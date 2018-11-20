BioTechnology
3 Japan firms to invest in farm, food tech startups in S.E. Asia
Singapore Tech
3 MONTHS AGO
Mitsui & Co. Plastics buys 10% share in Taiwan biodegradable plastic maker Minima
Taiwan Manufacturing
TAIPEI, NNA - Japan’s Mitsui & Co. Plastics Ltd. has bought a 10-percent stake in Minima Technology ...
3 MONTHS AGO
Hitachi teams with Philippine firm to boost water business
Philippines Electronics
MANILA, NNA - Japanese electrical giant Hitachi Ltd. has teamed up with Filinvest Development Corp. ...
3 MONTHS AGO
Mitsubishi, Malaysian institute launch algae production in pilot project
Malaysia Environment
3 MONTHS AGO
Bio firm Euglena to grow microalgae for biofuel, feed in Indonesia
Indonesia Tech
5 MONTHS AGO
Biofuel firm DSJ turning palm waste into biomass fuel in Indonesia
Indonesia Materials
5 MONTHS AGO
Online retailer Rakuten's biotech offices in Taiwan, Amsterdam to speed up anti-cancer drug development
Taiwan Health
TOKYO, NNA - Rakuten Medical Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology unit of Japanese online retail gia...
6 MONTHS AGO
NEC offers advanced digital services in rural India
India Tech
NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese electronics maker NEC Corp. is forging a capital tie-up with a local partn...
7 MONTHS AGO
Taiwan’s Sinphar to distribute Japanese drug for regulating blood lipids
Taiwan Health
TAIPEI, NNA – Sinphar Group will be the exclusive agent in Taiwan for a generic drug produced by its...
7 MONTHS AGO
Oncolys BioPharma licenses cancer drug to Chugai Pharmaceutical
Japan Health
TAIPEI, NNA – Japanese cancer drugmaker Oncolys BioPharma Inc. has granted exclusive rights to Chuga...
8 MONTHS AGO
Fujitsu installs biometric palm readers at S. Korean airports
SouthKorea Tech
8 MONTHS AGO
NNA Asia top stories Wednesday, Jan. 30
Asia Economy
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Jan. 30. China plans to ...
10 MONTHS AGO
NNA Asia top stories Wednesday, Jan. 9
Asia Economy
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Jan. 9. Toyota China pos...
11 MONTHS AGO
NNA Asia top stories Tuesday, Nov. 20
Asia Economy
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Tuesday, Nov. 20. Japan's Denso use...
20, Nov. 2018
NNA Asia top stories Monday, Nov. 19
Asia Economy
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Monday, Nov. 19. Japan Oct exports ...
19, Nov. 2018
NNA Asia top stories Friday, Nov. 16
Asia Economy
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Friday, Nov. 16. S. Korea’s CJ Chei...
16, Nov. 2018
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Thursday, Nov. 15.
Asia Economy
Thailand’s Berli Jucker to open first Big C Supercenter in Cambodia in 2019 PHNOM PENH, NNA - Berli ...
15, Nov. 2018
NNA Asia top stories Wednesday, Nov. 14
Asia Economy
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Nov. 14. Japan economy s...
14, Nov. 2018
NNA Asia top stories Tuesday, Nov. 13
Asia Economy
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Tuesday, Nov. 13. Suzuki Motor to p...
13, Nov. 2018
NNA Asia top stories Monday, Nov. 12
Asia Economy
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Monday, Nov. 12. Mitsui, Gulf Energ...
12, Nov. 2018
NNA Asia top stories Monday, Nov. 5
Asia Economy
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Monday, Nov. 5. Thai Q3 exports slo...
05, Nov. 2018
NNA Asia top stories Friday, Nov. 2
Asia Economy
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Friday, Nov. 2. Mobile payment user...
02, Nov. 2018
NNA Asia top stories Thursday, Nov. 1
Asia Economy
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Thursday, Nov. 1. China manufacturi...
01, Nov. 2018
NNA Asia top stories Wednesday, Oct. 31
Asia Economy
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Oct. 31. Japanese bottle...
31, Oct. 2018
NNA Asia top stories Tuesday, Oct. 30
Asia Economy
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Tuesday, Oct. 30. Myanmar to contin...
30, Oct. 2018