BioTechnology

3 Japan firms to invest in farm, food tech startups in S.E. Asia

Singapore Tech

3 MONTHS AGO

Mitsui & Co. Plastics buys 10% share in Taiwan biodegradable plastic maker Minima

Taiwan Manufacturing

TAIPEI, NNA - Japan’s Mitsui & Co. Plastics Ltd. has bought a 10-percent stake in Minima Technology ...

3 MONTHS AGO

Hitachi teams with Philippine firm to boost water business

Philippines Electronics

MANILA, NNA - Japanese electrical giant Hitachi Ltd. has teamed up with Filinvest Development Corp. ...

3 MONTHS AGO

Mitsubishi, Malaysian institute launch algae production in pilot project

Malaysia Environment

3 MONTHS AGO

Bio firm Euglena to grow microalgae for biofuel, feed in Indonesia

Indonesia Tech

5 MONTHS AGO

Biofuel firm DSJ turning palm waste into biomass fuel in Indonesia

Indonesia Materials

5 MONTHS AGO

Online retailer Rakuten's biotech offices in Taiwan, Amsterdam to speed up anti-cancer drug development

Taiwan Health

TOKYO, NNA - Rakuten Medical Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology unit of Japanese online retail gia...

6 MONTHS AGO

NEC offers advanced digital services in rural India

India Tech

NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese electronics maker NEC Corp. is forging a capital tie-up with a local partn...

7 MONTHS AGO

Taiwan’s Sinphar to distribute Japanese drug for regulating blood lipids

Taiwan Health

TAIPEI, NNA – Sinphar Group will be the exclusive agent in Taiwan for a generic drug produced by its...

7 MONTHS AGO

Oncolys BioPharma licenses cancer drug to Chugai Pharmaceutical

Japan Health

TAIPEI, NNA – Japanese cancer drugmaker Oncolys BioPharma Inc. has granted exclusive rights to Chuga...

8 MONTHS AGO

Fujitsu installs biometric palm readers at S. Korean airports

SouthKorea Tech

8 MONTHS AGO

