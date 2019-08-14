Brunei

Daito Trust to invest $74m in Singapore JustCo, new Tokyo co-work centres

Asia Services

3 DAYS AGO

SoftBank, Lippo Karawaci team up to develop smart city in Indonesia

Indonesia Tech

3 DAYS AGO

China may seek mega free trade pact without India if RCEP stalls

Asia Trade

26 DAYS AGO

India threatens to leave RCEP trade deal as year-end goal abandoned

India Trade

27 DAYS AGO

Saudi Arabia to restore full crude oil production by end of Sept.

Asia Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

ASEAN, India review free trade agreement on goods

Asia Trade

NEW DELHI,VNA - The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and India have agreed to review ...

3 MONTHS AGO

Kansai Electric-backed hydropower plant begins operation in Laos

Laos Energy

BANGKOK, NNA - A major hydropower plant built in Laos under a project led by Japanese utility Kansai...

3 MONTHS AGO

Japanese manufacturers in Thailand to raise wages by 4.3% in 2019: survey

Thailand Companies

3 MONTHS AGO

U.S. slaps new tariffs on Chinese goods in escalation of trade war

China Economy

3 MONTHS AGO

U.S. to delay imposing tariffs on laptops, cellphones from China

China Politics

4 MONTHS AGO

China rises to become ASEAN's “most important” dialogue partner

Asia Politics

4 MONTHS AGO

Some ASEAN states express concern about tensions in S. China Sea

Asia Politics

4 MONTHS AGO

Australia central bank chief: no rate hike till low inflation returns to 2-3% target mid-point

Australia Policy

SYDNEY, NNA – The Reserve Bank of Australia is unlikely to consider raising interest rates until it ...

4 MONTHS AGO

ADB keeps Asia GDP forecast, warns trade dispute risk remains

Asia Economy

MANILA, NNA – The Asian Development Bank expects growth of developing economies in Asia to be “stron...

4 MONTHS AGO

ATM maker Hitachi-Omron to buy Sri Lankan payment service firm

SriLanka Financials

TOKYO, NNA - Automated bank teller machine maker Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions Corp. will buy the...

5 MONTHS AGO

Japan population declines at fastest pace yet to 124.8 mil.: gov't

Japan Society

5 MONTHS AGO

ASEAN leaders push for greater role of bloc in Rohingya repatriation

Asia Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

Myanmar leader Suu Kyi to attend ASEAN summit in Bangkok

Myanmar Politics

6 MONTHS AGO

ASEAN leaders to vow at summit to tackle marine debris

Asia Environment

6 MONTHS AGO

ANALYSIS: India PM Modi tasked with reforms and stimulus after landslide election win

Features India Election

6 MONTHS AGO

Asia prime office rents down q/q on global uncertainties; up y/y: Knight Frank

Asia Statistics

SINGAPORE, NNA - Overall prime office rents in the Asia-Pacific region posted a small drop in the fi...

6 MONTHS AGO

Sri Lanka declares emergency after terror attacks, death toll reaches 310

SriLanka Society

7 MONTHS AGO

NNA Asia headlines for Wednesday, April 10

Asia Economy

――Cool Japan Fund injects S$13.5 million ($10 million) into Singapore's social media marketer Clozet...

8 MONTHS AGO

NNA Asia headlines for Tuesday, April 9

Asia Economy

――Japanese robotics maker Fanuc invests 1.5 billion yuan ($224 million) to build its largest oversea...

8 MONTHS AGO

NNA Asia headlines for Monday, April 8

Asia Economy

――Japanese rice snacks maker Kameda to start producing in India after testing market ――Sojitz and fo...

8 MONTHS AGO

NNA Asia headlines for Friday, April 5

Asia Economy

――Hyundai to introduce Philippines's first electric passenger vehicle Kona SUV at 2.4 million pesos ...

8 MONTHS AGO

NNA Asia headlines for Thursday, April 4

Asia Economy

――Panasonic Vietnam sales top $1 billion in 2018 on strong domestic demand for washers and refrigera...

8 MONTHS AGO

