Cambodia
Daito Trust to invest $74m in Singapore JustCo, new Tokyo co-work centres
Asia Services
3 DAYS AGO
SoftBank, Lippo Karawaci team up to develop smart city in Indonesia
Indonesia Tech
3 DAYS AGO
Chailease Holding of Taiwan eablishes JV to expand in Indonesian finance market
Indonesia Financials
3 DAYS AGO
CORRECT: Sojitz gains foothold in Myanmar's growing telecom infrastructure
Myanmar Telecom
Corrects the company name from Axiata to edotco Group in 7th paragraph in Nov. 20 story BANGKOK, NNA...
11 DAYS AGO
Sojitz gains foothold in Myanmar's growing telecom infrastructure
Myanmar Telecom
12 DAYS AGO
Cambodian exiled opposition leader barred from flying to Indonesia
Cambodia Politics
18 DAYS AGO
Cambodian opposition leader released from yearlong house arrest
Cambodia Politics
21 DAYS AGO
China may seek mega free trade pact without India if RCEP stalls
Asia Trade
26 DAYS AGO
India threatens to leave RCEP trade deal as year-end goal abandoned
India Trade
27 DAYS AGO
New Thai-Myanmar bridge opens, expected to boost trade by 30%
Myanmar Infrastructure
1 MONTH AGO
Tokyo, Chubu electric powers tap power distribution in Cambodia
Cambodia Energy
1 MONTH AGO
Japan-based Willer begins driverless bus operations in Singapore
Singapore Transport
1 MONTH AGO
Biomass power firm eRex taps hydropower business in Cambodia
Cambodia Energy
PHNOM PENH, NNA - Biomass power producer eRex Co. is expanding its Japanese business overseas by ini...
1 MONTH AGO
SBI financial group taking over Cambodia’s Ly Hour Microfinance
Cambodia Financials
BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese financial group SBI Holdings Inc. will acquire a 70 percent stake in a Cambo...
2 MONTHS AGO
Hitachi opens Laos unit with goal of 5-fold market share increase
Laos Manufacturing
2 MONTHS AGO
CORRECT: Hitachi sets sights on 25% market share in fast-growing Cambodian elevator market
Cambodia Equipment
Corrects timing to 2016 from 2017 for the establishment of the local unit in 3rd paragraph in Oct. 1...
2 MONTHS AGO
Hitachi sets sights on 25% market share in fast-growing Cambodian elevator market
Cambodia Equipment
2 MONTHS AGO
Senko, MK Restaurant open cold storage warehouse east of Bangkok
Thailand Transport
2 MONTHS AGO
Mazda Motor starts CX-8 SUV production in Malaysia for SE Asian market
Malaysia Auto
2 MONTHS AGO
Denso and affiliate starts try out cold-storage transport service in Indonesia
Indonesia Transport
JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese auto parts maker Denso Corp. and its affiliate Global Mobility Service (GMS)...
2 MONTHS AGO
Taiwan apparel maker Eclat Textile to open $170 mil. plant in Indonesia
Features Indonesia Manufacturing
TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s major sportswear maker Eclat Textile Co. will invest around $170 million in b...
2 MONTHS AGO
Saudi Arabia to restore full crude oil production by end of Sept.
Asia Energy
2 MONTHS AGO
ASEAN, India review free trade agreement on goods
Asia Trade
NEW DELHI,VNA - The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and India have agreed to review ...
3 MONTHS AGO
Alphagel pioneer Taica opens Marugame Udon noodle franchise shop in Phnom Penh
Cambodia Restaurant
3 MONTHS AGO
Kansai Electric-backed hydropower plant begins operation in Laos
Laos Energy
BANGKOK, NNA - A major hydropower plant built in Laos under a project led by Japanese utility Kansai...
3 MONTHS AGO
Japanese manufacturers in Thailand to raise wages by 4.3% in 2019: survey
Thailand Companies
3 MONTHS AGO
U.S. slaps new tariffs on Chinese goods in escalation of trade war
China Economy
3 MONTHS AGO