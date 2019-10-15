Banking
Grab mobile wallet to offer loans and insurance in Thailand
Thailand Tech
5 DAYS AGO
Nomura launches majority-controlled brokerage in China
China Financials
TOKYO, NNA - Nomura Holdings Inc. has launched operation of its majority-controlled securities joint...
6 DAYS AGO
GMO Internet launches internet infrastructure services with AMZ Group in Laos
Laos Tech
BANGKOK, NNA – Japan’s internet and financial service firm GMO Internet Inc. has teamed up with a di...
11 DAYS AGO
Abe becomes longest-serving Japan prime minister, legacy in focus
Japan Politics
12 DAYS AGO
Mitsui to build new gas-fired power plant in Thailand
Thailand Energy
12 DAYS AGO
Daiwa Securities forms joint venture to offer microfinance in Myanmar
Myanmar Financials
BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese brokerage Daiwa Securities Group Inc. has entered the underdeveloped finance...
16 DAYS AGO
NTT Com, Singapore fintech firm to offer fixed-rate forex service
Singapore Financials
16 DAYS AGO
Japan’s IT service firm SCSK to open Indonesian unit
Indonesia Tech
18 DAYS AGO
NEC sells automated banking software to South, Southeast Asian lenders
Singapore Tech
19 DAYS AGO
Daikin looks for startup African partners to drive appliance sales
Asia Tech
By Atul Ranjan NEW DELHI, NNA – Japan’s Daikin Industries Ltd., the world’s largest maker of air con...
25 DAYS AGO
Japanese banks’ outstanding loans up 10% in SE Asia, down 9% in China
Asia Financials
BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese bank financing is growing in Southeast Asia as business activity flourishes ...
1 MONTH AGO
Japan's Digital Wallet taps growing remittance demand from Filipinos
Japan Financials
MANILA, NNA - Japanese fintech venture Digital Wallet Corp. has taken over the Philippines and Austr...
1 MONTH AGO
JCB, Singapore's Socash to tie up for cardless cash advance service
Singapore Financials
1 MONTH AGO
SBI financial group taking over Cambodia’s Ly Hour Microfinance
Cambodia Financials
BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese financial group SBI Holdings Inc. will acquire a 70 percent stake in a Cambo...
2 MONTHS AGO
Hitachi, Singapore's Frasers to work on smart realty in Asia-Pacific
Singapore Property
2 MONTHS AGO
Kiraboshi Bank opens consulting unit in Vietnam to serve small, midsize firms
Vietnam Financials
2 MONTHS AGO
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking gives eco-loan to food oils producer in Malaysia
Malaysia Financials
2 MONTHS AGO
Japan’s Credit Saison begins online lending in India for fintech startups
India Financials
NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese non-bank financial service provider Credit Saison Co. is launching online ...
2 MONTHS AGO
CORRECT: Hitachi sets sights on 25% market share in fast-growing Cambodian elevator market
Cambodia Equipment
Corrects timing to 2016 from 2017 for the establishment of the local unit in 3rd paragraph in Oct. 1...
2 MONTHS AGO
Mitsui, Sony unit set up AI credit scoring venture for Indonesia
Indonesia Services
TOKYO, NNA - Mitsui & Co. and a unit of Sony Corp. have jointly established a venture to conduct cre...
2 MONTHS AGO
Hitachi sets sights on 25% market share in fast-growing Cambodian elevator market
Cambodia Equipment
2 MONTHS AGO
Hong Kong retail sales suffer worst monthly drop ever on continuing unrest
HongKong Retail
2 MONTHS AGO
Automatic teller machine maker Oki opens plant in Hai Phong, Vietnam
Vietnam Equipment
HANOI, NNA – Japanese electrical machinery maker Oki Electric Industry Co. began operating a Vietnam...
2 MONTHS AGO
Denso and affiliate starts try out cold-storage transport service in Indonesia
Indonesia Transport
JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese auto parts maker Denso Corp. and its affiliate Global Mobility Service (GMS)...
2 MONTHS AGO
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities mulls cutting workforce in Hong Kong, Singapore, Sydney
Singapore Financials
SINGAPORE, NNA - Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. is moving ahead with plans to cut se...
2 MONTHS AGO
JCB increasing rate of credit card issuance, topping 1 mil. in Vietnam
Vietnam Financials
2 MONTHS AGO
Daiwa Securities to open China unit with two Beijing partners in 2020
China Financials
TOKYO, NNA - Japan’s Daiwa Securities Group Inc. plans to open a joint venture with two Chinese part...
2 MONTHS AGO