate passes Hong Kong rights bill amid intensifying protests

HongKong Politics

11 DAYS AGO

JFE, China BaoWu Steel to form automotive specialty bar steel unit

China Materials

TOKYO, NNA - Major Japanese steelmaker JFE Steel Corp. will start making high-grade specialty bar st...

12 DAYS AGO

Japanese self-service laundry developer Wash House taps China

China Services

TOKYO, NNA - Japanese remote-monitored self-service laundry developer and operator Wash House Co. wi...

12 DAYS AGO

Toyoda Gosei to double automotive rubber parts output in central China

China Auto

TOKYO, NNA – Japanese auto parts maker Toyoda Gosei Co. will double its automotive rubber parts prod...

12 DAYS AGO

SoftBank's Yahoo Japan, messaging app Line to merge by Oct. 2020

Japan Tech

13 DAYS AGO

