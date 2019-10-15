Banking

Grab mobile wallet to offer loans and insurance in Thailand

Thailand Tech

5 DAYS AGO

Nomura launches majority-controlled brokerage in China

China Financials

TOKYO, NNA - Nomura Holdings Inc. has launched operation of its majority-controlled securities joint...

6 DAYS AGO

GMO Internet launches internet infrastructure services with AMZ Group in Laos

Laos Tech

BANGKOK, NNA – Japan’s internet and financial service firm GMO Internet Inc. has teamed up with a di...

11 DAYS AGO

Abe becomes longest-serving Japan prime minister, legacy in focus

Japan Politics

12 DAYS AGO

Mitsui to build new gas-fired power plant in Thailand

Thailand Energy

12 DAYS AGO

Daiwa Securities forms joint venture to offer microfinance in Myanmar

Myanmar Financials

BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese brokerage Daiwa Securities Group Inc. has entered the underdeveloped finance...

16 DAYS AGO

NTT Com, Singapore fintech firm to offer fixed-rate forex service

Singapore Financials

16 DAYS AGO

Japan’s IT service firm SCSK to open Indonesian unit

Indonesia Tech

18 DAYS AGO

NEC sells automated banking software to South, Southeast Asian lenders

Singapore Tech

19 DAYS AGO

Daikin looks for startup African partners to drive appliance sales

Asia Tech

By Atul Ranjan NEW DELHI, NNA – Japan’s Daikin Industries Ltd., the world’s largest maker of air con...

25 DAYS AGO

Japanese banks’ outstanding loans up 10% in SE Asia, down 9% in China

Asia Financials

BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese bank financing is growing in Southeast Asia as business activity flourishes ...

1 MONTH AGO

Japan's Digital Wallet taps growing remittance demand from Filipinos

Japan Financials

MANILA, NNA - Japanese fintech venture Digital Wallet Corp. has taken over the Philippines and Austr...

1 MONTH AGO

JCB, Singapore's Socash to tie up for cardless cash advance service

Singapore Financials

1 MONTH AGO

SBI financial group taking over Cambodia’s Ly Hour Microfinance

Cambodia Financials

BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese financial group SBI Holdings Inc. will acquire a 70 percent stake in a Cambo...

2 MONTHS AGO

Hitachi, Singapore's Frasers to work on smart realty in Asia-Pacific

Singapore Property

2 MONTHS AGO

Kiraboshi Bank opens consulting unit in Vietnam to serve small, midsize firms

Vietnam Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking gives eco-loan to food oils producer in Malaysia

Malaysia Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

Japan’s Credit Saison begins online lending in India for fintech startups

India Financials

NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese non-bank financial service provider Credit Saison Co. is launching online ...

2 MONTHS AGO

CORRECT: Hitachi sets sights on 25% market share in fast-growing Cambodian elevator market

Cambodia Equipment

Corrects timing to 2016 from 2017 for the establishment of the local unit in 3rd paragraph in Oct. 1...

2 MONTHS AGO

Mitsui, Sony unit set up AI credit scoring venture for Indonesia

Indonesia Services

TOKYO, NNA - Mitsui & Co. and a unit of Sony Corp. have jointly established a venture to conduct cre...

2 MONTHS AGO

Hitachi sets sights on 25% market share in fast-growing Cambodian elevator market

Cambodia Equipment

2 MONTHS AGO

Hong Kong retail sales suffer worst monthly drop ever on continuing unrest

HongKong Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

Automatic teller machine maker Oki opens plant in Hai Phong, Vietnam

Vietnam Equipment

HANOI, NNA – Japanese electrical machinery maker Oki Electric Industry Co. began operating a Vietnam...

2 MONTHS AGO

Denso and affiliate starts try out cold-storage transport service in Indonesia

Indonesia Transport

JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese auto parts maker Denso Corp. and its affiliate Global Mobility Service (GMS)...

2 MONTHS AGO

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities mulls cutting workforce in Hong Kong, Singapore, Sydney

Singapore Financials

SINGAPORE, NNA - Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. is moving ahead with plans to cut se...

2 MONTHS AGO

JCB increasing rate of credit card issuance, topping 1 mil. in Vietnam

Vietnam Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

Daiwa Securities to open China unit with two Beijing partners in 2020

China Financials

TOKYO, NNA - Japan’s Daiwa Securities Group Inc. plans to open a joint venture with two Chinese part...

2 MONTHS AGO

