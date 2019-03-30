Cambodia

Thumb image 1575010276002
Daito Trust to invest $74m in Singapore JustCo, new Tokyo co-work centres

Asia Services

3 DAYS AGO

Thumb softbank image
SoftBank, Lippo Karawaci team up to develop smart city in Indonesia

Indonesia Tech

3 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20190330 153809
Chailease Holding of Taiwan eablishes JV to expand in Indonesian finance market

Indonesia Financials

3 DAYS AGO

CORRECT: Sojitz gains foothold in Myanmar's growing telecom infrastructure

Myanmar Telecom

Corrects the company name from Axiata to edotco Group in 7th paragraph in Nov. 20 story BANGKOK, NNA...

11 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191120 0009
Sojitz gains foothold in Myanmar's growing telecom infrastructure

Myanmar Telecom

12 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191114 0001
Cambodian exiled opposition leader barred from flying to Indonesia

Cambodia Politics

18 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191111 0003
Cambodian opposition leader released from yearlong house arrest

Cambodia Politics

21 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191106 0002
China may seek mega free trade pact without India if RCEP stalls

Asia Trade

26 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191105 0002
India threatens to leave RCEP trade deal as year-end goal abandoned

India Trade

27 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191101 0005
New Thai-Myanmar bridge opens, expected to boost trade by 30%

Myanmar Infrastructure

1 MONTH AGO

Thumb 20191029 0009
Tokyo, Chubu electric powers tap power distribution in Cambodia

Cambodia Energy

1 MONTH AGO

Thumb 20191025 0008
Japan-based Willer begins driverless bus operations in Singapore

Singapore Transport

1 MONTH AGO

Biomass power firm eRex taps hydropower business in Cambodia

Cambodia Energy

PHNOM PENH, NNA - Biomass power producer eRex Co. is expanding its Japanese business overseas by ini...

1 MONTH AGO

SBI financial group taking over Cambodia’s Ly Hour Microfinance

Cambodia Financials

BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese financial group SBI Holdings Inc. will acquire a 70 percent stake in a Cambo...

2 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20191016 0008
Hitachi opens Laos unit with goal of 5-fold market share increase

Laos Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

CORRECT: Hitachi sets sights on 25% market share in fast-growing Cambodian elevator market

Cambodia Equipment

Corrects timing to 2016 from 2017 for the establishment of the local unit in 3rd paragraph in Oct. 1...

2 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20191010 0001
Hitachi sets sights on 25% market share in fast-growing Cambodian elevator market

Cambodia Equipment

2 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20191009 0007
Senko, MK Restaurant open cold storage warehouse east of Bangkok

Thailand Transport

2 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20191003 0006
Mazda Motor starts CX-8 SUV production in Malaysia for SE Asian market

Malaysia Auto

2 MONTHS AGO

Denso and affiliate starts try out cold-storage transport service in Indonesia

Indonesia Transport

JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese auto parts maker Denso Corp. and its affiliate Global Mobility Service (GMS)...

2 MONTHS AGO

Taiwan apparel maker Eclat Textile to open $170 mil. plant in Indonesia

Features Indonesia Manufacturing

TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s major sportswear maker Eclat Textile Co. will invest around $170 million in b...

2 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190919 0001
Saudi Arabia to restore full crude oil production by end of Sept.

Asia Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

ASEAN, India review free trade agreement on goods

Asia Trade

NEW DELHI,VNA - The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and India have agreed to review ...

3 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190910 0004
Alphagel pioneer Taica opens Marugame Udon noodle franchise shop in Phnom Penh

Cambodia Restaurant

3 MONTHS AGO

Kansai Electric-backed hydropower plant begins operation in Laos

Laos Energy

BANGKOK, NNA - A major hydropower plant built in Laos under a project led by Japanese utility Kansai...

3 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190902 0006
Japanese manufacturers in Thailand to raise wages by 4.3% in 2019: survey

Thailand Companies

3 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190902 0001
U.S. slaps new tariffs on Chinese goods in escalation of trade war

China Economy

3 MONTHS AGO

next